Time Flies

A grandfather clock stands nestled below a valley of looming peaks caked in powder. Tick-tock, tick-tock. Glacial crevasses dive down into the depths of the abyss—a world below the surface that means time has officially run out.

Dark. Terrifying. Unknown. A surgeon inserts an arthroscope into someone’s knee, cleaning out cartilage and debris from years of abuse in pursuit of podiums and glory. The clock keeps ticking ominously. Tick-tock, tick-tock. In crash after crash, snowboarders slam into the ground, their limbs flailing in the air. A rider detonates a plume of powder, exiting at terminal velocity. An avalanche releases, carrying a rider off a cliff in a waterfall of snow. “Oh my god,” says an anonymous voice over the walkie-talkie.

A guitar riff cuts the tension as the action starts. Snowboarders are flying through the mountains, moving at lightning speed, sending off massive drops, pinning down near-vertical spines, stomping gigantic tricks and riding out into the valley below as helicopters circle overhead to bring them right back to the top. And then the clock is set ablaze. Orange flames rise into a gray afternoon sky as the title plate hits: “Fleeting Time.” Tick-tock, tick-tock.

These are the opening visuals of pro snowboarder Ben Ferguson’s directorial debut, Fleeting Time. From the start, the film pulls viewers in with a montage of Ferguson’s two-year journey to document a snowboard production for the ages. The clock ablaze in a glacial valley symbolizes how time is short and inescapable. It’s also a nod to the climate crisis—an existential emergency requiring global action to reverse decades of damage before time runs out.

The director of Fleeting Time in British Columbia. © AARON BLATT

“At its simplest form, the clock’s always ticking,” the 27-year-old says of the name of his film. “Time is fleeting. We had two years. You use it wisely. If you use it poorly, you waste a bunch of time—and money, too. And then [on a] darker note, you think about the environmental crisis we’re going through right now. I’m not sure how much longer we’re going to be able to do the things that I’ve been lucky enough to do, so take advantage of those times.”

Ferguson came up as a snowboarding prodigy, skyrocketing his way into the elite junior competitive ranks. In his formative years, that was the formula for success: Regional contest wins would lead to national recognition, which could ultimately lead—if one had what it takes—to global superstardom.

But Ferguson’s calling has always been in the mountains. He grew up in Bend, Oregon, riding Mount Bachelor, a veritable playground of natural terrain, littered with wind lips, side hits and perfect slopes for riding powder. And while the competitive route brought him international acclaim, Ferguson walked away from it after placing fourth at the 2018 Winter Olympics. It wasn’t that he didn’t like contests. Rather, he realized the time was right to evolve, and his true passion was calling him from outside the ropeline.

“That was the next step [for me],” Ferguson explains, “figuring out how to be a backcountry snowboarder and how to film video parts. If I continued doing halfpipe contests, that would’ve just limited the time [I had] available to deepen my craft, to take that next step. If I did two more years of contest riding, that’s two more years that I didn’t use to figure out what zones to go to, or how to snowmobile.”

Ferguson has shot in locations worldwide, including Wyoming, seen here. © AARON BLATT

In Episode 1 of About Time , a new Red Bull TV series about the making of the film, Travis Rice—one of Ferguson’s childhood idols and the most influential backcountry snowboarder alive—recalls his invitation to a then-19-year-old Ferguson to come out to Jackson, Wyoming, and join the shoot for his own snowboarding epic, The Fourth Phase (2016): “I remember calling him up and he was just going into X Games. I was like, ‘Dude, do X and then get your ass to Jackson, ASAP, right after the contest.’”

Ferguson drove through the night to film with Rice and learn from the master, but the younger rider quickly impressed the crew. “I remember Ben dropping in and cracking a beautiful method,” Rice says, “and that kinda set the precedent for the next three weeks. That month was the first time that we got to spend ample time in the backcountry together and he showed up. Some of the clips he got are still completely A-plus-worthy.”

Photographer Aaron Blatt caught this powder slash from Ferguson. © ARRON BLATT

In 2019, Ferguson partnered up with longtime friends and fellow pro riders Sage Kotsenburg and Red Gerard to make Joy, a film following the trio’s exploits throughout the winter. Upon the film’s release, Ferguson was heralded as the next big thing in backcountry riding and was moving quickly toward the pinnacle of his second career in professional snowboarding.

With the success of Joy came another opportunity for Ferguson to film, this time with directorial duties and the chance to be the project’s anchor. Fleeting Time became an ambitious project with multiple locations around the world and a schedule to shoot over two consecutive winters. “It’s a big project,” Ferguson says. “There was a lot of pressure to perform, to make this thing good from the get-go.”

Olympian Hailey Langland, shot here in Lake Tahoe, California. © AARON BLATT Hailey Langland has one of the most memorable tricks in Fleeting Time. © AARON BLATT

The pressure mounted during the first year of filming, when Ferguson injured his knee while riding in Jackson Hole. Injuries are part of the job in professional snowboarding, but rather than feel dejected, Ferguson felt driven to overcome this obstacle and finish Fleeting Time. After going under the knife during the summer, he emerged on the other side ready to film for the second year. In the end, the injury was just a minor setback on a long and arduous journey.

“I was willing to put the work in and that’s all I focused on,” Ferguson says. “But it was nerve-racking. I knew I had this two-year project [that I was] in the middle of and I had to continue to bust ass for the next year. It really [drove] me into getting healthy and getting ready for the winter.”

When you have T. Rice out, you’re going to look to him for what he thinks you should do. Ben Ferguson

When making a snowboard film, the crew is vital for a successful project, and part of Ferguson’s progression from being a featured rider in a film to directing his own project was hand- selecting a roster of athletes who he trusted in a backcountry setting. The cast of Fleeting Time includes X Games and Olympic medalists as well as backcountry royalty, and this intermingling of genres highlights Ferguson’s time spent in both worlds. Film icons such as Austin Smith, Mikkel Bang and Travis Rice are paired with competitive superstars like Red Gerard, Mark McMorris and Hailey Langland—a true representation of the spectrum of riders. “It all just naturally happened,” Ferguson says of assembling his talented crew. “Nothing felt forced. It just fell into place, and everybody got along really well.”

Langland emerges as one of the stars of the film. Fresh off a flight from the Beijing Games in February 2022, she powered up to British Columbia to join the crew in Whistler and found herself standing atop a massive jump on a bluebird day in the high alpine of the Coast Mountains. What happened next is one of the most talked-about tricks of the last few winters—and a standout clip in Fleeting Time.

Legendary snowboarder Travis Rice joined the Fleeting Time crew in Jackson. © AARON BLATT

“It was just a surreal feeling,” Langland describes of that moment. “I was so nervous, but as soon as I took off and I grabbed my board, I was like, ‘I’m going to land this.’ It took everything in me to stand it up and ride away, and I could hear everyone cheering. Now, being able to sit back and reminisce on that moment, I’m super proud of myself and so thankful for the group that I was with. They were so hyped for me, and they all came down, gave me big hugs. It was one of the best things I’ve ever done on my snowboard.”

Langland’s memorable trick sequence became “the front seven heard ’round the world” and landed her on the cover of Slush magazine.

“Hailey is such an amazing rider,” Ferguson says. “I think she’s on her way to being a badass in the mountains. She’s getting better at snowmobiling, too, and looking at terrain, and it’s just her time.”

“I wanted to make a movie that gets people excited to snowboard." © AARON BLATT Ben Ferguson enjoys a moment in Alaska. © AARON BLATT

After two years filming in Idaho, Wyoming, California, Oregon, British Columbia and Japan, the crew ended their time in Valdez, Alaska—the epicenter of big-mountain freestyle snowboarding, with near-vertical 4,000-foot runs and real-life consequences should something go sideways. This is where things really came full circle for Ferguson: Just a few winters prior, he had been driving through the night to meet up with one of his biggest influences, Travis Rice, but now here he was, spearheading his own film in Alaska, with Rice coming along for the journey.

“It was awesome,” Ferguson says of the opportunity to direct his idol. “He’s so experienced. Even though it was our project, when you have T. Rice out, you’re going to look to him for what he thinks you should do. He’s arguably the best snowboarder in the world. He’s doing stuff and you’re like, ‘I’ve got to up my game.’ He’s pushing it on the riding side, but he’s also a guide out there.”

During a long weather window in Alaska, the crew logged all the final footage and wrapped up their two-year journey to make an iconic snowboarding picture. From celebrating on podiums and battling injuries to embracing the backcountry and directing his first big- mountain film, Fleeting Time is the culmination of everything Ferguson has worked for his entire career—and he’s only 27. But from here on out, one thing is clear: He plans on chasing snow, spraying powder and sharing that joy with the world.

“I wanted to make a movie that gets people excited to go snowboard,” Ferguson says. “You want to make a movie that people are going to watch before they go out and shred.”

Fleeting Time is currently available to rent on all major platforms and returns to Red Bull TV on February 10. For more about the making of the film, check out About Time on Red Bull TV and check out a preview of Fleeting Time below:

1 min Fleeting Time Premiering digitally and for free exclusively on Red Bull TV... snowboarder Ben Ferguson chases winter storms.