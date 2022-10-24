Strictly Confidential

Here are 10 things you didn’t know about the Red Bull Racing boys.

MAX’S BEST VIDEO GAME DOES NOT INVOLVE DRIVING

Max Verstappen’s obsession with sim racing is well known, and his exploits with the Team Redline esports outfit, from virtual Le Mans races to the Bathurst 1000 and the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, have been covered in detail. But the depth of his passion for the FIFA series of soccer games has been covered far less. Max has played FIFA, which is now into its 29th edition, since he was a child. And his dedication to the game reached such heights that in January 2019—playing the handle crgboy007—he was ranked 21st in the world. The F1 champ has throttled back since then, but he’s still such an avid player that he travels with his own personal PlayStation game case made by custom builder JZ Design. And at last year’s U.S. Grand Prix, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner revealed that Max had spent 14 hours across the weekend playing his favorite soccer game—and then won the F1 race.

When it comes to playing FIFA, Max is all business. © Getty Images

IN ANOTHER LIFE, CHECO WANTS TO MAKE DEALS

Ask most F1 drivers what they might have become had they not powered their way up the racing ladder to Formula 1, and most will look at you blankly and say they never contemplated not making it. Not Checo Pérez. The Mexican racer knows exactly what he would have done. “I would like to have been a banker or a lawyer,” he says. “I think they share the adrenaline that we live every day, and I quite like adrenaline. I think those jobs really give you that adrenaline. But it would have to be something related to sport, you know, probably as a lawyer that helps sportsmen get their contracts done, or a kind of manager.”

MAX HATES DAWDLERS

Max is a pretty tolerant guy and treats most things with a healthy degree of equanimity. There are, however, a few things that really get to him. “Lateness—when people are late for meetings, that’s annoying,” he says. “When people are not neat, when their house is dirty. And also, when people take too long to order in a restaurant. It’s really annoying in a restaurant when the waiter comes over and everyone is ready except one person who says, ‘Oh, actually I haven’t looked, what should I have?’”

Max expects efficiency from his dining companions. © Getty Images If you ever get a chance to hang out with Max, don’t make shark jokes. © Getty Images

CHECO HAS A “HOLE“ LOT OF FEARS

While Max has some pretty fishy anxieties (see below), they’re probably not as uncommon as his teammate’s phobia, which goes by the name of trypophobia. Yeah, we had never heard of it either. Checo confessed in 2017 to suffering from this particular irrational fear, which involves a serious dislike of clusters of small holes, circles or bumps. We’ve yet to discover any hint that Checo’s phobia extends to a pile of tires or the cluster of rotary controls on his steering wheel.

MAX IS NOT A FISH GUY

Max suffers from what is called selachophobia or galeophobia. By any name, it’s a fear of sharks. Back in 2019, for a Red Bull Racing activation ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, Max and then team- mate Pierre Gasly were treated to a surf lesson from Australian multiple World Surf League champion Mick Fanning. Except that Gasly was the only F1 driver to get wet. “They can tell me a million times there are no sharks here, but I’m really confident that there are, and I’m honestly not really enjoying myself in the water anyway,” said the Dutch racer. Max’s dislike of the sea extends to dinnertime, too. He confessed to The Times of London that he hates “fish, in general. Well, almost all fish; some white fish is OK, but not too much.” At the 2018 Singapore Grand Prix, Max was presented with the challenge of eating chili crab, a local delicacy. Max almost vomited. We’re pretty sure Jaws is not his favorite movie.

Checo says that Ayrton Senna (pictured) is his “biggest idol.” © Getty Images

CHECO’S RACING HERO IS AYRTON SENNA

A lot of F1 drivers won’t admit to having racing heroes, insisting that they’ve followed their own muse as they climbed the ladder. Checo, though, is happy to tell anyone who’ll listen that despite the fact that he was only 4 when the Ayrton Senna died, the Brazilian legend has been his inspiration. “Senna is my biggest idol,” he told Financial Times. “I always try to find people who spent time with him, to find out how he was and how he did things.” Checo even shares a manager with three-time champion Senna in the shape of veteran paddock insider Julian Jakobi, who handled the careers of both Senna and his archrival, Alain Prost.

MAX IS DONE WITH “DRIVE TO SURVIVE”

Max appeared in the first two seasons of the popular reality show, but after season two, he declined to appear again. “They faked a few rivalries which don’t really exist,” he told the Associated Press. “So I decided to not be a part of it. I am not really a dramatic show kind of person, I just want facts and real things to happen.” His attitude toward the show hasn’t softened since his title year. “I watched a few episodes of the last one, and I was surprised as I found myself talking in it,” he said in Saudi Arabia this year. “And it’s probably stuff from, like, 2018 or something they picked up and used again. And of course, throughout the whole season, they tried to pick moments and fabricate [it] in a way. I think I’m someone who, when you ruin it from the start, you don’t fix it. That’s it, you ruined it.”

CHECO HAS 3.7 MILLION FOLLOWERS— BUT DOESN’T LOVE SOCIAL MEDIA

Checo is a national hero at home in Mexico, and that has undoubtedly helped him amass 3.7 million followers on Instagram. Despite finding fame on the platform, Checo is not a massive fan of social media, reckoning that we all need to tone down the amount of time we spend monitoring our feeds. “Social media has become too much in the last couple of years, and I don’t think just for sportsmen, even for normal people,” he told The Edge podcast earlier this year. “The amount of time that we spend on it during the day is just unacceptable. So I’m not a big fan of it. It’s a great tool as a sportsman to engage with your fans, with your brands, but it’s important to make sure you control the amount of time as well, not just as a sportsman, as a human being.”

MAX DOESN’T BELIEVE IN GETTING IN THE ZONE

Plenty of athletes say they need to get into a flow state to perform at their best. Not Max. With trademark matter-of-factness, the world champion says he has no routine for race preparation. “Sometimes I’m listening to music,” he told The Race. “Sometimes I’m playing a game, sometimes walking around, sometimes I need to change quickly because I was busy with something or I’m on a call. I’m not really too fussed about it.”

McLaren rival Lando Norris, one of the Dutchman’s closest friends on the grid and a fellow member of the Team Redline sim-racing squad, begs to differ. “[Max] was born in the zone,” Lando told TalkSport this year. “That’s just the type of guy he is, or there’s just no zone for him, everything is just life.”

Checo chose number 11 as a tribute to his soccer hero, Iván Zamorano. © Getty Images

CHECO IS FROM GUADALAJARA BUT SUPPORTS A SOCCER TEAM FROM MEXICO CITY