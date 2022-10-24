Daniel Ricciardo's American Dream

With an L.A. mansion as his base and a garage full of trucks, the Aussie racer is happiest roaming across the country he increasingly calls home.

The world, it seems, is keen to adopt Daniel Ricciardo. Today, in the pretty Emilia-Romagna town of Imola, home of the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, McLaren’s Australian driver is happily chatting in Italian to local media, comfortably assuming the role of paisano for the weekend in a country infatuated with the sport but currently lacking a homegrown driver. The same is true whenever F1 comes to the U.S., a nation also lacking a local hero. There, with his deep-seated affection for all things American, the man from Perth confesses he’s more than happy to play the part. “I feel like I’m the adopted American, which, you know what, I really like!”

He has developed a bit more than a casual infatuation, but Ricciardo never had visited the U.S. before becoming an F1 driver. Like many young antipodean hopefuls before him, Ricciardo’s route out of Australia initially took him racing across Southeast Asia before he made the move to the heartland of single- seater in Europe, living first in Italy and then England. Only by tagging visits to New York onto trips to the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, and through journeys to Texas for the U.S. Grand Prix and the inaugural race at the Circuit of the Americas, did Ricciardo get to sample the culture that he had grown up watching on TV.

“It really tests my memory, but I do think the first time I came to the States was in 2012,” he muses. “My first thought was, ‘Damn, what have I been missing all these years.’ ”

Back in the day, Ricciardo could wander American streets in flip-flops and a vest, taking in the sights incognito. However, since becoming the breakout star of Netflix’s Drive to Survive, he’s more noticeable. But rather than retreat to the isolation of his farm in Western Australia or the inherent discretion of Monte Carlo, he’s doubled down in the U.S., buying a house in L.A.

October 2021: Ricciardo drives Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s Chevrolet Monte Carlo. © Getty Images

“I first went to L.A. in 2014, and the more I went, the more I enjoyed it,” he explains. “I’d rented a few houses there during [Formula 1’s] August break; my friends from Australia would come over for a few weeks, and over a few years I found my love for the place was growing rather than diminishing, so I bought a place.”

You have to ask: What’s in the garage? For the weekend in Miami, no doubt going with F1’s glamour-race vibe, it’ll be McLaren supercars all the way. (Indeed, Ricciardo’s McLaren 675 Longtail—once used for a Monaco track drive— was a personal purchase bought long before he joined the team.) But back home on the farm in Australia, Ricciardo tends to drive everything from ATVs to earthmovers.

And in California? “Trucks! I love big trucks!” he exclaims. “I’m a big truck guy. In L.A., that’s a Ford F-150 Raptor. I bought the truck before I bought the house. Back home in Australia, my first car was a truck, but it’s not the same as what you get in America. Everything’s just...bigger!”

With F1 enjoying one of its periodic westward expansions, having a base in the U.S. has been a useful addition to the Ricciardo property portfolio—pandemic notwithstanding. “With COVID around, I haven’t been able to travel as much, but I did spend Christmas in L.A. in 2020. Before that, in 2019, I got out six or seven times during the year, which, given our schedule, is quite a lot—but it’s also been handy for my family, and a good excuse to get them to travel a bit, or for a couple of friends crashing out for a night.”

The latter conjures images of Ricciardo arriving home to find his mates asleep on the sofa and a pool full of empty beer cans. “Oh, I’m nice, but I’m not that nice,” he laughs. “Normally I’ll be there when I have guests— because that’s when it’s fun.” (He doesn’t, however, deny that there might be the odd beer can on the premises.) The “L.A.” tattoo on his bicep is testimony to that. “I was drunk when I got it...but I don’t regret it in the slightest!”

Ricciardo is no stranger to the tattoo artist’s needle, but it’s one of his more understated pieces that catches the eye—namely, the “3” inked on his right pinkie finger. Three, of course, is Ricciardo’s number, but he carries it in tribute to NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. There’s more than a little hero worship involved, and the Australian made headlines last year at the U.S. Grand Prix with a run in Earnhardt’s 1984 Chevy Monte Carlo.

Not at all coincidentally, that car is owned by McLaren boss Zak Brown. Brown had teased Ricciardo with the offer of a drive in it—after he took his first podium for McLaren. When Ricciardo duly obliged with a commanding victory in the Italian Grand Prix, Brown made the arrangements. Ricciardo calls it “a dream come true.”

Born in 1989, Ricciardo became fascinated with NASCAR during its 1990s boom. Perth is in a truly horrible time zone for race fans, particularly school-age ones, with Sunday afternoon races in Europe taking place late in the evening and U.S. races in the early hours of Monday morning—thus Ricciardo, often with his father, would watch recorded races after school on a Monday.

“I’ve traveled along much of the West Coast; I love going to Nashville.” © Formula 1

“Mondays suck! It’s just the worst day of the week,” says Ricciardo. “You’ve just had the weekend, and you’re going to back to school, and the next weekend seems a long way off—but one of the things that would make my Monday better was being able to watch the F1 or NASCAR races that I’d set the timer to record on VHS. I remember one weekend vividly, when a NASCAR race I’d really been looking forward to didn’t record. I was so angry I ran upstairs and threw the tape off the balcony. I had a lot of rage for a 10-year-old, and an innocent videotape paid the price!”

When Ricciardo talks about NASCAR, he’s just as likely to name-check races at Richmond Raceway or Bristol Motor Speedway as he is the internationally famous Talladega or Daytona. Likewise, in his peripatetic travels around America, it’s not just New York, L.A. and racing circuits that get his nod. Ricciardo, it seems, likes to wander. “I’ve done quite a bit,” he says. “I’ve traveled along much of the West Coast; I love going to Nashville, and the plan for this summer is to go to Montana. I’m trying to see more and more.”

As a compulsive Instagrammer, there’s plenty of evidence of Ricciardo’s outdoorsy preferences, whether that’s at home in Western Australia on the farm or out on the waters of the Côte d’Azur. Taking a trip after the Canadian Grand Prix to get away from it all and explore Big Sky country fits in with Ricciardo’s easygoing personality. “I love nature and being out in that sort of environment,” he says. “I go out and ride bikes, hike, drive buggies into town. It’s old school, but in a really cool way. With F1, we get to go to a lot of big cities, and that’s fun, too, but I need the odd nature week to get back to basics and switch off for a bit.” Ricciardo pauses and smiles. “But hey, Miami—that’s going to be a lot of fun, too!”