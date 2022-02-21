Educational inequality is probably the most potent form of racism on our planet. If you don’t like me because of the color of my skin, then that’s racism, prejudice and stereotyping, but I think there are levels. Systemic racism is a lot more detrimental to people than meets the eye. It’s beneath the surface. It’s subliminal. And education is the most aggressive form of that, where starting at an early age, you get put on a certain path and may never reach your potential because the government issues these standard curricula that basically spin you in a circle.

We think it’s just about police brutality and stuff we see in the media, but educational systemic inequality has done far more damage than any amount of police brutality we’ve experienced— led so many people to the prison industrial complex, led so many people to crime and violence based upon their educational trajectory.

That’s why I started the Bridge Program. I feel like there are so many people of color, so many Black people who have so much to offer to the world. But because of how much money their parents make, the color of their skin or whatever, their potential will never get maximized. It takes twice as hard for somebody to slip through those gaps. I disagree with that. [With Bridge] I select the kids who have a sense of community, who have an intelligence about themselves, who want to do something to help change the world. I align with all the resources to make them fulfill their wishes. That’s really it.