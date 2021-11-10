Founder Sophie Bolzer: Let go to get ahead

Sophie Bolzer was in that situation for over a year. And yet she seemed to have done everything right up until that point. The app idea she had developed while studying for her MA in Strategic Management in Innsbruck had had promising feedback from everyone.

is a sort of Spotify for disseminating knowledge, a crowd-based app that allows users to record summaries of seminars and books, which can then be accessed as playlists by anyone while they are brushing their teeth, driving, exercising... It doesn’t just save time either. Research shows that listening helps you better retain what you have learnt.