Heavy Hitter

As a college student in Los Angeles, Kofi was caught in a juggling act. During the day, the Toronto native was the captain of the Bruins volleyball team at UCLA. But at night, he was making music. “At this point, I had already signed the record deal, and it was difficult to invest in the team,” he says.

However, when the pandemic cut short the competitive volleyball season in 2020, Kofi had an opportunity to nurture his passion for music full-time.

Kofi’s says the title of his most recent album, Why Not?, is a response to the pressure he received to pursue his athleticism over his music. “I don’t know why everyone’s putting this pressure on me,” explains the 24-year-old during a video chat from Los Angeles. “Maybe I don’t want to [play volleyball] in Poland where I don’t know the language and live far away from my friends and my family when there’s something [else] I enjoy doing and want to spend my life doing. So, it’s kind of like, why not?”

Kofi has a seemingly preternatural ability to learn new skills. After watching his older sister’s volleyball tournaments as a kid in Toronto, he easily mastered the sport, but he says his athletic success came from having an effective support system. “I had a great team, and my coaches were so good from a young age. It was like impossible for me not to be good.”

He also had a talent for playing instruments at a young age, which began with piano lessons that were rooted in music theory. From there, he picked up the trombone, and he’s currently learning how to play the bass. (At this point in the conversation, Kofi turns his camera on to display the instruments surrounding him, with guitars hanging on the wall and keyboards encircling his space.)

Kofi grew up in Scarborough, a neighborhood he calls “rapper central.” © Josh Warner-Jacobs

Kofi grew up in a Ghanaian household in Scarborough—a largely Sri Lankan neighborhood in east Toronto that he calls “rapper central”—so it made sense for him to pick that up, too. (“In Toronto, every guy wants to be a rapper,” he jokes.) He began producing music in high school, and his background in piano and music theory gave him a strong foundation to make beats. But while his peers focused on being the voice, he channeled his energy into composing melodies and writing lyrics.

Kofi’s musical tastes and inspirations are eclectic, from Afrobeats to country, and he credits the latter genre for its strong sense of storytelling: “It’s like every single word serves a purpose,” he says. But with hip-hop, he doesn’t see that same narrative quality across the board. “Unless you’re like Kendrick [Lamar] or a really good songwriter, nothing’s cohesive. Why are you saying that? That’s completely irrelevant.” And he bristles at rappers’ penchant for including everyone from their crew on a single track. “Sonically, this makes no sense at all,” he says.

Kofi knows he’s a tough critic, but part of that criticism is a response to the music industry’s habit of labeling artists and pushing them to stay in the same lane. Since he started his music career as a producer, he says he was expected to remain as one, but with his most recent album, Why Not?, he essentially claps back and asks, why not be an artist as well? Why not produce, write, and perform songs? Why not rap and sing? Why not blend genres?

On Why Not?, Kofi does all of the above with a collection of songs that bounces between hip-hop, R&B, Afrobeats—and includes some country-quality storytelling. On the opening track, “Diamond,” Kofi shares his come-up story and how he’s handling his newfound fame: “I can’t believe I made it, ma, I made it out the еnds (Scarboroug) / I’m an East Toronto baby, know I gotta represent (Yеah)/ If you don’t know my mama’s name then I cannot call you my friend (Nah) / I’m just trynna vent.” The track ends with a nod to the title: “All this pressure turned me to a diamond.”

To help cope with some of that pressure, Kofi has reincorporated some of his college athlete training back into his lifestyle. “I recently got back into working out heavily, basically the same training plan that I was on, because it’s a good thing for me mentally,” he says. “Sports are black and white: you did good, you did bad, you won, you lost. Whereas with music, I can make what is the best song in my opinion, but it can be the biggest failure because it’s completely subjective.”

But whatever the critics say, Kofi is excited to keep nurturing his craft as a musician who’s just starting to take off—and he's putting in the work. Since Why Not? was released earlier this year, Kofi has already put out new music. His new single, Uninvited, is a bouncy reflection of an ardent back-and-forth relationship destined for failure. This fall, Kofi performed at the Red Bull Dance Your Style national finals in Lagos, Nigeria and was the opening act of the Canadian leg of Nigerian musician CKay’s Sad Romance Tour. He'll join CKay once again for the European leg of his tour, beginning on November 14th.

Kofi remains grounded and knows that progressing in music will take a dedicated effort—echoing his past experience as an athlete. “I didn’t really get good at [volleyball] until the end of my third year, and I’m just beginning my third year doing music full-time,” Kofi shares. “I think music is going to take a lot longer to get good at.” Spoken like a true multihyphenate talent.

Why Not? and Uninvited are out now on Red Bull Records.