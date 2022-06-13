© Ben Franke
Check out the new Extreme Pogo craze that’s springing up in the USA
When American photographer Ben Franke saw two masters of Extreme Pogo – a growing action sport where athletes soar on pogo sticks powered by compressed air – he jumped right in.
In 2021, New York-based photographer Ben Franke was visiting friends in Burlington, Vermont, when he came across Nick McClintock and Henry Cabelus in the street, working on a promotional video – with supersized adult pogo sticks.
At first, Franke didn’t know he’d stumbled upon two stars of a growing sport. McClintock, 35, helped invent so-called Extreme Pogo in the ’90s and is now the co-founder of XPogo, a company that makes films and puts on live events worldwide. Cabelus, 22, is a master of the art. (Need proof? He holds the world record for highest straight jump, most backflips on a stick, and the fewest jumps in a minute.)
“I’d never even heard of Extreme Pogo before,” says Franke, who has photographed parkour and bike life for more than a decade. “So I struck up a conversation with them and ended up running around town, shooting them for a few days.”
For Franke, the challenge and beauty lay in capturing each trick at the perfect moment, and in photographing his subjects without bringing in his own preconceptions. Since then, he’s watched XPogo blow up on social media – and he’s not at all surprised. “Their culture is rad,” Franke says. “And when you take a look at what tricks these guys can do, you’ll realise that it’s completely nuts.”
The light changed, so we went down to Lake Champlain and found this little wall. The black and white brings out all the tones and makes it more graphic. The image sums up their relationship and their sport – Nick [on the pogo stick] and Henry are out here having fun, taking turns, but always pushing themselves.
We walked by this cool old building on the UVM campus and I knew it would make a great background. Then Henry just did a Superman, pushing the stick in front of him like a BMX rider. I thought, ‘Oh my God, I need a picture of this'.
I love capturing both sides of action sport: the extreme moves and the quieter moments. Henry pulls off these risky tricks. He has a laid-back skater, college-student vibe.
Nick basically came up with a bunch of the core XPogo tricks. You can’t see it with the greenery behind him, but he’s up really high, and there’s nothing attaching his foot to the stick. I love how he’s expressing his creativity in the air.
Nick’s body fills the frame of the space just how I hoped – even the curve of the roof behind him. Afterwards, a woman ran up to us and told us she was worried he’d get hurt.
We were walking around and found this parking garage, and I knew the size of it would help show off just how high Henry can get. XPogo reminds me a lot of skateboarding in the way you use the urban environment to adapt your tricks, the way you make use of what you have.
Even though this trick isn’t that risky, it captures Nick’s style and movement at just the right moment. For me, colour can sometimes be distracting when you’re trying to capture pure action. Black and white can render it more clearly. All the graphic patterns of the building are pure, and his shape leads you from left to right and up the alleyway.
The other people in this shot really give Henry’s trick a sense of scale. They’re what I call happy accidents, each one reacting in their own way, whether they’re taking a video, staring up at him, or not paying any attention at all.
It was really remarkable to randomly meet and shoot a subject who has truly invented something. Nick is a bit older, he’s a mentor, and I think that comes across in the image. Plus, the unique stickers and the texture of his stick really come across.