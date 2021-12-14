Back on board: Katie Ormerod’s quest for glory

It was the day before she was due to compete at Pyeongchang 2018 when British snowboarder Katie Ormerod came off a rail too early in training and split her right heel bone in half. The break was so agonising, she said, it made her previous injuries – including chipped vertebrae, broken arms and a snapped anterior cruciate ligament – “feel like paper cuts”. What followed was nine months of pinned bones, skin grafts, operations and painstaking rehab. A year later, she was back on a board. Six months after that, she won her first Crystal Globe as overall World Cup champion in slopestyle, making her the most successful British snowboarder in history.

It was the day before she was due to compete at Pyeongchang 2018 when British snowboarder Katie Ormerod came off a rail too early in training and split her right heel bone in half. The break was so agonising, she said, it made her previous injuries – including chipped vertebrae, broken arms and a snapped anterior cruciate ligament – “feel like paper cuts”. What followed was nine months of pinned bones, skin grafts, operations and painstaking rehab. A year later, she was back on a board. Six months after that, she won her first Crystal Globe as overall World Cup champion in slopestyle, making her the most successful British snowboarder in history.

It was the day before she was due to compete at Pyeongchang 2018 when British snowboarder Katie Ormerod came off a rail too early in training and split her right heel bone in half. The break was so agonising, she said, it made her previous injuries – including chipped vertebrae, broken arms and a snapped anterior cruciate ligament – “feel like paper cuts”. What followed was nine months of pinned bones, skin grafts, operations and painstaking rehab. A year later, she was back on a board. Six months after that, she won her first Crystal Globe as overall World Cup champion in slopestyle, making her the most successful British snowboarder in history.