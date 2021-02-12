Jamad Fiin rhythmically dribbles backward while her hijab and skirt bob to the beat of the basketball hitting the damp asphalt. Her cameraperson tries to anticipate her moves, but Fiin’s handles make the task nearly impossible. She turns around, bounces the ball between her legs and flows into an array of behind-the-back moves and countermoves. Then she gives the cameraperson a little hesi before finishing the graceful sequence with a crossover dribble and a behind-the-backboard layup.

It’s effortless moves like these that effectively broke the internet back in February 2017, when a 4-second video of Fiin’s basketball skills went viral. In it, she calmly crosses over several male players before driving to the basket and scoring in the lane with her left hand. Fiin’s cousin tweeted the video on her 18th birthday, when she was still a senior and varsity player at Boston Latin School. Almost four years later, she’s amassed nearly 370,000 followers on Instagram and 560,000 on TikTok , with big-name fans like the rapper Drake and Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown taking note.

But the 21-year-old senior at Boston’s Emmanuel College and a guard for its Division III basketball team aspires to be more than just a social media phenomenon. It’s evident that the hardwood and blacktop are her refuge, where she’s able to create ball-handling masterpieces without judgment or boundaries. And she wants to use her rising celebrity to give girls who come from a similar background that same kind of joy, confidence and freedom. That’s why a few years ago Fiin founded the Jamad Basketball Camps, which helps Muslim girls of all ages and skill levels to not only be better athletes but better people.

“Basketball helped me become more open to people, because I was a very shy person,” Fiin says of her youth. “I really didn’t talk to anyone, but now I can have a regular conversation with people. The friendships I made through basketball are like a family.”

Fiin founded a basketball camp that encourages Muslim girls to play sports © Stephanie B. Chang

Born and raised in Boston as the daughter of Somali immigrants, Fiin didn’t see any Muslim girls like her playing sports. “It was like me and one other girl that I had to force to come play with me,” Fiin explains. The Somali community frowned on the activity. “They didn’t like the idea of girls playing basketball or any sport in front of boys,” she says.

Girls say to me, 'I showed my mom your videos and now she lets me play.' Jamad Fiin That initial lack of support stems from a troubled history. After civil war broke out in Somalia around 1991, an extreme form of Sharia law began to take over and sports were declared satanic acts. Girls were not allowed to compete or even watch sports. And although Somalia now has female club teams and a national women’s basketball team, players still receive death threats from extremists. So it wasn’t surprising that Fiin’s mother was hesitant to let her daughter pick up the game while surrounded by Boston’s close-knit Somali community. In fact, it was Jamad’s father who helped convince her. “We had to get my mom on board in the beginning,” Fiin recalls. “She would always think about what other mothers would say.” Thankfully, it didn’t take long to change her mother’s mind, and today, she is one of Fiin’s biggest supporters and a frequent presence at her daughter’s camps, where a new generation of Muslim girls are encouraged to play hoops and build confidence. “I want those girls to have fun with it—just work their hardest,” Fiin says. “Like if you really love it, you gotta work hard and prove everybody wrong.”

“When people first get here, there isn’t much to do and they don’t know what to expect, so they are very shy and quiet,” says Yuleska Ramirez-Tejeda,” a former teammate at Emmanuel who helped Fiin at a camp in Boston’s Timilty Park in September. “But when they leave, they leave smiling and making friends. This camp is a safe place where girls come to not only be better basketball players but have fun, make memories and have a great time. I think Jamad has been a big inspiration for girls around the world that this camp will [continue to] expand outside of Boston.”

Beyond her home court, Fiin has already hosted camps in Columbus, Ohio, Minneapolis and Toronto, which got an assist from local hero Drake. The Canadian rapper, who is a global ambassador for the Toronto Raptors, invited Fiin to host a camp at their practice facility in December 2019. Since then, awareness has only continued to grow, with girls flooding Fiin’s social feeds with requests to bring her next camp to their city.