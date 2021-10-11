Reports of massive forest fires have sadly become the standard fare of international news in recent years. Fires have been reported everywhere from Australia to Brazil and across California and Europe.
The flames are not just a direct threat to people, animals and habitats. They also put an enormous strain on the global ecosystem because wildfires release about eight billion tonnes of C02 annually - that’s more than the combined global traffic emissions.
An ambitious mission
OroraTech was founded in 2018 by four former students from the Technical University of Muni-ch. The team has an ambitious mission: taming the destructive power of bush and forest fires. Using satellite technology and a smart algorithm, the developers can spot sources of fire in the most remote corners of the planet in good time, preventing fires from roaring out of control in the process.
Planning ahead
The system is already being put to good use, and government agencies, insurance companies and large forestry organisations are using it in many countries. The algorith¬m currently relies on data from 14 existing satellites, with the surveillance from space-saving valuable time.
In the future, the OroraTech team would like to develop their own nano-satellites with special thermal infrared cameras for even better results.
A whole new satellite network
OroraTech recently raised in €5.8 mil¬lion in its series A round of funding. That money will be used to send the first DIY nano-satellite into space this year. Then, by 2026, the aim is to have a full network of more than 100 Orora satellites orbiting the Earth to identify sources of fire anywhere in the world as accurately and early as possible.