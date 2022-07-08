Hotels, Camping and more: The Spielberg Guide

Dutch crash course for campsite neighbours
50 percent of Spielberg campers come from the Netherlands. Here are a few crucial phrases to learn:
English
Dutch
Do you want another cold beer?
Heb je nog een koud biertje?
Turn the music down!
Zet die muziek zachter!
Have you seen my bike?
Heb je mijn fiets gezien?
I don't have your bike
Ik heb je fiets niet.
Camping experience: Spoiled for choice
If you want to stay close to the Red Bull Ring, you have 17 centrally located campsites to choose from. A rarity! This proximity to the spectacle is unique in MotoGP or Formula 1. Respect, composure and a few phrases in Dutch do well, because 50 percent of the visitors come from the Netherlands, followed by guests from Austria and Germany.
The journey to the motorsport events begins on Wednesdays, meanwhile regular guests also add Mondays for regeneration. The party brigade is in a festival mood on the squares near Flatschach, while the oases of peace are more likely to be found to the east of the Red Bull Ring entrance. In 2022, all campsites with up to 40,000 guests will be sold out. For 2023, this is the way to go: redbullring.com
Where to eat well
- Bull's Lane: The hotspot for culinary delights right on the race track in the pit building. In summer, the covered terrace of Bull's Lane with the large outdoor bar offers a prime view of the start-finish straight. The bull grill and Styrian delicacies are the perfect base for the race weekend.
- Bachwirt: ServusTV presenter Andrea Schlager reveals her insider tip in Knittelfeld: "The Bachwirt is legendary and unique. Every visitor to the area must have tried a fried chicken salad in the garden once in their life. All F1 and MotoGP stars swear by it.”
- Eisdiele Perko: Everyone in the Murtal knows Perko ice cream. The traditional company has been around since 1914. The best ice cream in the world for everyone who comes from the area. Danger of addiction not excluded. Orange yoghurt and cherry yoghurt are very popular, butter biscuits and vanilla nero are in the fast lane.
The best hotels
- Landhotel Schönberghof: Grand Prix visitors appreciate this smart place to stay because of its spectacular view of the entire Red Bull Ring. The rooms are equipped with a private terrace or balcony. Thanks to room service, it can be converted into your own private VIP lounge with a clear view of the race track.
- Hotel Steirerschlössl: With eleven suites between 25 and 110 square meters, floors made of smoked beech, a library with an open fireplace - the renovated Art Nouveau building in the center of Zeltweg, six kilometers from the Red Bull Ring, has it all. And the wine list reads like an exciting book. One reason of the many reasons to stay here, in addition to all the comfort. This is why F1 drivers like to stay at the Hotel Steirerschlössl - as well as in Schloss Gabelhofen and in the G'Schlössl Murtal.
- Schloss Gabelhofen: Stylishly and faithfully restored, this former moated castle is an inspiring place in Fohnsdorf. All guests who marvel at the green moat and the light-flooded gallery unanimously decide that this hotel is straight out of a fairytale. International contemporary art and selected antiques are found throughout and the kitchen is equally modern and impressive.
- Seetalblick: This inn is not directly in the Spielberg area, but 35 minutes away by car in St. Wolfgang. But the fillet steak is definitely worth the trip from the Red Bull Ring. A restful sleep at 1260 meters in this wonderfully remote lodge, surrounded by the Seetal Alps, can definitely lead to a desirable deceleration after the hum of the engines.