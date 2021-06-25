World of Red Bull
Media Kit
Get the Mag
More from the World of The Red Bulletin
Afrosurf celebrates undocumented African surf culture
New book Afrosurf celebrates an area of surf culture too often overlooked. Co-publisher Selema …
Surfing
How the best snow athletes find their winter adventures
As temperatures drop, some of the world’s best snow athletes reveal the secrets to finding …
Exploration
How mountain biking changed Anthony Lopez's life
Thanks to a newfound love for mountain biking and a drive to inspire others, Anthony Lopez has …
Bike
Meet Katie Ormerod and Britain's new snowsport pros
For a country without snow, Great Britain is making an unlikely bid to become one of the most …
Snowboarding
Kai Lenny rediscovers ocean love in Life of Kai
On the eve of his new series, Life of Kai, watersports master Kai Lenny has reignited his creative …
Surfing
Stefflon Don's unique rap style was forged by multiculturalism
She's forged her own unique style of rap, which resonates from London to LA. Here, she talks about …
Music
How Monki made all her teenage dreams come true
With her music career on an enforced hiatus, DJ and broadcaster Lucy Monkman, aka Monki, had to …
Music
Get to know the 15 riders of The Old World
7 countries, 15 riders, 8 nationalities, another 8 disciplines, numerous wrecked drones, multiple …
Bike
How enduro champion Manuel Lettenbichler rode to the top of his game
At the age of 16, he was the youngest finisher in the world’s cruellest enduro race before being …
Enduro
How Nirmal Purja changed the face of mountaineering
In 2012, Nirmal Purja climbed a mountain for the first time. 7 years later, he changed the face of …
Mountaineering
Here's the kit Nirmal Purja used for Project Possible
From crampons to carbon-fibre ice axes, here's a breakdown of Nims Purja's most vital equipment on …
Mountaineering
How the Coral Gardeners are saving coral reefs
A group of ocean kids from French Polynesia have an ambitious goal: to save the world’s coral …
Exploration
Behind the scenes of the savage Numb Bum 24 Hour Ice Race
On a frozen lake north of Edmonton, Canada, a one-of-a-kind endurance sport attracts racers willing …
Enduro
The Woolf Women are tearing up downhill skateboarding
German downhill skateboarder Jenny Schauerte moved to the UK to learn about adrenalin. She left …
Longboarding
Distdancing pairs out-of-work dancers to new audiences
With most public performance on an enforced hiatus, dancers are finding new platforms for their …
Dance
From paralysis to World Run: Gert-Jan Oskam's story
Following a traffic accident, the Dutchman was told he’d never walk again. Then, incredibly, in …
Running
Sam Sunderland's ruthless preparations for Dakar glory
He’d sooner be in pain in a dirty operating theatre than spend a normal day at the office. How …
Rally Raid
Train like freeride pro Hannah Bergemann
Freeride mountain bike star Hannah Bergemann reveals how she trains for big airs and hard slams.
Bike