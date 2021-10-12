Brain jogging: exercises for memory training at home

1. Take three minutes

“Take just three minutes out every day to close your eyes, breathe deeply and sink into your thoughts and daydreams. That way you train your brain to get into its alpha state and to very consciously relax. These three minutes will work best whenever you need a creativity boost.”

2. Sleep

“The brain is the main reason we humans need to sleep. It is only good for about 16 hours. At that point it needs a break to process what it has learned, to rest and to form new synaptic connections. A sufficient amount of good-quality sleep is a pre-requisite for our brain to be able to function."

“It might not be very original, but paying attention to your sleep is just about the most effective thing you can do for brain performance. A daytime power nap supports creativity and your problem-solving abilities because it brings your brain into the theta range.”

3. Keep a gratitude journal

Fear is the most common problem of our times, and the strongest and biggest negative impulse. Fear is at the root of many a compulsive act and very many constraints. Fear of things, of decisions, of missing out, fear that your life isn’t as wonderful as everyone else’s, fear of not having enough money. From an evolutionary point of view, fear saves lives because fear inevitably means caution, too, and that’s why it’s also the most powerful of all the emotions.

But now fear is also shaping our life instead of preserving it, making us sick along the way. What can I do against fear? “Keep a gratitude journal,” says Philipp. “Every morning and every evening, write down three things you’re grateful for and say them out loud. This is neurofeedback training. For a few minutes each day, you’re getting your brain into a state free of fear. You activate the positive feedback loop which opposes fear and makes you more resilient. Writing it down and saying it out loud will amplify the effect considerably.”

4. Question yourself

“Mindfulness is much more than just a buzzword,” says Philipp. “If you can consciously bring your brain into the alpha range, you’re creating space between stimulus and reaction, and that means you getting through the day in a more serene, balanced, reflective state of mind. The best mindfulness training tip for every day: twice a day make a note of what you’re feeling physically, what thoughts and feelings you have.”

5. Follow the second hand

“A brilliant exercise for the beta state that sharpens your focus. Can you give your undivided attention to the second hand of an analogue watch for a whole minute? Think of nothing but that second hand. Holding on for a minute without getting distracted by other thoughts isn’t at all easy!”