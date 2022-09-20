What's it like to win the Tour de France

I was a little skeptical at first about the Tour de France. People in the media tend to focus on one thing and make that over important. But once the event started, I got more enthusiastic. The organization was good from the start. I was surprised that the women were not a sideshow anymore. I realized that they didn’t organize this Tour de France because they thought they had to; they organized it because they wanted to.

I was excited to see the route, especially when I looked at Stage 7. That looked brutal. And brutal is really good for me.

It’s always about conserving energy in stage racing. It’s not my favorite thing to do because I like to race with my heart. It’s hard to be patient.

This year I got some help because I got sick. I had no choice but to try to limit the time loss. I started feeling sick a few hours after the first stage ended. I ate some watermelon after the finish—maybe it was not OK? I skipped dinner, went to the doctor and then in the night it got bad. Going to the toilet was the only thing I could do.

I woke up and heard people were excited about the amount of wind, and I was completely not excited. It was a flat stage, and normally in a flat stage you can hide in the pack and survive if you’re sick. I got nervous that I wouldn’t have the power to ride in echelons. But my team protected me so well that my nose was not in the wind for one second.

There was plenty of agony and ecstasy for Van Vleuten at Stage 8. © Leon Van Bon

During Stage 3 I had to stop on the side of the road because I had to shit. And my teammates waited for me and brought me back. Today, the whole story of that teamwork seems really beautiful. At the time, it was not so beautiful.

I was happy with the amount of time I lost. It could have been worse. I could have lost the race. I was also smiling because I didn’t talk to journalists those days. Because if other teams knew, especially on that windy stage, they would have raced from the gun. I was smart to play some poker.

On Stage 4—the gravel day—I was happy because I started to feel like I could follow the girls again. I didn’t feel super strong. I didn’t have energy to attack myself, but they could not drop me anymore. I was back in business.

Stage 7 was flat for 40 kilometers and then three big climbs. After I did some recon of the route, I had it in my mind that I should attack on the first climb. With the sickness in the back of my head, I was not sure it was a smart plan. But I decided I should just have confidence and go for it.

After I attacked, I was super concerned that Demi [Vollering, who would finish second overall] was still with me because I knew after the second climb there was a long flat part where she would just stay in my wheel. I really wanted to get rid of her before then. So every time there was a steep ramp I tried to attack. I started to think I cannot drop her. It takes mental strength to keep on trying, to believe in yourself. Finally, on the last ramp, I dropped her.

I did back it off on the last climb. I knew the last day was coming. I tried to enjoy the moment. In stage races you are always thinking about the next day. And that can take away some of the beauty of winning that day. I got goosebumps crossing the finish line; there were so many people watching. That night I arrived at the hotel at like 10, so there was not time to make plans or celebrate. I had dinner and went to bed. Although I did see the yellow bike they were building up.

“The win doesn’t change my life,” says Van Vleuten. © Leon Van Bon

Normally if you go all out one day you wake up feeling like a truck rode over you. But the next morning, after five or six hours of sleep, my legs felt fine. I knew it was up to the other teams to attack me.

I had one shit moment on Stage 8. I had a flat tire and had to switch to a bike of one of my teammates—and it was way too small. And at that moment, the other teams started to ride hard. I’ve learned to accept the things you cannot change and focus on the things you have under your control. I had the help of my teammates and I always try not to get negative about situations like that. I was just focused on getting to the group before they started the climb [of the famously hard La Super Planche des Belles Filles].

I’ve seen footage where I ride my teammate’s bike out of the saddle as I come back to the front. Before then, I was just thinking about winning the Tour, but it gave me some extra fire in my belly. I decided I wanted to win the stage.

I attacked from the bottom. That’s usually my best chance, to make it longer and harder. Everyone was focused on the steep bit at the top, but that came at the end of a 20-minute effort after eight days of hard racing. That 20 minutes was hard. If you want to win, you always have pain.

The finale was too tough to celebrate. But I won in the yellow jersey on the last stage. And then, after I crossed the finish line, I had to go down this gravel road to go to the podium. And there were so many people—my family, my boyfriend, a mechanic from a team I used to be on. That’s when my party started.

The win doesn’t change my life. I’m too down to earth for that. Just like a gold medal in Toyko didn’t change me. But I have to say that now if I’m out riding, everyone knows my name.

