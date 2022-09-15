4 songs that helped Brandon Boyd discover the power of music

One of rock’s most dynamic songwriters, Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd has been penning hits for the California band since their formation in the early 1990s. The five-piece found commercial success with the release of their third and fourth albums, Make Yourself and Morning View, cementing them as global stars on their way to selling over 23 million records worldwide.

Since 2010, the 46-year-old songwriter has released three successful projects of his own, the latest of which, Echoes & Cocoons, sees him team up with John Congleton, the Grammy-winning producer and engineer best known for his work with Phoebe Bridgers and Angel Olsen. “I just reached out to him one day after having never spoken to him before,” Boyd explains. “Then six months later we had a full solo record.”

Here, Boyd discusses four of the songs that shaped his songwriting for the band and his solo work, and helped him better understand the visceral power of music.

Jeff Buckley - Lover, you should have come over (1994)

Jeff Buckley - Lover, you should've come over © Columbia

"This is one of Jeff Buckley’s most emotionally honest and evocative songs. But it wasn’t until I started hearing the various live iterations on bootlegs floating around that it really impacted me. Jeff was singing the truth, which was hugely inspiring to me as a young songwriter. It gives you permission to take what is essentially the more difficult path, but it ends up being more rewarding because you’re walking a road of emotional authenticity."

Massive Attack - Teardrop (1998)

Massive Attack, Tear Drop (1998) © Circa/ Virgin

"I was going through a horrific breakup the first time I heard this. The interesting thing about having your heart split wide open is that you’re making room for other wonderful things to come in; Massive Attack was one of those things. I was on tour and after every show I would crawl into my bus bunk and listen to [Massive Attack’s third album] Mezzanine, and Teardrop would just speak to me. It was my lullaby going to sleep for quite some time.”

Led Zeppelin - The rain song (1973)

Led Zeppelin - The Rain Song (1973) © Atlantic

"Jimmy Page just plays with you on this song. He’s like a large cat and I’m a little mouse being batted around by the beautiful composition. I was obsessed with it, and it came around the same time I started writing poetry and was listening to music more deeply. It helped to reassure the path I was beginning to carve out which was me understanding I needed to live a more freely and creatively expressive way of life.”

PJ Harvey - One line (2000)

PJ Harvey - One Line (2000) © Atlantic

“So many PJ Harvey songs have been influential to me. This is the first one I learned to play on the guitar. It’s simple but extremely clever, and learning how to sing it deepened my appreciation for her songwriting. Her music is really good at making you appreciate the edges of life and edges of emotional and spiritual experiences. It doesn’t seem challenging for her to be honest and raw. I think that’s what we all love about her.”

Brandon Boyd’s new album Echoes & Cocoons is out now. Incubus play London’s Royal Albert Hall this September; incubushq.com