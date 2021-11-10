© Chris Mavric
Social Innovation
Founder Sophie Bolzer: Let go to get ahead
Sophie Bolzer developed a prize-winning educational app that then didn’t take off. So the Salzburg native had to learn to let go of her baby… and ended up winning an investment worth millions.
Sometimes you get to a stage where you have to question everything. You have to overcome your ego, pull the handbrake and go in a new direction, even if you have planned for things to be completely different.
Sophie Bolzer was in that situation for over a year. And yet she seemed to have done everything right up until that point. The app idea she had developed while studying for her MA in Strategic Management in Innsbruck had had promising feedback from everyone. Audvice is a sort of Spotify for disseminating knowledge, a crowd-based app that allows users to record summaries of seminars and books, which can then be accessed as playlists by anyone while they are brushing their teeth, driving, exercising... It doesn’t just save time either. Research shows that listening helps you better retain what you have learnt.
Put your perfectionism to one side. Sometimes a good idea is enough.
It won Sophie the 2019 iteration of the global ideas competition, Red Bull Basement. The start-up garnered a lot of attention and she made contact with other businesses. There was huge interest from higher education establishments. But her customer base stayed small. “There often isn’t a willingness to pay in the educational sector,” says the Salzburg-headquartered start-up founder. “Plus we had a chicken-and-egg problem. If you don’t have content, you can’t get users. And without users, you can’t create content.” And when the Corona pandemic didn’t give it a boost either – “Most institutions hurriedly bought complete online-learning solutions, such as Microsoft Teams” – it was time for some self-reflection. What do you do when you’ve got your foot a little bit in the door with lots of places but just not far enough? Bury the idea or persevere?
Emotion versus Business
“I had a hard time letting go. I’d worked on the design for a long time, after all. Things only became clear to me once I stopped being emotional about it. The central idea, i.e. sharing information quickly and easily via audio, is, in principal, the right one. So it wasn’t the idea where things were going wrong, it was the target group and, by extension, the business model. So I had to change it.”
Bolzer turned to her six-person team. “My people’s opinions are extremely important to me. They help me keep a fresh perspective on things. And if everyone is involved, everyone also remains motivated.” We decided to stop designing for universities. Bolzer fully refocused Audvice so as to meet the needs of businesses. “So you can make playlists available to new colleagues, for example, which will answer questions such as where do I find stuff? What are our targets for the year? What values does the company represent? Anyone can record the onboarding tracks, from department head to caretaker.” Audvice also has a role to play in sales. “You could record best-case sales pitches, for example, that you could listen to again just before a presentation to a client.”
Two Forbes 500 companies are already clients. And Bolzer’s start-up, that in 2022 intends to grow to 20 employees, has secured a seven-figure investment. So what has Sophie learnt from this change of direction? “To let go quicker when something isn’t working. And you have to put your perfectionism to one side. You don’t need a ready-made product right at the outset. You can also just come up with an idea and with that see if the target group is ready for it or not.” And if not? “Then move on to plans B, C and D.”
Red Bull Basement: the innovation competition
Wanted: smart solutions
