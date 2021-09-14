The fastest girl in the village

On first impressions, Khothalang Leuta seems like a shy girl. But the moment she steps out onto the pump track in her hometown of Roma in the African Kingdom of Lesotho, there’s a bounce in her step and a twinkle in her eye that lets everyone know she boldly means business.

Her record doesn’t lie. Leuta, who is just 18, consistently steamrolls her rivals and cleans up the trophies in local Sky Cycling League tournaments, where she has competed against girls and boys. In February 2020, she won in the women’s division of the Red Bull Pump Track Championship qualifiers in Roma. Thanks to that accomplishment, Leuta qualified for the 2021 World Championships, scheduled to take place in Portugal in mid-October.

But before Leuta became known as a competitive daredevil at international tournaments, it was just her and the bike. She began riding BMX when she was just seven, pedalling around the mountainous terrain in the small town of Roma for fun. Then one day she saw a dump truck, a couple of vans, and a group of sweaty men with shovels and wheelbarrows tirelessly working by the Roma Trading Post Lodge near her school. She soon learned they were laying the foundations of the pump track that would change her life.

At first she was intimidated by the 157m-long circuit, designed with seven banked turns (or berms) and three platforms so that riders can navigate it without pedalling – instead they using the up-and-down momentum of their bodies, or ‘pump’, to propel themselves forward. Initially, she had no intention of getting in on the action. When the track began operating, only the boys would use the facility, while the girls would watch from the sidelines. Yet eventually her curiosity intervened. “I thought the pump track was way too scary, but I was interested in trying it,” she says. “It was only the boys [using it], so I thought that I should try.”

“Initially, we really struggled to get the girls on the track,” says Maryke Zietsman, communications manager of Velosolutions, the company that built the facility. “They were intimidated by the boys. It wasn’t a situation where the boys discouraged them, but from a cultural point of view it was just not done. We had to beg [Leuta] to race, because I knew she rode around the village. We had to fight the perception that this sport is for males only. Now it’s widely accepted that the girls ride as well.”

Zietsman isn’t the only person to have noticed Leuta’s impact. “She’s so fast,” says Nolofatso Buti, a nine-year-old girl who lives in Roma. “She has shown us kids how to ride well.”

“Khothalang is super-quiet and doesn’t talk much,” says Zietsman. “But she trains and works very hard. Every year I saw her on the track, she got faster and faster.”

The track in Roma is the product of the ‘Pump for Peace’ initiative spearheaded by former professional downhill racer and World Cup standout Claudio Caluori. The Swiss athlete is the owner of Velosolutions, which builds everything from elite facilities used for international competitions to more modest tracks in disadvantaged and war-torn areas, making pump-track riding more accessible, especially to children. Pump for Peace was born during a trip to Asia, where Velosolutions was commissioned to build a pump track in an impoverished area near the border of Thailand and Cambodia. Inspired by what he had seen after completing that facility, Caluori set out with a mission to make pump tracks for young kids a global phenomenon.

“When we were finished building [in Cambodia], we immediately saw all of these kids come out and ride with whatever they had,” he recalls. “Some of them had old rusty bikes, others didn’t even have pedals, but they kept riding. I had tears in my eyes. And so I thought, ‘We have to make this possible everywhere in the world.’”

Pump for Peace had its first project in Roma . The village became a place of interest after Caluori was invited to ride in the area as part of the 2017 MTB documentary Following the Horseman; he saw the potential to build a track in Roma as he passed through. Caluori financed the project by sourcing sponsorship from different companies, selling his bikes, and raising funds through events, concerts and raffles.

Construction took about four weeks to complete. It was a challenging feat for Caluori and his team. Obtaining the correct equipment and machinery in such a remote area was tough, as was laying the asphalt under heavy time constraints. The pump track became a community project as people poured in to help with materials and labour. Volunteer and community leader Tumelo Makhetha remembers it well. “The day I recall [most clearly] is Asphalt Day,” he says. “We had to shape the soil into that of a pump track and lay the asphalt. Since we laid it in open air, we could not stop [or the asphalt would harden before construction was finished]. That took hours of hard work.”

After completion, the people of the village took it upon themselves to manage the upkeep and appearance of the facility. They also showed massive support for the riders and attended events hosted on the pump track. “Once the track was up and running, the community became more active,” says Caluori. “They organised a system to provide bikes for the kids, kept the track clean, and had little events every week. The whole thing grew and became more than a pump track.”

The track’s success, bolstered by the growth of cycling culture in the country, led to the construction of two more tracks in Lesotho – one in the capital city of Maseru, the other in Mantsonyane, a small rural town located in the heart of the Basotho nation. By the end of 2017, the track in Roma had attracted more than 50 riders in the first iteration of the regional Sky Cycling League. That number soon doubled, with more than 100 kids coming from different regions to participate. Unfortunately, restrictions due to the COVID lockdown caused a lengthy pause in competition. The local tournament – organised by Makhetha, who also works as an event manager – was conceptualised to promote cycling among the people in Lesotho. It also aims to attract more children, with the goal of nurturing talent that is able to compete on the world stage and be part of an African cycling dream team. The Sky Cycling League is divided into disciplines covering cross-country, pump-track and marathon-riding.

Makhetha also manages a nearby bike shop, which offers rentals as well as repairs, for free or at a low cost, so local riders are not financially excluded from the sport. The store houses a mixture of mountain bikes and BMXs, with about a dozen available for rent. Some are directly sponsored by Lesotho Sky while others are gifts from donors and sponsors. Leuta is a regular presence, because she rides a bike borrowed from the shop.

“Khothalang was the first girl I noticed who took interest in the pump track,” said Makhetha. “I’ve known her since she started riding. She’s always humble and down to earth. But because girls are not that interested in sports, I never thought she would pick it up and do it at the level she’s at now.”

The more she engaged with the pump track, the more obsessed Leuta became. The 18-year-old avidly watches YouTube videos of BMX riders from across the world and tries to emulate their tricks on the pump track. She’s earned a reputation for being a speed monster, but Leuta also has a few stunts in her bag. On any given day, you might find her doing gap jumps and mixing them with creative line choices or her signature move, the mega manual – pumping her weight back and into a pedal-free wheelie.

Leuta’s constant presence on the track has allowed her to foster good friendships with fellow riders such as Kopano Matobo, Mosito Mohapi and his cousin, Karabelo Mohapi. She’s known all three since she was a young girl, but their relationship has developed into a close bond because of the track. When they’re not trying new tricks, they hang out as a group or meet to do homework together.

Still, none of the boys are spared her competitive streak. Between the four of them, they constantly debate who is the fastest. Leuta has defeated Matobo before and claims to have beaten Mosito, but when asked he completely denies it and a smile creeps across his face. “Khothalang is a hard worker,” he says. “She’s a motivator and has inspired the other girls.” Mosito will be travelling to Portugal with Leuta for his second appearance at the tournament. He qualified and competed in the 2019 World Championships at the Swiss Bike Park in Köniz-Oberried, Switzerland, where he finished in the top 30.

Leuta also attempted to qualify in Switzerland, but fell short by a few seconds. The experience was crushing, but it didn’t discourage her. “I was really disappointed – I was looking forward to going to Switzerland and I wanted to win,” she says. “But it motivated me. I practised hard almost every day after school, even on weekends, to prepare for the next qualifiers. I was a little scared [for the second qualifiers] but I knew I was going to win.”

Leuta credits her father for her confidence, spirit and determination. He was an incredibly influential figure in her life, but sadly died in a car crash in 2010 while on a trip to South Africa. She was in the first grade at the time. “He was a good person, good-hearted, and cared about me so much,” she says. “He taught me how to try and to never give up. He taught me how to fix my bike, and he used to take me everywhere just so that I could see how things work.”

Although his presence is sorely missed, Leuta’s father’s values and lessons have left an indelible imprint on her life. “He would have been happy seeing where I am today,” she says. “He always wished the best for me and encouraged me to do what I want to do. He also told me that no one or nothing can stop me from being my best.” Her participation at the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships takes on an elevated meaning for her as an opportunity to represent for her father and to make her family proud.

Leuta’s mother was initially not keen on her daughter going to the pump track; she deemed it a dangerous sport. Her intuition wasn’t entirely wrong: Leuta suffered a serious injury on the track two years ago when she rolled her ankle. But over time, as she has seen what riding has done for Leuta on a personal level, her mother has warmed up to her taking part in the sport. “I managed to show her that even though it’s dangerous, it’s what my heart desires,” Leuta says. “She saw how good I was, and she’s happy for me. As for other family members, they love what I’m doing. They’re so happy [that I’m going to Portugal]. My mum was crying the day I qualified. They all believed in me and knew the day would come.”

In preparation for the World Championships, Leuta has been training whenever she can. This has been difficult with the constant changes to Lesotho’s COVID restrictions, which limited her ability to use the track. She has also paid close attention to the BMX competitions in Tokyo, taking mental notes, and Mosito has given her a lot of advice about preparing for the tournament. “One thing I keep telling her is that the pump track there will be bigger and a lot more technical,” says the 21-year-old racer. “Those tracks are deep, so I’ve said that she needs to maintain speed and do her tricks clean. But I think she’ll be fine.”

Leuta is excited to go to Portugal – the first time she’s been on a plane. She understands that she’s representing not only herself but an entire community that looks up to her and will be rooting for her. “A lot of people are proud and are encouraging me,” says Leuta. “I’ve become an inspiration to young girls here. It’s amazing, and I just hope that I can do my best. I know I can. I’ve always wanted to go overseas, to travel and experience new things. And I hope that in the competition I can smoke them all.”

