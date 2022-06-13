Check out the new Extreme Pogo craze that’s springing up in the USA

In 2021, New York-based photographer Ben Franke was visiting friends in Burlington, Vermont, when he came across Nick McClintock and Henry Cabelus in the street, working on a promotional video – with supersized adult pogo sticks.

In 2021, New York-based photographer Ben Franke was visiting friends in Burlington, Vermont, when he came across Nick McClintock and Henry Cabelus in the street, working on a promotional video – with supersized adult pogo sticks.

In 2021, New York-based photographer Ben Franke was visiting friends in Burlington, Vermont, when he came across Nick McClintock and Henry Cabelus in the street, working on a promotional video – with supersized adult pogo sticks.

At first, Franke didn’t know he’d stumbled upon two stars of a growing sport. McClintock, 35, helped invent so-called Extreme Pogo in the ’90s and is now the co-founder of XPogo, a company that makes films and puts on live events worldwide. Cabelus, 22, is a master of the art. (Need proof? He holds the world record for highest straight jump, most backflips on a stick, and the fewest jumps in a minute.)

At first, Franke didn’t know he’d stumbled upon two stars of a growing sport. McClintock, 35, helped invent so-called Extreme Pogo in the ’90s and is now the co-founder of XPogo, a company that makes films and puts on live events worldwide. Cabelus, 22, is a master of the art. (Need proof? He holds the world record for highest straight jump, most backflips on a stick, and the fewest jumps in a minute.)

At first, Franke didn’t know he’d stumbled upon two stars of a growing sport. McClintock, 35, helped invent so-called Extreme Pogo in the ’90s and is now the co-founder of XPogo, a company that makes films and puts on live events worldwide. Cabelus, 22, is a master of the art. (Need proof? He holds the world record for highest straight jump, most backflips on a stick, and the fewest jumps in a minute.)

“I’d never even heard of Extreme Pogo before,” says Franke, who has photographed parkour and bike life for more than a decade. “So I struck up a conversation with them and ended up running around town, shooting them for a few days.”

“I’d never even heard of Extreme Pogo before,” says Franke, who has photographed parkour and bike life for more than a decade. “So I struck up a conversation with them and ended up running around town, shooting them for a few days.”

“I’d never even heard of Extreme Pogo before,” says Franke, who has photographed parkour and bike life for more than a decade. “So I struck up a conversation with them and ended up running around town, shooting them for a few days.”