Daniela Ryf's Mindset: Extreme Performance, Sensitive Woman

When Daniela Ryf won Ironman Hawaii in October 2018, one of the toughest sporting competitions in the world, she initially felt as if everything was the same as before. It was her fourth victory in a row, so what could be much different? Well, she had set the course record with 8:26:16 hours, although she had been stung by a jellyfish during the swim-in shortly before the start and suffered hellish pain under her armpits for a long time. She had even swum, cycled and run so fast that in the end she not only left all the women far behind, but most of the men as well. Some said Daniela Ryf had made the impossible possible that day.

Despite all the pain, she had made her sport look so easy that you could actually think for a moment that this was the only thing for which man had been created. In all the years that her career had lasted up to that point, that was Daniela Ryf's most extraordinary achievement: that hard work often looks like magic in her. In Hawaii, at some moments she even seemed to merge with the nature through which she was moving, with the bay off Kailua-Kona as well as with the lava desert and the Kona and Kohala coasts.

And yet nothing was the same after this fourth victory. Because in the weeks after the race Ryf asked herself more and more often: "What do I actually want now?"

It is the question that usually heralds the end in sport. How can one go on with the brutal training if one no longer sees any sense in it?

"It bothered me that people thought I had no weaknesses. I believed I really wasn't allowed to have any." Daniela Ryf

Daniela Ryf during swim training in Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA. © TALBOT COX

She could not combine high performance and pleasure

For a decade and a half now, Daniela Ryf has led the life of a top athlete, determined by the same triad: training, eating, sleeping, training, eating, sleeping. Now the question of what the purpose of all this is no longer let her go. She had no answer.

She thought of her compatriot Natascha Badmann, who won the Ironman Hawaii an incredible six times between 1998 and 2005. While swimming, Badmann played with the fish, while cycling she beamed all over her face, while running she heard the birds chirping. For Badmann, sport had something supernatural about it. For her, becoming a triathlete had been the last resort out of a dark cul-de-sac into which life had led her.

But when Ryf tried to take Badmann as a role model and from then on not only win the competitions but also enjoy them, she failed. She simply could not combine the two opposites - top performance and enjoyment - and she realised: she didn't want to.

Daniela Ryf's best performance is not when she is laughing, but when she puts on a serious, almost grim face so that she goes into a deep trance. She calls it her angry bird face. That was the first step: to realise that she doesn't have to be like others. But who was Daniela Ryf?

Weakened by a stomach bug in the days leading up to the race, she finished a distant 13th at Ironman Hawaii 2019. The defeat re-motivated her, and she resolved to aim for victory again next year. But then came the Corona pandemic, and with it came emptiness and boredom as all competitions were cancelled. And the question Ryf had been dealing with for more than a year became louder and more pressing: what do I actually want now? The pandemic added a question: What would I be without sport?

From 2015 to 2018, Daniela Ryf won the Ironman in Hawaii. © TALBOT COX

She wants to win the Ironman 2021 as a completely renewed athlete

Daniela Ryf realised that there was little room for anything else in her life, so much space was taken up by sport. She resumed her studies in food technology, took further training in applied psychology, and wrote a thirty-page self-reflection for it. She was preoccupied with herself, but also with issues that reached beyond herself; she thought about capitalism, the school system, top-class sport and the omnipresent performance principle.

Is this the best way to live? Or would we be happier under different conditions? Daniela Ryf still loves sport, but after such a long time at the top of the world, she has for once given space to reflect on the system that shaped her and made her great. Why aren't people in sport more mindful of themselves? Why do so many believe that only those who struggle enough succeed? Why are psychological problems hardly an issue and is the pressure before big competitions talked down?

"The sport gave me a lot," she says as we have a long conversation one evening in August 2021, a few days before it's announced that Ironman Hawaii won't take place this year either because of the Corona pandemic. "I learned about beautiful places, lovely people, and extreme sensations, and I gained a sense of self-worth that I didn't think was possible as a kid: I had zero self-confidence. Sports changed that."

"I had zero self-confidence as a child. Sport changed that." Daniela Ryf

But? "Looking back, I'm proud of the path I've taken. But I'm also glad I don't have to go down it a second time. I doubt that I would succeed as well again. Victory and defeat have often been closer together in my career than you might think from the outside. There were moments when I was scared and found it difficult to stand up and say: so, now I'm going full throttle! It wasn't always easy."

Daniela Ryf will compete with her old goal - "I wouldn't take on the preparation if I didn't want to win" - but as a completely renewed athlete. You could say: she has freed herself.

Daniela Ryf no longer wants to be the untouchable who seems to bounce off everything, the iron lady who her opponents fear. She still wants to win superiorly, but she no longer wants to pretend that nothing can touch her. She wants to talk about the fact that even a highly acclaimed woman like her has her weaknesses, that her career has also had its dark moments, that she has also been sad. She no longer wants to make a secret of the fact that, even after many years of top-class sport, she still doubts every time the season begins whether she is fit enough. Daniela Ryf wants to be a human being, not a machine. She doesn't want to be the athlete that she herself, but above all the public, has made her into.

Daniela doesn't want to mix her sporting and her normal life. © JANOSCH ABEL

Daniela Ryf wants to be honest, even for those who see her as a role model

She says: "So many people think I would love to torture myself for life, would love to work out 24/7.

I know that I have promoted this image. Because if everyone believes I'm the strongest, that I'm unbeatable, then the opponents believe it too, and at some point even I believe it. But I realized that fooling others, and especially myself, was bad for my well-being. It bothered me that people thought I had no weaknesses. I then always believed that I must actually have no weaknesses, it put me under pressure. In sports it's about winning, but not in life."

Daniela Ryf has taken the path of radical honesty. But not just for herself, she's also walking it for all those who see her as a role model. "For the twelve-year-old girl with self-doubt who looks up to athletes, it's important to know that we're not machines, that behind the extreme feats I accomplish is a sensitive woman."

The last months brought a lot of news. Daniela Ryf separated from Brett Sutton, her long-time coach (but remained on friendly terms with him). She is now building a house. And in a big interview in the "Schweizer Illustrierte" she told that she can fall in love not only with men but also with women.

Daniela after training in the water in St. Moritz © JANOSCH ABEL

She's chasing a "mad feeling"

She may not have found a conclusive answer to the question of what she actually wants in sport now. But one that is enough for her at the moment: She has admitted to herself that she can't give up sports just yet. It's as simple as that.

She says: "Now this is very personal, but if I'm going to be honest, I'm going to be honest. Recognizing what motivates me required me to accept who I am. I understood that I've always had a killer instinct. In competition, I want to perform, I want to dominate my opponents. That's part of who I am: that I want to be better than everyone else. Not in life, but in sports. Sport is a tool for me to show what I have been working on. It gives me an extreme amount, it gives me a kick. One more win doesn't make me happier, doesn't turn my life upside down. But to get to the finish line and know that I delivered - that's an insane feeling."

Daniela Ryf - she has also realized this in recent months - is a competitor who wants to limit the comparison with others to the competition. She is competitive and ambitious. However, when she is around athletes for too long, it becomes too much for her. She often trains alone, rarely staying on social media. There's normal life and then there's being an athlete, and she'd rather not mix the two areas too much.

If she were to ask herself today what she would be without sport, she would say: someone completely different.

