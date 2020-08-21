These are MotoGP's stars of tomorrow

Luca Marini and Valentino Rossi © Studio Milgaro / DPPI

LUCA MARINI

Age: 24

Wins: 4

Moto2 starts: 75

Podium finishes: 11

Valentino Rossi’s half-brother rides for the nine-time world champion’s team, SKY VR46, and is on track for a podium finish in the world championship. “At the start of the 2019 season I could still feel the effects of my shoulder operation but everything’s been fine again since the autumn,” says Luca. The Doctor has been lighting up the world championship for 25 years now and Luca will follow in his MotoGP footsteps by 2022. The winning gene is innate.

Tetsuta Nagashima is an experienced rider fighting for the title © Red Bull Content Pool

TETSUTA NAGASHIMA

Age: 28

Wins: 1

Moto2 starts: 73

Podium finishes: 2

At 28, the Japanese rider isn’t exactly a whizz-kid but he has had to bide his time for years in second-rate teams. Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Spanish rider Iker Lecuona has moved on to the MotoGP World Championship and Nagashima earned a place on Aki Ajo’s team of champions. The move may have raised eyebrows but the experienced rider promptly won the opening race in Qatar and was second at the next race in Jerez. He’s now fighting for the title.

Enea Bastianini is seen as a riding genius © Getty Images

ENEA BASTIANINI

Age: 22

Wins: 2

Moto2 starts: 22

Podium finishes: 3

‘The Beast’ has three Moto3 world championship wins and 28 podium finishes to his name. He won the second Jerez GP in just his second season in Moto2. He’s seen as a riding genius, tough in battles, undiplomatic, rough-and-ready. But he has learned from his mistakes and is now under the guidance of manager Carlo Pernat. His MotoGP career is due to start in 2022.

Baldassarri is battling fiercely for the 2020 title © Getty Images

All the Moto2 world championships of the last 10 years have gone on to MotoGP. Jack Miller was the only one to miss the category altogether and still make it to the top Günther Wiesinger, Speedweek Editor-in-Chief

LORENZO BALDASSARRI

Age: 23

Wins: 5

Moto2 starts: 109

Podium finishes: 12

Baldassarri was part of Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Riders Academy but Balda, as he is known, went his own way a year and a half ago. In 2019 he won three of the first four races in former world champion Sito Pons’ team but after that he didn’t finish on the podium again and fell down to seventh in the championship. But this fighter with the falsetto voice shows great promise for the future and is battling fiercely for the 2020 title.

Martín is seen as a very hot tip for the 2020 Moto2 title © Red Bull Content Pool

JORGE MARTÍN

Age: 22

Wins: 1

Moto2 starts: 23

Podium finishes: 4