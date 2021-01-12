EC Red Bull Salzburg's Matt McIlvane: "The dictator era is over"

The end was painful and came far too early. But there was no way around it. Two torn cruciate ligaments and the slow onset of concussion symptoms.

Matt McIlvane was 26 when doctors advised him to draw a line under his ice hockey career. He had played in the AHL, the second-tier North American professional league, and briefly ran out for Eisbären Berlin, until he tore a cruciate ligament there at the age of 22.

He shredded it for a second time during practice in the forward line for the Peoria Rivermen in the state of Illinois. But could that really have meant an end to his career?

“I’d given hockey my all yet hadn’t reaped the rewards,” Matt recalls. “Something was missing.”

But first things first, he now needed a job. Matt put his CV up on an online head-hunter platform and took the first position he was offered, selling ad space in the Yellow Pages. Or rather, not selling. “It was 2011, and telephone directories had definitely had their day.”

Matt McIlvane was clear on one thing, you can’t tackle the future head on without taking the past into account too.

And now for a scene change. Two men meet in a lift. One was Matt’s father, “...a very communicative guy. He’ll talk to anybody.” The other guy in the lift called Matt some months later. “Your dad said you’d finished your playing career. How about giving coaching a try?”

The team, the Danville Dashers, were the worst-performing team in the lowest American professional league. It was December 2011 and the Dashers had already gone through two coaches since the start of the season. They had played 26 and lost 26. There were three weeks where the players had had to make do without a head coach altogether. “I’ve never met a group of people so happy to see me at any point in my life," Matt remembers.

I’d never met a group of people who were so happy to see me Matt McIlvane Matt asked the secretary where the assistant coach was. The kitman. The physio. The guy that sells the advertising boards. And season tickets. The answer was always one and the same. “That’s part of your job.” And yet... “It was a fantastic year. I might not have learnt much about hockey but I learnt a whole lot about the world of work.” And then he had to make a team out of this bunch of losers. “I was lucky that another team disbanded and that messed up the playing schedule. All of a sudden we had two weeks with no matches to play. I used the time to set up a training camp. We had two training sessions a day for five days and I whipped the guys into shape. On January 1st we were up against the previous year’s champions. My guys were totally up for it.” The final score was 15:1...to the underdogs, Matt McIlvane’s Danville Dashers. How was it possible? “First of all I showed them what work is. Second, we practised manoeuvres. Third, we brought in new players. But the main thing was that I’d got rid of the old atmosphere. The guys were so used to losing that they didn’t care any more.” There was now a game at the end of each training session. The losers had to do penalty laps whereas the winners were pampered by the coach. Matt personally put their feet up while the losers did their laps. He massaged their shoulders. Sprayed water into their mouths. By the time the training camp was over, team mates were almost coming to blows if a fellow player hadn’t made enough of an effort. Matt McIlvane had given the whipping boys an injection of fighting spirit.

The Amway Center in Orlando is one of America’s most beautiful ice-hockey arenas. It was built in 2010 and has a capacity of 17,200. So here was Matt McIlvane, aged just 27, starting the new season as the assistant coach for a new team, the Solar Bears, in the East Coast Hockey League, a highly respectable professional division. Head coach Drake Berehowsky had once trained Matt in his playing days. Now he took the young buck under his wing as his assistant.

“In Orlando, I had the opportunity to fully focus on hockey and soak up how things work behind the scenes at the professional level of the sport. And I wore shorts every day bar two,” Matt recalls. But the new team missed the playoffs.

That summer, Matt got a call, “...at which point things really took off for me,” as he puts it now. Don Jackson had twice won the Stanley Cup as a player and as a coach had led the Eisbären Berlin to five championship titles. Their paths had often crossed and Don was Matt’s coach during his short career in Berlin. The two of them stayed in touch and if Matt ever had questions during his time with the Solar Bears, he would sometimes ring Don. “I wanted them to play like Don had us play in Berlin, with a lot of pressure and forechecking.”

Jackson had just taken over the coaching department at Red Bull Salzburg and wanted the young coach from Orlando to be his assistant. Was that because he’d stood out as a smart player in Berlin? Matt doesn't think so. “No, I definitely wasn’t a smart player. But I had leadership qualities and had been captain in a number of teams," he says. Don Jackson adds: “His experience as a player was an important part of it. He knows the way the guys tick on the ice, had some coaching experience and had the same ideas regarding playing tactics I had.”

They buckled down to work together. They spent hour after hour in a small, windowless office next to the dressing room, just twelve, or perhaps even ten, metres square. “Don wanted me to write down everything he said. I still have the notes now,” remembers Matt.

The mentor initially entrusted small tasks to Matt, “...and I tried to carry those through 100%”. That included working with young players, many of whom are still in Salzburg and have become key players. “I was allowed to experiment and make mistakes. In Orlando I learnt that details are important. Don showed me which ones.”

Many of the team’s stars back then were older than their assistant coach. Was that ever a problem? “I did have to gulp the first time I saw the squad. There was half the Austrian national team in there plus former NHL players. But then I realised that my age was an advantage. You can talk as equals, be totally open. The assistant is the link between the guys and the coach," says Matt.

"Your job is to make sure that what he says gets through to the team. Respect isn’t a matter of age. It’s a matter of performance. You have to earn it. As soon as players see that you’re making them better, you’ll have their respect.”

But another realisation he made was even more startling. It wasn’t about the players listening to him, but about him listening to the players. If you’ve got your guys on side, know what their problems and the solutions they propose are, know what questions they have, you can produce great things with them.

As soon as players see you’re making them better, you’ll have their respect Matt McIlvane The strategy’s success was all too apparent the next time they came together in Munich, where EHC Red Bull München, led by Don Jackson, were having great trouble when playing shorthanded. It was Matt’s job to solve the problem. “I sat down with three key players and for hours we pored over things in great detail to determine all the situations we might come up against when playing shorthanded. We came up with a solution, together, for each and every one of them. They still use the system in Munich to this day and they are the best on the penalty kill in the league," he says. Matt McIlvane was clear on one thing: “The dictator era is over. If you’ve got your troops behind you, you’ll achieve more than if you rule from the top down.”

After three German championships in four years as the assistant coach at EHC Red Bull München, Matt McIlvane was promoted to the position of head coach at Red Bull Salzburg, which, as Don Jackson admits, the Munich players were very sad about.

Did Matt ever have any doubt about whether he was up to the job? “As far as the hockey itself was concerned, no. When I go up in front of the team, I know exactly what I have to say and how to say it," he says.

"But I’d slightly underestimated how many management tasks the head coach position entails. You’re basically in constant contact with about 30 people, from the team doctor to the junior coaches. I’m still learning new stuff here, especially when it comes to efficiency. I’ll be a better coach in five years’ time than I am today."

But who do you learn from when you have to set the tone yourself? “Firstly, from your own experience and mistakes. Secondly, from books. I can highly recommend Mindset by Carol Dweck. The book is about how one grows as a person. Thirdly, from other people. Over the summer I must have had 15 or 20 long telephone conversations with other coaches but also with managers, college hockey people and business leaders from corporate America. If you stop learning, you’ve already lost.”

That last sentence is pure Don Jackson.

At the start of the 2019 season in Salzburg, he showed a goal Brayden Point, the Tampa Bay Lightning star, had scored to help his team win the Stanley Cup final. They analysed together how it had come about and which players had similar aptitudes to Point.

“Our young star John-Jason Peterka tried the exact same move as soon as he came on in the next game. It’s moments like that where working with the guys is a never-ending source of fun," Matt says.

Think of Matt McIlvane as a person with empathy. “There’s always something going on in a team. Someone’s girlfriend has left them. Someone else is unhappy because he’s been moved from the second to the third line. And someone else still is taking too long to recovery from an injury. At times like those it’s everyone for himself. He’s no longer putting the team first. As a coach, you often tend towards the other extreme. You only have eyes for the team and forget the human side of things. But the better the individual feels, the more he can contribute to the common goal. I try to balance both sides by having a huge number of one-on-one talks.”

Matt McIlvane used to think coaching players was his calling. “But since those championship titles in Munich and last year’s success, there’s another thing I want to do just as much: win. Win trophies. The ultimate dream would be to raise the Stanley Cup aloft one day. That’s what I’m working towards and that’s why I want to get better with every day that passes. And I still have so much to learn.”