The office of 79-year-old Helmut Marko, lawyer, hotelier, winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Svengali to countless racing drivers over the past decades, is located on the top floor of a modern building in the centre of Graz, the capital of the Austrian state of Styria.

Out of one window is a view of the River Mur and out of another, the Schlossberg, a mountain rising above the city. If you look closely, you can see a Red Bull Racing car mounted vertically on the rock face. It was here that a 15-year-old Max Verstappen had a meeting that secured a dream move to F1...

In the video interview, Helmut Marko takes us on a journey through time and reviews Max Verstappen's career, which he has significantly influenced - from the first meeting, first setbacks to the first world championship title.

01 2014

Max Verstappen's first win for the Amersfoort team at Hockenheim. © Getty Images Max Verstappen's debut in Friday practice in Suzuka, Japan. © Getty Images

After six wins in a row in F3, including a dominant drive at the Norisring in Nuremberg under the most-testing weather conditions, Dr Helmut Marko called Jos Verstappen to bring Max straight into Formula One. In October 2014, a few days after his 17th birthday, Max put a Toro Rosso F1 car through its paces around Suzuka at the Japanese Grand Prix. Max went straight from karting to Formula Three. Anyone who wants to get into F1 first has to prove themselves in F3. He needed just six races to secure his first victory for Van Amersfoort Racing in Hockenheim.

02 2015

Verstappen is finding his way around the racing circuit at lightning speed. © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool After two weeks he scored his first championship points for Toro Rosso. © Harald Taudrer

The youngest Formula One driver of all time found his feet very quickly. After his competitive debut in Australia, he scored his first World Championship points at the next race.

03 2016

Verstappen ahead: Max's fastest lap at the 2016 Brazilian Grand Prix. © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Max was promoted to Red Bull Racing at the Spanish Grand Prix, just four races into the 2016 season with Toro Rosso. The 18-year-old celebrated with a fairytale weekend. In qualifying, he was narrowly beaten by teammate Daniel Ricciardo, and during the race he drove impeccably, defying his years to keep the Ferraris of Kimi Räikkönen and Sebastian Vettel in check for 40 laps and thus take his first F1 victory, to the delight of team principal Christian Horner and Dr Helmut Marko.

Max’s brilliance is always on show in the rain, as proven by his fastest lap and daring overtaking manoeuvres around a wet Interlagos at the 2016 Brazilian Grand Prix.

From left: Team boss Christian Horner, teammate Daniel Ricciardo and Max. © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Helmut Marko cheers with Max Verstappen about his first Formula 1 victory. © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

04 2018

Max in a party mood after his victory at the 2018 Mexican Grand Prix © Getty Images

Max steadily grows into a front-runner, regularly stepping on to the podium and peppering the season with memorable wins, such as his triumph at the Mexican Grand Prix in 2018.

05 2021

Max seems to thrive under pressure. His commanding victory at Zandvoort at his home Grand Prix in the Netherlands in front of hundreds of thousands of enthusiastic fans was one of the highlights of last season.

A sea of orange cheers: Verstappen wins home Grand Prix at Zandvoort © Red Bull Content Pool Max Verstappen seems to perform even better under pressure. © Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Oh, what a night! The final race of the season in Abu Dhabi had a story line straight out of Hollywood. At first, all was lost, then a late safety car, a pit stop and that final overtaking manoeuvre against Lewis Hamilton in the dying seconds of the race (above). Afterwards, there was a huge party with Christian Horner and the team (right). Fun fact: everyone was off sick the next day. Everyone, that is, apart from Max.

Max overtaking Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi 2021. © Getty Images Party with Christian Horner and the team after the victory in Abu Dhabi. © Getty Images

06 2022

After a difficult start to the season, Max’s campaign gained momentum in Barcelona: starting from P2, he took the lead when Charles Leclerc retired and went on to win the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of teammate Sergio Pérez, taking the lead of the championship for the first time in 2022.

