The Queen of Hearts

It's late on a Tuesday morning in December, and the sounds of deep belly laughs and playful banter are echoing off the walls of Tipitina’s, a historic music venue in New Orleans’s Uptown district.

The ceiling beams of the performance space are plastered with vintage show bills featuring famed artists like Irma Thomas and the Professionals, Fela Kuti and Taj Mahal, but just past the dance floor there’s a side corridor that leads upstairs to the green room, where another music legend is getting ready. Floating down from the break area, one infectious set of cackles stands out from the others. The resounding voice is magnetic, highly coveted, and it belongs to none other than the anointed bounce-music star and LGBTQ+ icon, Big Freedia.

Surrounded by her close-knit team, the “Queen Diva” is sitting pretty on a black leather couch as she admires herself in the mirror just before she starts a quick on-camera interview. At 44, Freedia is looking confident but slightly demure, flaunting soft glam, fan-like eyelashes and crystals that dazzle everywhere from her earrings to the cropped seams of her top. Her sheeny, jet-black hair is slicked up into a high-teased ponytail, making her appear even taller than her 6-foot-2 frame.

“Yes honey, shine bright like a diamond,” Freedia playfully sings in response to a compliment she gets on her shimmering look. She is a gem in more ways than one.

Big Freedia shares the stage with her dancers at Tipitina’s in New Orleans. © Justen Williams

For more than 20 years, Freedia has been working tirelessly at her craft while taking bounce music around the globe. She’s released multiple EPs, an album, published a book in 2015 (Big Freedia: God Save the Queen Diva!), led six successful seasons of her reality show (Big Freedia Bounces Back), is currently filming a new spin-off series (Big Freedia Means Business), and she’s working on a new album. In the last five years, she’s been tapped for collaborations and samples by artists like Drake, Lizzo and Beyoncé on more than one occasion. And most recently she received a long-overdue acknowledgment by earning a 2023 Album of the Year Grammy nomination for her work as a songwriter on Beyoncé’s Renaissance.

“I’m forever grateful to come full circle with it all, to have a nomination and finally get the credit that I’m on a song as a writer,” Freedia says. “I get to see something for all my hard work. I don’t need the validation, though. I’ve been working for a long time.”

Born out of New Orleans housing projects in the late 1980s, bounce is the manifestation of the soul, nerve and vibrancy of the city. The hip-hop subgenre combines upbeat tempos, a punchy bass and vocal repetition, which makes it impossible not to bounce your bottom while listening. Performing everywhere from small sweaty clubs to big concert venues, Freedia and her trusted crew of dancers have been all gas, no breaks in their mission to get crowds to move their bodies to music. For Freedia, ensuring that people walk away from her show feeling freer than when they walked in is key. “Commanding asses across the world” is what she calls it.

Freedia is firmly in control when she’s on the mic. Her ability to call a tune was nurtured during the years she devoted to singing with the acclaimed Gospel Soul Children of New Orleans and as an assistant director of her church choir. “Those were my early days of finding myself,” she says. “The church was my safe haven. My godmother, Georgia, who was the choir director at my church home, opened her arms really wide and accepted me.”

Freedia recently earned a '23 Grammy for her work on Beyoncé’s Renaissance. © Justen Williams

“I was a heavyset choirboy from New Orleans,” she says of her childhood. Long before she created a sanctuary through bounce, Freedia was known as Freddie. The church was a refuge and a chance to get away from the hood where Freddie grew up. Her mother, a hairdresser, and father, who worked as a truck driver, did their best to provide a good life for Freddie and her brother and sisters. Then, just before Freddie entered ninth grade, her parents’ hard work paid off, and the family moved into a house in a better neighborhood, where she was a budding student at Walter L. Cohen High School in Uptown.

“I was always the one loud and out at school. Everybody knows who Big Freddie is,” she says with a laugh. “When I would come down the hallways, I would be hitting choir notes. Most people loved it, some people hated it. But it was just my unique calling.”

Freedia understood her gifts at an early age and didn’t shrink to conform. She was a light who kept an open mind and always tried to give people chances. It wasn’t always the easiest disposition to have growing up as a young, Black, queer person in the Deep South—where sexualities and gender expressions that exist outside of the heteronormative value system weren’t understood or affirmed. “Being Black and gay at that time was not so accepted,” Freedia says. “It was kind of hush-hush and your family probably was embarrassed about having a gay person in the family.”

Before finding her confidence in high school, 12-year-old Freddie came out to her mother, who instantly protected her and allowed her to be her truest self. That support ultimately helped her flourish. “I was scared and I was timid, especially in elementary and middle school, because I was finding myself,” she says. “But in high school, I was the choir director, so I had keys to the auditorium, and I was this queen who was around there like, Girl, y’all ain’t bothering me. I’m running things.”

Her mother's support allowed Big Freedia to become her truest self. © Justen Williams

The day after the photo shoot at Tipitina’s, a deadly tornado is brewing over New Orleans. When I approach Freedia’s house for our interview, the clouds begin to darken, and the wind is whipping trees and hurling leaves at the ground. As my car pulls up, Freedia is standing on the porch of her split-level home, no longer in photo-shoot glam but dressed in a comfortable purple housecoat and matching silk bonnet. She’s finishing up a cigarette while telling a beautiful, black, three-legged doodle named Yoncé to get in the house.

Off the stage and out of the spotlight, Freedia is tranquil and laid-back. “It’s coming down out there, chile—do you want anything to drink?” Freedia says as she looks out a window. I tell her I’m alright for now but jokingly ask her if I get stuck here will she let me spend the night? “If you have to,” she says and assures me with a smile.

Inside her cozy abode and safe from the storm, hand-painted portraits of Freedia are placed all around. The dining room next to the entryway is adorned with white furniture and elaborate place settings that look too perfect to be used for meals. For our chat we sit in the living room on a mustard-colored velvet couch that rests against a matching velvet-and-corduroy wall underneath a neon sign that says “Big Diva Energy.”

When she’s not booked and busy, this home is Freedia’s oasis, where only close friends and relatives are typically allowed to visit. This stable and safe space is a bittersweet blessing for Freedia, who gets a lot of unexpected visitors ringing her bell, asking for favors and pulling her in different directions when she’s not working. “It allows for people to suck things out of me,” she says. “When I’m gone and I’m on the road, I’m being productive and making things happen.” So as snug as it is here, Freedia prefers to be on the go.

Freedia began performing at block parties for fun, now she's worldwide. © Justen Williams

Her strong work ethic has kept her on a rigorous schedule for most of her music career. She’s put in an immense number of hours to stay sharp and on the rise, and these days she’s finally starting to see the fruits of her labor. Is it as simple as her just staying in the studio? “Hell no,” she laughs. “I wish it was that easy but it’s not. From plane to plane, hotel to hotel, city to city, state to state and overseas, it’s quite a load. Cooking things. Sponsorships I have to do promos for. It’s a variety of things, and it keeps me all over the place.”

To have an international impact, Freedia travels everywhere. Bounce music is frequently sampled in chart-topping hits, but it’s still not recognized as mainstream on its own. Even though Freedia has been performing for 20 years, there are still more ears to reach and stages to dominate, so she’s always had to wear multiple crowns.

Before she started taking music more seriously in her early 20s, Freedia was a college student at the University of Louisiana studying nursing and had a side job decorating events for her mother’s social club, the Queen Divas, and other clients. But a fateful performance at a block party with her best friend and bounce music pioneer, Katey Red, created more opportunities to get on the mic.

“We used to play in the projects,” Freedia says of her early days with Katey Red. “We used to beat on electric boxes, and we’d make a beat and start saying any kind of thing. When Katey started in ’98, me and my best friend Eddie would go to the studio with her, go to her gigs, dance on stage, and I started backgrounding for her. And then one day they told me to get on the mic and that was my first actual performance at a block party hyping [it] up. When I started, people were like, ‘You heard what she said?’”

Her face lights up as she sings a few bars from the tune. “These hoes, they mad. Your boys, I had. I made my cash,” she laughs. “The girls loved it. It was so messy!”

The girls indeed loved it, and then, many years later, rap superstar Drake loved it, too—so much so that he sampled it for his 2018 viral hit “Nice for What.” Freedia was not invited to appear in the video for the song, however, so when Drake came to New Orleans to record the video for another bounce-influenced single, “In My Feelings,” Freedia reached out to the rapper to be included. In an interview with TMZ, she called it a step in the right direction: “I think that other artists out there should feel the same way, that no matter what your background is—no matter if you’re a gay artist—that we can be able to be there just as anyone else.”

Big Freedia is a longtime supporter of independent venues. © Justen Williams

Part of what makes Freedia so special is that the music she recorded in the early 2000s is evergreen. Ahead of her time, or right on time, she’s always had her finger on the pulse of what bounce music would become to the world beyond New Orleans. In 2005, she fled to Houston when Hurricane Katrina forced her and thousands of others to evacuate. When she returned, she started a party called FEMA Fridays at Caesar’s, the first nightclub to reopen in New Orleans, and never looked back. Freedia told herself she was done with juggling side jobs, working a 9-to-5 and performing five shows a night. Music was going to be her “only child,” just as it had become an extension of her truest self.

“We were displaced all over the world [after Katrina] and people were asking about the sound. A guy called me in Houston and said, ‘Come to Houston. Everybody keeps saying get Big Freedia, and I wanted to know who the fuck Big Freedia is.’ When he brought me to the club, I opened my mouth and it was like the whole choir in heaven started singing behind me,” she says. “It was unbelievable. It was then that I knew I had something special.”

By 2010, Freedia had ventured out of the South to perform in New York City and Los Angeles, and then tastemaker publications started writing about her. When she got recognized in New Orleans by two white guys jogging down the street who’d read an article about her in The New York Times, she knew that bounce music had traveled outside of her community and would change her life forever.

Before Top 40 hits and white audiences became familiar with bounce, Freedia says that the foundations of the genre sprung from pioneers like DJ Jubilee, Ms. Tee, Cheeky Blakk and DJ Jimmy, whose sound was rawer. “Back then, it used to be rough and raunchy,” she explains. “It was gangstas rapping bounce music and they were talking about each other on songs. When Katey and other queens started jumping in, it went another direction because we were able to open up another lane.”

Freedia and her crew are global ambassadors of bounce. © Justen Williams

When The New York Times wrote about Freedia in 2010 in the (now problematically titled) article “Sissy Bounce: New Orleans’s Gender-Bending Rap,” bounce artists were primarily straight Black men. After the high-profile article, which recognized queer artists for their contributions to the subgenre, Freedia says the straight performers started to “back up a bit.” But while the attention pushed Freedia’s community forward, she didn’t like the divisive take on their contributions.

“I had to start telling them we don’t separate it here [in New Orleans],” she says. “It’s just bounce music, and I happen to be a gay artist. You got gay people who do it, straight people who do it, girls, guys.” Ultimately, the residual outcome was a shift that left Freedia and other LGBTQ+ artists at the helm.

When Freedia tells me about the two white guys who recognized her on the street, I can’t help but think about the mostly white audiences who buy tickets to her shows. Indeed, it signifies her crossover appeal, which means more exposure and a rise in global popularity for bounce music, which gives Big Freedia the traction that she deserves. But with that growth there comes a co- opting of certain elements—twerking to be specific. In 2013, with the help of Miley Cyrus, it was as if white women suddenly discovered the moves and then cringingly attempted to do them in bars and clubs and on social platforms, even monetizing them through dance classes. During that time, did Freedia ever feel protective of the culture?

“I would be upset about it and then I told myself, You are setting a foundation here of teaching people all around the world about the sound and about the culture,” Freedia says. “People teaching twerking classes, that’s not harming me. But if a big artist came and took my sound and put it on their song and they’re trying to get the credit for it, I feel like, No, I been did that. I been doing this. But now, I’m going down in history. It don’t matter what they do. And if I have to speak about something or a certain situation I will, and I’m going to do it the right way. They just need to pay homage to the people who have really set the foundation. And it’s not just about me, it’s about the pioneers who have created this sound and the culture of New Orleans.”

“This is like bringing it back to the roots and elevating it new sounds." © Justen Williams Big Freedia's new reality show, Freedia Means Business, debuts this summer. © Justen Williams

And this is why being included in a music video, being listed in the song credits and finally being nominated for a Grammy means so much. “I think things are changing,” Freedia says. “Doors are opening up even wider, and they are seeing that the culture of bounce music is definitely a big staple in the music game.”

Even if Freedia doesn’t feel like she needs the endorsements, it’s really what she’s owed. There have been times when she admits that she felt like giving up because she’s had to work so much harder as a gay artist who presents outside the confines of the gender binary in an industry that has taken way too long to evolve. To remedy this, she’s set boundaries, continues to advocate for herself and her community, raised her price and pushed forward.

Lately, Freedia’s been working to create music that can be played for generations and doesn’t have a time stamp on it, much like she’s done thus far. In 2022, she started working on her new album, titled Central City, which will be released in 2024. The project is nearly done, thanks to a mega recording camp where Freedia and a fire team of writers and producers worked together to create droves of tracks. It’s a double- disc record that’s a nod to her first album from more than 20 years ago.

Its and elevating it with a few different new sounds,” she explains with excitement in her voice. “It still has that raunchy old Freedia that everybody’s used to. It’s my dance/disco album where I’m making the clubs dance down. That music that you can play at festivals. The party is jumping.”

Until then, she’s taping her new reality show, Freedia Means Business, which is set to air on Fuse this summer. The series will provide a look at how Freedia runs her empire, but more specifically, she wants to give young viewers insight into things like finding new business ventures, conducting themselves in meetings, starting LLCs and paying taxes. Reality TV allows the audience to see Freedia just as I do right now, telling me about her life in her coordinated living room while barefaced in slippers and loungewear. The real Freedia is down-to-earth, caring, calm, hospitable and hilarious.

“You get to see me in my everyday life,” Freedia says. “I’m very humble when I’m not on stage. I’m not loud and don’t want to be seen and all that. I’m the one who’s hiding in the background trying to feed everybody.” While she’s grateful for her growing fame, adjusting to it can be a lot sometimes. Freedia still sees herself as “that hood bitch” who wants to keep normalcy in her life.

Freedia, dancers Tootie (left) & Bobbi (far right) & model/chef Adriane. © Justen Williams

These days, when she steps out in public, everybody wants to hear her signature phrase delivered in her sing- song style: You al-read-y knooooooow! “Girl, that takes power and energy to do that every time I see a person,” she says. “I’m not in the grocery store trying to say that. I’m trying to get my groceries,” she adds with a laugh.

As the storm picks up, Freedia is debating a trip to the supermarket so she can cook dinner. We wrap the interview early because it’s getting scary outside. Our phones and her home alarm system are blasting alerts, urging people to find shelter from a tornado that is approaching. Freedia—who survived Hurricane Katrina by cutting a hole through her roof, calling a local radio station for help and getting rescued by a boat—remains serene as the raindrops crash down, lightning strikes and objects in the backyard begin to take flight.

While I call a car and gather my things, she hands me a cold bottle of water and notices I have no umbrella. She comes back with a yellow poncho and a plate of 7 Up pound cake, thoughtfully covered in plastic wrap for my journey ahead. Freedia flickers the porch lights to flag the driver down in front of her house, and before I head out into the frenzy she looks at me and says, “If you get stuck at the airport, let me know. I’ll come get you.”

Freedia cares—a lot. More than just the formalities of Southern hospitality her kind gestures stuck with me for xdays after our exchange. It’s no wonder that masses of people across the world assemble to be touched by her glow. This level of intention with a stranger in her treasured home shows the same authenticity that radiates through her music—which is why major artists want in on her special appeal. In their bare form, bounce rhythms stand out on their own, but when Freedia adds her charm and wit, those sounds transform into something extraordinary.

“I love my music, I love what I do,” she says. “I take it and try and enlighten people’s spirits. You might not be able to come to New Orleans, but I’m going to bring New Orleans to you.”

