F1: Miami Nice

Synopsis

Ace detectives Max ‘Sonny’ Crockett and Lewis ‘Rico’ Tubbs come out of retirement and go undercover to investigate one more case – an cruel people trafficking scheme, in which the stars of Formula 1 are kidnapped and transported to Miami where they are ruthlessly forced into indentured servitude for a shadowy organisation named IndyCar.

Triggered by the recent disappearance of a Frenchman known only by the codename ‘First Lap Nutcase’, Crockett and Tubbs discover the trafficking route has been operating for years with many F1 drivers held in captivity in the living hell of really nice mansions with sailboats and jetskis for over a decade.

Appalled by the thought of top singleseater racers being made to turn right all the time, Crockett and Tubbs roll-up the sleeves of their white Armani jackets, ironically slot a copy of Phil Collins’ ‘No Jacket Required’ into the cassette deck and set about infiltrating the F1 paddock at the Miami Grand Prix, where they desperately try to figure out exactly which evil megalomaniac would hold a driver to an unfair agreement that ties them to an organisation forever and then sells him to the highest bidder… Hang on, we might need an extra reel for this or maybe some sequels. At any rate, it might take a while.

When Phil Collins is playing on the cassette radio, the fun is over © Getty Images

Protected only by their pastel slip-on, sockless loafers and Ray-Ban Wayfarers, the two sleuths set up operations in a not-very secret hideout next to the media centre, where poor personal hygiene and sockless poverty are the norm, From there, our heroes fight off mosquitoes the size of pelicans, endure humidity that makes Singapore look like the Nürburgring in November and still manage to set a half decent FP2 time without denting that 2006 Jetta staging a lone tailgate party by the unloading zone.

Eventually they make a breakthrough, and aided by a well-placed and surprisingly fun-loving informant known as ‘The Swede’ (OK, it’s Marcus Ericsson), they contact the lost F1 stars who have all been brutalised by the relaxed IndyCar schedule into thinking they enjoy more competitive racing, sensible technical demands and less aggressive media intrusion.

The fearless duo discover the operation is masterminded by shadowy Columbian kingpin Juan Pablo Montoya, a former Formula 1 star who turned against the sport after being denied access to fast food by a controlling team boss in a gratuitous flashback scene designed to crowbar in a ratings-boosting guest appearance by Phil Collins.

Markus Ericsson, known as "the Swede". © Getty Images

During a frankly inevitable red flag period they tempt Montoya out of hiding with the promise of a supersized meal deal at one of the Hard Rock Arena’s surprisingly numerous fast food franchises. Their plan to sedate Montoya with dosed onion rings goes awry when he steals Crockett’s curly fries instead and, following a thrilling shoot-out with hot beverage containers, they finally drag him back to race control to face swift Aussie justice, before they return to the pit lane for the restart.