The transition from high school and into college is a big adjustment for most young people. For students living on campus, it means living on their own for the first time. There’s also an increased workload of more challenging schoolwork. Brinlee Kidd, 19, a freshman at Arizona State University, spent over eleven hours on a study guide for a quiz in her computer information systems class, only to get lackluster results. “I spent so much time finding the answers that I never actually re-read those answers and learned [the information] properly,” she explains in a video interview with The Red Bulletin. As an informatics major, Kidd is studying how computers and emerging technologies can be directly applied to solve real human problems, so this obstacle also posed an interesting opportunity.

After receiving her test results, a disappointed Kidd returned to her dorm and shared her angst with her suitemate, Sylvia Lopez, 19, an industrial engineering student with a minor in human systems. The two began strategizing around how the avoid the same circumstance. Lopez admits that Kidd is not alone. “A hundred percent, everybody has been there,” she says. Their classmates also seemed to be routinely commiserating about time spent studying compared to the grades they earn in return. There is a disconnect.

That late-night brainstorm between Kidd and Lopez resulted in an idea designed to help students study more efficiently and effectively. Enter: Jotted, a web application that streamlines notetaking and studying. Jotted relies on natural language processing (NLP), which, as stated by IBM, “is a branch of computer technology and artificial intelligence that is concerned with giving computers the ability to understand text and spoken words in much the same way human beings can.” Students can take notes in the web app directly or upload digital texts like online textbooks and PDFs. Notes are compiled into different digital “notebooks.”

“We believe that traditional note taking is the note-taking of the past in a new digital world, so we want to help our users transition into a more efficient active recall method of learning and studying,” says Kidd. Once digital documents are uploaded, Jotted identifies key words and generates practice tests and flash card sets, the active recall of these resources help to seed retention.

After speaking with one of their professors, they realized that “when you learn something and you forget it it's because you didn't convert it to long-term information,” Lopez explains. Or more colloquially: it goes in one ear and out the other. Jotted also recommends videos or additional reading on key topics, so that students can develop a broad understanding of the subject matter. Adding context and repetition of the keywords through flashcards, helps the brain naturally retain new information. It’s also worth noting that Jotted is a web app and students can access it from any computer—thankfully Arizona State’s library is open twenty-four hours a day, so students who don’t have computers, can use Jotted with the university’s resources. Bridging the digital divide is another passion for the Jotted duo.

Kidd and Lopez are currently working on a prototype of the app with support from the Red Bull Basement program, an initiative for college students to bring technologically driven ideas to life. Out of over 180 submissions, Team Jotted is the finalist for the United States and one of the forty-four teams vying for the global title in March. With the micro-funding and mentorship from industry professionals, team Jotted has fine-tuned their idea. “It's evolved so much,” reflects Kidd, who admits they initially “shot for the moon” by stacking the app with “crazy features” that were more distracting than helpful. Now, Jotted is boiled down and straightforward.

Yes, Jotted helps kids study, but it’s also meant to help students adjust to college life. “We’re freshmen coming into college, so there were a lot of changes and transitions, not only in academics but in our social life, too. Trying to balance and have time for everything became impossible, very quickly,” shared Lopez.

Ultimately, Kidd and Lopez hope Jotted helps students become more efficient, freeing up time for other activities. “We hope Jotted will help students retain information more efficiently so that they can pursue their passions outside of academics,” says Kidd. “We want people to have the time to do that.”

