Headstrong: Myriam Nicole and Loïc Bruni

They’ll have to be quick, of course – quicker than everyone else – and have the right mental approach to achieve perfection in those few minutes that make all the difference at the downhill world championships.

Hurtling down tracks on a mountain bike at crazy speeds that you wouldn’t even dare attempt in your Quechua hiking boots is what Loïc Bruni , 26, and Myriam Nicole , 31, do for a living. In 2019, the Nice native won the World Cup and was World Downhill Mountain Biking Champion, and the physio from Hérault – in southern France – won the women’s World Championship. They both then lost their titles in 2020.

Rather than ask why, we decided to meet them for an interview at full-tilt to find out about their hunger to make amends and the mental dynamics they’ll take with them to the upcoming six stages of the World Cup and the single-stage World Championship. How do you meet the dizzying challenges when being out in front or winning the world title all boils down to barely three minutes in a run where anything can happen?

For these two French stars, used to being at the very top of downhill racing – Loïc has six world titles to his name, Myriam two – the end stages of a season play out in under 30 minutes, not even one half of a football match! In addition to the physical and technical challenges they’ll face, the mental aspect of the races will be extremely important too. A two-headed interview with the friendliest duo on the circuit.

Iconic riders © Jeremy Bernard

The Red Bulletin: Myriam, you know Loïc Bruni well. What is it that sets him apart?

Myriam Nicole: Loïc is impressively relaxed and consistent. The closer we get to the end of the season or on competition day, he remains composed and calm and when the going gets tough, he sneaks up, does his thing and wins again! I think it’s his strength and his ability to pile on the pressure and stay calm all the way to the final runs. Not to mention his impressive style. It’s always clean, always magnificent. He’s one of a kind.

What’s going to be his motivating force this season after a 2020 in which he didn’t win anything?

Myriam Nicole: His prime motivation could be his not winning the World Championship in 2020. I think there must be a bit of frustration there.

What does he have that you don’t have?

Myriam Nicole: He’s a forward-thinking, enterprising type, both as regards the technical side of the sport and his training as well as in his ability to surround himself with the right people and create a success-focused entourage. He’s right there in the heat of the action.

Loïc, and you, what would you say about Myriam?

Loïc Bruni: Myriam Nicole… she’s the icon of women’s downhill mountain biking. She has so many wins to her name. She’s always fought to come back from injuries. Pompom (Myriam’s nickname, Ed.) is adorable. Everyone who knows her thinks of her as the perfect champion… or do you want the truth? She’s a head case! (Everyone laughs.)

Who is likely to be her toughest adversary this year?

Loïc Bruni: Even though I think she has a lot of time for her, I would say Marine Cabirou, the French woman who won the 2020 Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup.

Marine has gradually been influenced by Myriam and she’s learned a lot from the other riders’ weaknesses and has been able to capitalise on that. She’s a serious rival and it’s going to be great seeing Myriam go up against her.

Loïc Bruni closes out an extraordinary year in a moment of sheer joy © Jeremy Bernard

What’s been the toughest moment in Myriam’s career to date?

Loïc Bruni: I remember April 11, 2019. We were training together at La Grand-Combe (near Alès, where the photos for this edition were taken, Ed.) and the wind caused Myriam to crash. She dislocated a foot and broke a whole load of bones… We didn’t really know what to say. We didn’t know how serious it was. The news from the doctors wasn’t good. We were two weeks away from the start of the World Cup season and things weren’t going well. It must have been terrible to process mentally. But Myriam didn’t let up. She went to rehab sessions close to home and managed to recover. And she ended up winning that year’s World Championship!

Myriam, Loïc just mentioned mental strength. Where are you mentally as we approach a new season which you start without either of the two world titles? Are you starting to slip into a certain mode in your head?

Myriam Nicole: I think our mental approach is within us. It’s totally connected to everything we do every day. It’s what gets us up in the morning. It’s the desire to be better every day, in training, the whole time.

Let’s go back four of five years. Were you already this strong mentally back then? Can one’s mental strength improve, whether you’re a top-class sportsperson or not? What are the triggers?

Myriam Nicole: Coach Phil! (She laughs.)

Loïc Bruni: As our coach, Philippe (both riders are supported by the same mental coach, Philippe Angel, Ed.) would say, your mental strength can be optimised. It takes working on, of course. We all have our mental strengths but everyone is different when it comes to the tools you need to develop them. Sadly, some people are more capable than others.

Why is that, do you think?

Loïc Bruni: Some people have never really been aware of their mental potential or have never found the key to unlocking it. I certainly didn’t have nerves of steel when I started out. I worked on it because I thought I was inconsistent. I couldn’t string good race weekends together. I think the mental side of things has been my strength over the last three or four years. As Pompom was saying, sometimes things don’t always go according to plan or I don’t ride the way I’d like to and then in the end I sneak up and win the race. I think it’s down to all the work and my experience with Philippe. He finds the key to get you to that level.

An injury at this location threatened to thwart Myriam’s 2019 season © Jeremy Bernard

Does everyone need a Philippe Angel?

Loïc Bruni: Not necessarily. Talk to some people about a mental coach and they’ll say, ‘No, thanks!’ because they can do the mental work themselves. And others will say, ‘No way!’ because they can’t accept that they need to progress mentally. The important thing is to be surrounded by good people. You have to trust the person instinctively when choosing a coach, psychologist or mental coach because they might tell you things that will shake your beliefs and you’re going to hate that person if you don’t trust them and it might be hard to hear. But if you do have faith, you’ll throw yourself into that support relationship body and soul and the progress will be obvious. Even Nicolas Arschoot, the physical trainer Myriam and I share and who comes from the world of BMX, has received mental coaching from Philippe.

Your mental coach coaches your physical coach?

Loïc Bruni: To be more attentive, to adapt more quickly, to make progress and be the best coach he can be, one of the best on the tour. Others wouldn’t do that.

Myriam, do you think we need support to develop or optimise our mental strength or can any one of us do that on our own?

Myriam Nicole: It’s easier if you have support, but if you have the emotional intelligence to give yourself the right triggers, you can improve your mental strength on your own by immersing yourself in books or all the very interesting resources there are on a positive attitude.

Does the mental strength you have as a champion help you in your daily life?

Myriam Nicole: Every day, all the time, in everything I do. We say that sport is the school of life. I’ve learned how to freak out less as soon as there’s the slightest little change or moment of stress and to avoid being all over the place. (She laughs.)

Loïc Bruni: Whatever happens, you’re always going to be the same person on the inside and I still do plenty of mad stuff when I’m out on my bike, but if I think of my personal relationships as an example, I think I’ve got better at adapting and responding to other people’s expectations. You get to apply the stuff you learn in sport in loads of other areas too. Whether it’s in my relationship with my family, my girlfriend or sponsors, I think I’ve managed to set a sort of status and I listen to them better. That might have come as a surprise to some people who thought I was a young sportsman who didn’t know what he was doing.

Will that serenity of yours that Myriam mentioned be one of your trump cards this season?

Loïc Bruni: The mental factor is what sets me and Myriam apart from most other downhill racers, even if there are a lot that are now starting to work on it and take it seriously. We’re all quick and we all perform well in a race. We all train to try to achieve perfection, more or less, and our bikes are brilliant so the thing that’s going to make a difference of two or three 10ths of a second is mental strength. Who wants it more? Who’s going to be the most ready, mentally, to go out there and get the win? It might sound stupid, but sometimes that’s what makes all the difference.

Myriam Nicole: It’s true. Everyone trains at the same level and there’s not much you can hide from everyone else, whether that’s on the physical or technical side. We all do an increasing number of test runs, we all have the best bikes, so those final little details really are a matter of mental strength and where your head is at the start of the race.

A moment of relaxation to stock up on energy between two shoots © Jeremy Bernard

There aren’t actually that many race starts in your final runs in the World Cup or World Championship over the course of a season. The UCI Downhill World Cup has six dates and the World Championship is held on a single day once a year. Ultimately, not including qualifying, you ride for perhaps thirty minutes the whole season to give yourselves a shot at two titles… It seems incredible! The pressure must be huge… How do you achieve that total focus and 100 percent concentration for those few dozen seconds which could mean you becoming the world’s best downhill racer?

Loïc Bruni: Our sport involves a lot of preparation, which the people watching us race don’t see, but it’s very important nonetheless. All that work we’ve done in advance, be it physical, mental, on the bike, I rely on that so that I’m ready at the start of a World Cup race so as not to be distracted by anything when I have to be 100 percent committed and take risks.

Do you have to go through a mental checklist and tick everything off?

Loïc Bruni: I know mine: the bike is ready and I’m ready to give it my best. All that hard work, the questions you’ve asked of yourself, the answers to those questions, including those from your entourage… all that will help.

If I have a romantic date tonight, do I have to prepare as much as I can in advance and consult my entourage?

Loïc Bruni: If your friends keep saying to you that you look awful and your teeth are crooked, you can still go on your date but you’re not going to go in the same state of mind as if they had said, ‘Mate! You look great. Go for it!’ The people around you, you yourself, the questions you ask of yourself, all that stuff you’ve done beforehand, will count towards you doing your best in those very brief instants, those decisive few minutes or seconds.

Does being super well prepared, questioning everything, discussing it all with your friends, your team, other riders, can that delete all negative thoughts from your mind when the crucial moment comes, or is it all just about what happens in a few short minutes, be that in the middle of a race or in life in general?

Loïc Bruni: There will always be negativity. It’s part and parcel of life. The only thing that will make a difference is how you deal with it. It’s very good if you can transform that into something new or positive. Things are going to be more complicated if you can’t.

Myriam is convinced improved mental strength heightens performance © Jeremy Bernard

In situations like a job interview, say, it’s hard not to get worked up about what could go wrong, the wrong thing to say, the wrong gesture, or turn that into positive energy or strength.

Loïc Bruni: If you know the person you’re going to come up against might be tough, you can choose to switch off by saying to yourself, ‘Doesn’t matter. I’m here on the back of my talent, for my own benefit, to be totally myself’. In the best case scenario, they’ll love it. In the worst, they send you packing… We all come up against negative things in our day-to-day lives and sometimes we have very little time to deal with that. The way we manage those things will determine how we get back on the right foot.

What might worry you just as you were about to start a run to win a final or a leg of the World Cup?

Loïc Bruni: If someone said, ‘Damn, I just saw Minnaar go past. Much better than you. He was way quicker.’ (Greg Minnaar of South Africa is one of the most successful riders in the world, Ed.) It’s not just a guy telling you that there’s someone quicker than you, and hence negative, but it’s subjective too. It’s one of the other guys telling you! You’re going to have to do a quick mental analysis to turn it round in such a way that it helps you do better or doesn’t bother you in the slightest. It’s pretty tough but I’m getting better and better at doing that. There’s no way I’m going to be thinking of Minnaar at the start.

100 percent style © Jeremy Bernard

Getting everything just right only happens a few times in life Loïc Bruni Myriam, is that the same dynamic for you? Myriam Nicole: Yes, you have to make the most of the work you’ve done in advance – all that mental, physical, technical work – to put it to good use at the right moment. Does all that prep somehow come to fruition at the crunch moment? Myriam Nicole: It helps you create a positive bubble at the start of the race which will enable you to express the best of yourself. All those prep and qualifying runs aside, the World Championship title boils down to a single day and a final run that won’t even be three minutes long… What’s going on in your head under such very specific circumstances? Myriam Nicole: I try to approach every race in the same way, whether it’s a local one or the World Championship. Unconsciously, there will, of course, be lots that isn’t the same, but in my head it is. I do the best I can at that moment. And what happens if I fail, if I miss out, if the job interview or that important meeting to develop my business goes badly, if I’m not the fastest when I cross the finish line at the world championship? Loïc Bruni: If it wasn’t meant to be, it wasn’t meant to be. You might have done everything right and you hit a piece of rock on the course… That said, if you forget having seen it, you haven’t done your homework. It’s really, really hard to get everything just right. But getting everything just right only happens a few times in life. You can’t be perfect every day.

Protection first © Jeremy Bernard

A mere six steps to victory

The 2021 UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup calendar:

April 24-25: Maribor (Slovenia)

May 22-23: Fort William (UK)

June 12-13: Leogang (Austria)

July 3-4: Les Gets (France)

September 4-5: Lenzerheide (Switzerland)

September 18-19: Snowshoe (USA)