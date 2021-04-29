Bill Gates: “We will save millions of children”

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Will our grandchildren only learn about malaria in history books? The statistics would seem to suggest so. Since the year 2000, we have been able to halve the number of malaria deaths through prevention and better treatment, and in no small part thanks to the hundreds of millions of dollars that the Gates Foundation has contributed to the cause.

But there is still a lot left to do. According to the World Health Organisation, somewhere on the African continent, a child dies of malaria every two minutes. More than 60 percent of victims are aged below five. Now big data should make it possible to detect local clusters and implement relief measures with pinpoint accuracy. Elsewhere, plans to completely eradicate the disease have been successful. Malaria was finally wiped out in central Europe and the United States in the 1950s.

David E. Albert: “We will always have a doctor on hand”

AliveCor

In the future, everyone will have their general practitioner on call around the clock who will quickly sound the alarm in case of health problems, or rather, a digital version thereof.

Fitness trackers and smart rings already record our health data. But the apps of the future will be much more precise and reliably prevent strokes and heart attacks, the most common causes of death in Europe. Californian firm, AliveCor , is doing research for this purpose into combining medical equipment and artificial intelligence. Their tiny portable EKG monitor is already on the market and the software automatically attunes to its user’s profile to identify cardiac arrhythmia. AliveCor founder Dr. David E. Albert explains, “this way you don’t just get to monitor health but you can record all data over a longer period. This revolutionises monitoring of the recovery process.”

The livestock industry is responsible for 15 percent of all global greenhouse gases Impossible Foods founder, Pat Brown, explains why it makes sense to avoid meat

Pat Brown: “We will love meat substitutes”

Impossible Foods

The barbecues of tomorrow will do without rump steak and spareribs, even when committed carnivores are invited. “We have learned to understand at a molecular level what makes meat so attractive to humans,” says Pat Brown, an American biochemist who is one of the annual favorites for the Nobel Prize in Chemistry. His company Impossible Foods makes a meat substitute which is impossible to distinguish from the real thing. “The magic ingredient for that true meat taste is the blood pigment hemoglobin,” says Brown. “We make it from yeast we’ve implanted with a soya gene that grows in bioreactors.”

Certain vegetable fats and proteins help to create the original mouthfeel, so will we soon be eating meat without having to slaughter animals for it? “It would make good sense,” says Brown, “because livestock production accounts for 15 percent of all greenhouse gases, which is more than the entire transportation sector.” For this reason, Brown also hopes to launch milk and fish substitutes in the future.

Uğur Şahin: “We will defeat multiple sclerosis”

BioNTech

The German biotech company achieved a breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19 with its mRNA vaccine. Now messenger RNA should also help in the development of vaccines against autoimmune diseases and cancer.

Physician Uğur Şahin is committed to cancer research and immunology © Marzena Skubatz/laif/picturedesk.com

Scientists at BioNTech have made the greatest advances in developing a revolutionary vaccine against the hitherto incurable disease of multiple sclerosis. The vaccine prompts the body to produce autoantigens without the immune system overreacting, which happens with autoimmune diseases. It worked so well in animal tests that even existing symptoms regressed. Now the vaccine must first be tested on human cells and then in a clinical study.

Dr. Andreas Jordan: “We will destroy cancer with heat”

MagForce

We might, in the future, fight tumors with the world’s smallest weapon: nanotechnology. MagForce , a Berlin-based company that makes medical devices, is already doing that. They use their patented NanoTherm therapy to treat glioblastomas—malignant brain tumors—with nanoparticles. MagForce founder Andreas Jordan developed the method. He was able to coat iron oxide nanoparticles in such a way that they could be injected straight into the tumor or implanted into the resection cavity wall. There are around 17 quadrillion nanoparticles in each milliliter injected. “The liquid itself is black, due to the iron oxide, and looks like ink,” he says.

After receiving the injection/implantation, the patient must be placed in a special alternating magnetic field called the NanoActivator. The nanoparticles are then set in controlled motion from outside, thus generating heat within the tumor. The aim is to destroy the tumor cells without affecting the surrounding healthy tissue.

Glioblastoma patients within the EU can already receive this new treatment. Once clinical studies give it the green light, other tumor diseases will soon also be treated with this revolutionary therapy.

Ajeet Oak: “We will bring sanitation to the poorest communities”

Tiger Toilet

An Indian startup’s ingeniously simple invention could significantly improve sanitation in the poorest parts of the world and curb transmissible diseases—this is a toilet that converts feces into fertiliser and doesn’t require water or plumbing.

“There is no running water in many Indian slums and people relieve themselves in the open,” says Ajeet Oak, CEO of Tiger Toilet . “Our system counters such contamination. The toilet is easy to install anywhere and, with compost worms, can even turn excrement into odorless fertiliser.” Oak now hopes to export his low-cost product around the world.

Grégoir Courtine: “We will repair nerves”

Wings for Life

Will wheelchairs be surplus to requirements for some people in a few years’ time? There is a good chance that people with spinal cord injuries—there are 250,000 new cases each year worldwide—will soon get by without them.

With the help of an implanted stimulator, David Mzee walks again © Romina Amato/Wings for Life World Run

Basic research has come on enormously in recent years, in no small part thanks to the support of the Wings for Life Foundation . The case of quadriplegic gymnast David Mzee caused a sensation after he regained his ability to walk (with the aid of a frame) thanks to a new form of treatment. “We discovered that the majority of the spinal cord remains intact after an injury and can be stimulated using electricity,” says Grégoire Courtine, the scientist responsible for the treatment. “Patients can walk again thanks to electrical stimulation and even regain control of bladder, bowel and sexual functions.” In view of the Mzee case, Courtine is confident that, “even voluntary muscle control will soon be possible for paraplegics.” We should be at that point in 2024.

J. R. Rahn: “We will tame drugs”

MindMed

LSD, ecstasy and magic mushrooms have blown fuses in many a party-goer. The neuroscience and pharma experts at Swiss company MindMed do the exact opposite. In conjunction with the Liechti Lab at the University Hospital of Basel, they are doing research into the micro-dosing of psychedelics to cure mental illness and relieve ADHD, anxiety and the side-effects of drug withdrawal.

“We are just at the dawn of a number of significant discoveries which could advance the use of psychedelics as a treatment,” says MindMed co-founder, J.R. Rahn. The researchers are experimenting with micro-dosing MDMA and psilocybin, as well as LSD. After the first LSD-MDMA combined study anywhere in the world launched in January, MindMed shares became an investment trend, testament to its great potential and timely implementation.

Shai Efrati: “We will stop the aging process”

Shamir Medical Center

Israeli scientist Shai Efrati could barely contain himself on Twitter last November.

“For the first time in humanity, we have conducted a study proving aging can be targeted and reversed at the cellular level,” he wrote .

The Shamir Medical Center’s discovery could do more than just spare us wrinkles, hip pain and dementia in the future. The pioneering hyperbaric oxygen treatment stops the process deemed responsible for ageing: the shortening of telomeres at the end of our DNA strands. (Every cell division shortens telomeres.) “Telomeres protect the genome,” explains Efrati. “With time they atrophy or disappear, and the cell can no longer perform its function and decays.” His study provided sensational results—in a series of tests over a three-month period, the test subjects’ telomeres didn’t atrophy. Instead, they grew. Maybe we’ll soon be asked at job interviews, “Where do you see yourself in 150 years?”