If every student in London used Joanna Power and Paramveer Bhachu’s invention, the world would be a better place, or, if we want to get technical, one that saved 1.7 billion litres of water, according to their calculations. The duo from Brunel University invented Lava Aqua X , a portable, electric washing machine that works on filtered shower water. And at just €75, it is a very cheap alternative to traditional washing machines.

The innovation secured them first place at the 2020 Red Bull Basement Global Workshop, an initiative to help students develop and implement sustainable ideas. In this interview, Joanna and Paramveer explain what makes a good product and a good pitch and why winning Red Bull Basement has upended their plans for the future.

You both study Product Design Engineering. How often do you use a household appliance or item and think: that really could have been made better?

Joanna: Sadly that happens a lot. Whenever I pick up a kettle, say, and see that the weight isn’t evenly distributed or that the handle has a weird shape, it does make me a little bit angry inside. [LAUGHS]

Paramveer: That’s a real hazard of the job. You find fault in almost everything you own.

Do you also have a positive example? Something that brightens your day every time you use it or maybe even got you to study what you study?

Joanna: A girlfriend’s parents had a Dyson vacuum cleaner. I was totally fascinated with it and every time I visited them, I thought, “Wow, look at that! Look at that!” My friend must have thought I’d gone mad. But I think Dyson is one of the first companies to have succeeded in combining aesthetics and good design. The products are good on the inside and out and have been thoroughly thought through.

Paramveer: My equivalent of Dyson for Joanna is OnePlus, the mobile phone manufacturer. My smartphone has a retractable front camera, which is perfect for my needs because I don’t use it often. Every time I do use the feature, I love it and how well it’s made.

What is the secret to a good design or product?

Joanna: It’s always the same thing for me: the simpler, the better. Whenever I see a normal appliance with fifty buttons, I know one thing: someone can’t see the forrest for the trees.

Paramveer: I’d also say that’s one of the principles we worked with on Lava and still do: make sure it does what it’s meant to do and that it does so as well as possible. And keep it simple. The rest should then fall into place.

Paramveer with his washing machine. His motto: efficiency is key. © Mark Roe / Red Bull Content Pool

Was sustainability always a parameter you factored into your designs?

Paramveer: It’s definitely in the back of my head throughout the process. The aim is to develop a good product without harming anyone in the process.

Joanna: It’s easier to produce things in a less harmful way now too because there are greater opportunities for doing so, both on the material and production side. But with Lava that was our goal from the outset, to come up with something to help fight against wasting water.

The idea for the portable Lava Aqua X washing machine was originally yours, right, Joanna?

Joanna: It was. I’d read an article about the large amount of water students used. Plus I’d been thinking for ages because I’ve got pretty long hair and I’d realised how much time I spend in the shower on it. There’s already stuff on the market like hoses for better water pressure but in my view we needed something with added value and of interest to students, many of whom don’t pay their own water bills on campus as the university does that for them. And then I realised that I often did my washing in the sink because the washing machines in the laundry rooms were either broken or occupied. All of a sudden it seemed totally obvious to link the two problems.

How long did it take from idea to first designs?

Joanna: About a week. I thought about where each opening should be, where the electronics should go, how the water tank that collected the shower water would work… But it really didn’t look good. It was much too bulky, like a box, and the colour was awful. I knew Pav from other courses I’d done and knew that he always had good ideas. So I asked him for help. And his reaction was also that it was a great idea but needed to look a lot better. [LAUGHS]

Teamwork: Joanna delivered the idea, Paramveer takes over the design. © Mark Roe / Red Bull Content Pool

So you mean to say each of you had your own certain area to deal with for Lava?

Paramveer: Basically, yes, but there was a lot of overlap. In this case I mostly deal with branding and design and Joanna is more focused on technical development. The advantage we have, though, is that we both now know what the other one is doing too. That means we complement each other really well but we can also ask each other for advice and we both know right away what we’re talking about.

How did you end up applying for Red Bull Basement?

Joanna: I’m in the university Entrepreneurship Society so I’m always aware of various competitions. But they were mostly win, get £1000 or £2000, and then bye, whereas Red Bull Basement really looks after you and you’re mentored every step of the way. That really spoke to us. And the topic really sat well with the idea we had: students designing for students.

You ended up making it into the final round and then you won. I can imagine that by the time things had got to that stage, all the teams had great ideas. What set you apart?

Paramveer: Absolutely. There were a lot of others we thought would win. Hummingbird was our personal favourite. Their idea was to harvest energy from sound. Ingenious. And it was a huge honour for us to be there representing the UK. At first glance, it was easy with our design to say that we wanted to save water. But I think it was the sheer amount of water that Lava would save that convinced people. And the way we presented our idea. We hadn’t just thought about the product and its functions but also about how we could market it, what investors there might be, where and how we’d promote the product. All that stuff. That made Lava the complete package.

Joanna: Looking back, I also think our uniform branding was important. We had t-shirts on, logos, posters. And with the 3D product itself, the public could really see our idea. That definitely helped.

What was the personal take-away for you from the whole experience?

Paramveer: It showed us that we can achieve a whole lot in a very short time. We managed to put together a model of this size in just three weeks, even though technicians from our own university said beforehand we must be mad. But if we have the passion and drive and we give it our all, we can really do anything. I realised that again in all this.

Joanna: For me personally I gained a lot of self-confidence. For my first couple of years at university, I was more the shy, retiring type but the Basement workshops showed me I can be at ease in front of an audience. Before that I really hated being filmed and addressing people. Now I think nothing of it and I can act much more confidently in such situations.

But now I really have to ask how you managed to get this all up and running in your free time on top of your regular studies and exams?

Paramveer: I really have no idea. [LAUGHS] The pandemic actually suited us because we didn’t have to spend time going in to work or to university. We got ourselves a 3D printer, broke the model down into 37 parts and got going.

Joanna: I’d had some tough deadlines in the past but this was really crazy. Pav actually had to buy himself earplugs because the printer was juddering away in his room for almost three weeks on end. [LAUGHS]

But it was worth it. And how are things looking for the Lava Aqua X now? What’s the current lie of the land?

Paramveer: We’re currently part of an Accelerator Programme at the Central Research Laboratory . We’re still working on the product, running various tests, conducting business and market analysis. But by the time the programme comes to an end in November, a functional prototype should be ready to go. That’s when functionality will really come into focus to show that our design works. We’re currently making a new pitch video and working on rebranding the Aqua X from Lava into Lylo.

This is what winners look like: Lava Aqua X wins Red Bull Basement 2020. © Mark Roe / Red Bull Content Pool

Are you already working on plans or playing with ideas on how to expand and offer a bigger version?

Joanna: There are lots of other markets such as for camping or sailing where the small model would also work just as well. There’s nothing, per se, against us designing a larger version at some point in the future but for now our main focus is on the student version and making that as good as possible.

It’s amazing how much time and energy you’ve already put into this and yet you’re still at the beginning. What’s your feeling as you look ahead to the future?

Joanna: Most people know when they graduate exactly what is coming next. In our case, we have absolutely no idea. Either we go down the safe path, send out applications and find a reliable job. Or we risk everything by backing Lava, or rather Lylo. That lack of certainty scares me a bit because I hadn’t considered it would be an option…

Paramveer: We know we’ve got a good product here with incredible potential. But as Joanna has already said, it has also totally upended our plans. There are so many opportunities but there are risks too. But I have to say I’d love to see Aqua X on the market because I know it would make a real difference.