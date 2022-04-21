Growing up in Delaware, Antonio DePina did not know much about his father’s home country. Wilmington—a city not far from Philadelphia—is a world away from the warm, tropical shores of Cape Verde. The only conceptualization DePina had of Africa came from mainstream media, so he never thought that he would visit.

But years later, basketball would transport him there.

“When I was a kid, it was not cool to go to Africa, so I had no intention to go,” DePina, 27, admits. “I didn’t learn about it in school, and what I saw on TV was the ‘feed a kid in Ethiopia for a dollar a day’ commercials.”

DePina showed talent as a hooper, and like many teenagers with talent, he had dreams of playing in the NBA. But after graduating from Lincoln University, a Division II school in Pennsylvania, his chances of being drafted into the league were slim. But he knew that he could still be a professional basketball player. Instead of going the traditional route of getting an agent, DePina showed initiative and researched coaches, managers and owners working within the ecosystem of European basketball. He reached out to more than 500 of them over the summer of 2017 with a video of his highlight reel. By August 2017, he had a signed contract to play in Portugal for Electrico FC.

“I went on this website called eurobasket.com to see who coached the teams and who the general managers were. I dedicated myself to going overseas and I was kind of like a mini-detective,” DePina recalls. “I graduated college in May 2017 and from then until August, I was working at the YMCA. Every day, I just emailed and sent messages. Then finally I got a call back in the first week of August from a coach in Portugal who believed in me.”

DePina presents a trophy to the Plateau Warriors of Cabo Verde in 2021. © COURTESY OF ANTONIO DEPINA

During his time in Europe, DePina primarily played in Spain and Portugal. While there, he met players from all over Africa who had moved to Europe to seek better opportunities, as there are only a few active leagues on the continent. This made DePina more curious about his origins and provided the spark for some big entrepreneurial ideas.

In 2019, DePina walked away from playing pro ball and returned to the States. “Playing overseas is great, but I’m a realist, and I knew I wasn’t going to be playing forever,” he says. “I’m not the best point guard but I got to live my dream.” After a few failed ventures, he launched the Overseas Basketball Connection—an app he says was a “huge success.”

He developed the idea for Overseas Basketball Connection while filming for Netflix’s The Circle in August 2019. DePina was a contestant on the hit reality show, where competitors live in separate apartments and vie for popularity digitally without ever meeting in person. After shooting the show for a month, he created a website and released content on YouTube before developing the app, which connects players to pro teams around the world. Netflix released the first season of The Circle in January 2020 and the program was an instant hit. (The show is now produced in four countries and Netflix has committed to a fourth and fifth season in the U.S.) DePina established himself as a popular contestant and saw his following on Instagram grow from 3,000 people to over 140,000. Although he didn’t come close to winning the show, his increased visibility provided a platform to promote Overseas Basketball Connection.

DePina created an app that connects players to teams around the world. © YANICK SILVA African players shouldn’t have to go to Europe to play basketball [professionally]. Antonio DePina

There were challenges along the way. DePina had intended to launch the app when the showed aired, but the release wound up being delayed eight months. “I didn’t know anything about coding or how to make an app, so I hired people to do this for me,” he recalls. “But some of these people took advantage of me.” A developer in India disappeared with $5,000 without producing any code. Then he hired a team of junior developers who couldn’t produce the functions he thought the app needed. Taking matters into his own hands, DePina learned how to code.

His app launched just as the world was grappling with COVID-19. However, the pandemic ultimately did not pose a threat to the business—if anything, it propelled it even further. “I think the pandemic kind of helped things,” he says. “People were looking for opportunities overseas because they didn’t know which countries were open, and we guided our players through that.”

With the app taking off, DePina set in motion his next big vision: to have a dedicated league in Africa. He visited his father’s home country for the first time in 2020 and identified it as an ideal location for the Cabo Verde Basketball League. It made sense; Cape Verde has a strong basketball culture. The men’s national team recently participated in the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket Tournament, and a few local players have had successful careers in Europe and the United States.

DePina says the idea was simple: Rather than help African players get a job overseas, why not just create a league where they could play closer to home? “It makes no sense to keep sending these players off to different places when we can just sign them ourselves,” he says. “When I took the trip to Cape Verde, I thought it was perfect. It’s a four-hour flight to Europe and [the East Coast of] America, so scouts can come here to find talent. And we have perfect weather year round.”

Now all DePina needed was money. He approached multiple sponsors as well as the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the NBA. But none of these entities wanted to fund the project.

A new season of the Cabo Verde Basketball League begins in June. © Courtesy of Antonio DePina

But DePina had learned how to be self-sufficient—and managed to raise close to $250,000 from camps and combines held across the U.S. To garner momentum and excitement for his new league, he hosted a livestream of the draft on the Overseas Basketball Connection app and it attracted more than 10,000 viewers. Twenty players were picked to help fill six new teams and the first game of the Cabo Verde Basketball League took place in June 2021. Two months later the Plateau Warriors were crowned champions of the new league.

But that was not the end of the story—more like the beginning. A second season of DePina’s hand-built league, complete with a new draft, will begin in June. DePina also has his sights set on developing more leagues in different regions of Africa, starting with his mother’s home country, Liberia.

“I’m just gonna keep going,” says DePina. “I want to bring the next league to Liberia and as I go on, I want to bring it to South Africa, Guinea and Mozambique—you know, create my own African league. There’s no reason why we can’t have a basketball league in every African country. Players shouldn’t have to go to Europe to go play basketball [professionally].”

DePina pauses to express what’s ultimately fueling his entrepreneurial dreams. “I really love basketball,” he says simply. “If I can do all of that, I would be a happy man.”

