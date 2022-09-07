4 tracks that gave Fantastic Negrito an education in funk, rock and blues

In the 1990s, Xavier Dphrepaulezz was bound for pop superstardom, then a near-fatal car accident put him in a coma and mangled his strumming hand; on top of that, his record label dropped him.

When he picked up his guitar again several years later, he reinvented himself as delta blues guitarist Fantastic Negrito, playing raw protest songs, dressing outlandishly, and most importantly, not trying to please anybody. This new direction has earned the 54-year-old a Grammy award for Contemporary Blues Album in 2017, 2019 and 2021, and praise from the likes of Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders.

His new album, White Jesus Black Problems, is an ode to his seventh-generation grandmother, a Scottish indentured servant who entered into a common law marriage with an African American enslaved man, his seventh-generation grandfather. The couple’s wedlock was in open defiance of the racist laws of 1750s colonial Virginia, and it still inspires Dphrepaulezz to this day.

Here Dphrepaulezz picks four songs that had an impact on his life and career.

Funkadelic – (Not Just) Knee Deep (1979)

The track appears on Funkadelic’s seminal Uncle Jam Wants You album © Warner Bros

"This song blew my little boy mind," says Dphrepaulezz. "I don't know how I got that record, but I played it obsessively, because I couldn't believe sonically what was happening to me. The singing was familiar, but the thing that was different was how deep, Black and dangerous it was. The wizardry of Bernie Worrell, his synthesizer dizzied me and intoxicated my 11-year-old brain. It sounded like some alien funk-rock-groove spaceship from another galaxy. It was just like they were writing a template for how funky one can be – and one can never be too funky."

Led Zeppelin – Black Dog (1971)

The Australian release of Led Zeppelin’s Black Dog was a top-10 hit © Atlantic

"After my little brothers burned our house down, we lived on a community farm. One day I found this record in the rec room. I remember putting it on and I just froze. I'd never heard anything like that. It was like the blues was reimagined by these British witch doctors, these sorcerers of a black magic. I remember looking around, I felt like I was doing something wrong listening to this. I had never heard of it – and what a blueprint that it ended up being. It's a blueprint for like rock, groove, danger, walking on the edge. I love it to this day."

Robert Johnson – Hellhound on my Trail (1937)

The song has been covered by Fleetwood Mac, Eric Clapton and many more © Vocalion

"People talk about his guitar playing and surely, that was masterful. Probably the most complete guitar playing ever in a recording because he was doing percussions, bass, rhythm, and lead at the same time, but it’s the vocal I cannot get over. You got to remember, Robert Johnson, that whole generation, was only one generation removed from slavery, from the plantations, so there’s this raw, visceral feeling and texture to the singing – and this song, it's telling like the story of like a million silenced voices. Outstanding, brilliant, unmatched."

Prince – Little Red Corvette (1982)

Various versions of the track were released throughout the early 1980s © Warner Bros

"Prince in the 1980s was an artist that didn’t want anything from you. He wasn’t asking your permission, and as a young boy, growing up in the ghetto, this was an amazing message, like, here’s this brother wearing women’s negligees in a trench coat – and he has the prettiest girlfriends. It’s like a pass that it was okay to be different and innovative. This song is exemplary for that. He’s flirting with punk and new wave music, but it’s still funky as hell – and it was a huge pop hit, all at once! It’s just a fastball, man, right down to the plate."