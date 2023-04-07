Superfly: Terminal Takeover

Jake Wooten is deconstructing the origins of the fantasy. “Skating an airport without getting yelled at is every skater’s dream,” says the 22-year-old pro skater. He is not stating an opinion here; it’s just a fact. Way back in 2001, Tony Hawk’s landmark game Pro Skater 3 introduced an airport level, allowing the glorious vision of that forbidden fruit to bloom in skate culture’s communal cerebral cortex—spawning dreams of gliding across flawless concourse floors, launching off baggage-claim carousels and otherwise taking flight in a feature-rich playground.

And then, in 2021, that pixelated daydream was transformed into reality. That’s when Red Bull Terminal Takeover was born, and Wooten and five regional crews of skaters, each bringing a filmer and representing a shop from the South, descended upon a recently vacated terminal at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans for a free-form skate jam and content creation competition on three custom-designed build-outs. Wooten can’t help but grin when he recalls the vibe at that inaugural edition. “It was more than anyone thought possible,” he says. “Everyone spent the whole time with a look of shock and awe on their faces. It was the most perfect ground in the world. It really was like being in a video game.”

Terminal Takeover wasn’t just a hit with participants—the resulting videos of Wooten and the regional competitors flying, flipping, grabbing and grinding in an empty airport were addictively entertaining. And the program’s design to uplift and showcase shops in the South was a big success, too. Wooten, who came out of a broken home and found a kind of family in skate culture, intimately understands the community that these shops provide and the existential challenges that many faced during the pandemic. “A lot of shops help raise kids in their scene,” he says. “So the way these communities were integrated into the project was amazing.”

Jake Wooten takes flight at last year’s Red Bull Terminal Takeover. © JONATHAN MEHRING

The sequel, held last April, was even bigger. Pros like Alex Sorgente, Brighton Zeuner and Vincent Matheron brought more star power and Instagram fireworks to the airport. The roster was expanded to give eight squads from shops from the South a chance at glory. Wooten says that he couldn’t believe just how good these shop skaters were. “Shops often are overlooked,” he admits. “These skaters don’t get the attention that pros get. But they are unreal—more than a handful could be pros.”

And this year, Terminal Takeover will be bigger and radder than before. Now, 10 teams, including four shops from outside the Delta region, will converge on NOLA for two days of skating, filming and community. The competition to simply be there—through qualification rounds dubbed Boarding Pass—will be intense. To wit, Wooten says that 17 teams from Texas will be battling for one slot. And competitors will get first crack at a new build-out—a long concourse hallway with a marble-like surface that would bring tears to any skater’s eyes.

“It was like being in a video game,” says Wooten about Terminal Takeover. © JONATHAN MEHRING

Wooten isn’t sure who will win, but he is sure that there will be good times and some crazy #*%$ going down at the Louis Armstrong International Airport April 13 to 15. “The whole thing has blown up bigger than I ever expected it would,” he says. “It’s something you dream about but didn’t think was possible. The energy is unmatched. Honestly, it feels like you’re skating into a dream.”

Skateboarder Monica Torres © JONATHAN MEHRING Skateboarder Shawn Hale © JONATHAN MEHRING

Ordinary objects that one regularly sees at an airport or hotel offer extraordinary opportunities to play at Terminal Takeover. On the left, Monica Torres performs a hippy jump last year.

Custom-designed build-outs transform the terminal into a skatepark. On the right, Shawn Hale performs a switch wall ride to flat at the 2022 event.

Skater Edgar Hernandez © JONATHAN MEHRING

Trying a move previously reserved for video game play, Edgar Hernandez performs a backside 50/50 grind on an escalator in a soaring terminal space—without any fear of getting busted.

Skater Alec Spinosi © JONATHAN MEHRING Terminal Takeover, 2022. © JONATHAN MEHRING

Alec Spinosi, on the left, from Faith Skate Supply in Birmingham, Alabama, performs an indy grab over a terminal transport vehicle. In the photograph on the right participants in last year’s Terminal Takeover pose for a group photo backed by a stunt plane, symbolizing the crazy spirit of the event.

Skater Travis Glover © JONATHAN MEHRING

Travis Glover, representing Public Transportation in Atlanta, performs a footplant to fakie on an airport pillar.

Skateboarder Lacey Harmon © JONATHAN MEHRING

