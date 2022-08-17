Chain reaction: Explore the work of cycling photographer Russ Ellis

Nottingham-born Ellis has two passions in life: photography and cycling. But it was only in 2015, when a trade magazine asked if he wanted to photograph the famous Paris-Roubaix race, that the 45-year-old discovered he could combine the two as a career.

“That was a turning point,” Ellis says. “I realised that I wanted to make a living from it.” He’s been living his dream ever since. Ellis’ earlier experience in street photography comes through in his distinctive style, as does his ability to take a few steps back to capture a mood from a distance. “When I arrive at a race,” Ellis says of his way of working, “I’ll just walk around and soak up the atmosphere first before I even take out my camera.”

Serious face: cycling photographer Russ Ellis © Russ Ellis “When I arrive at a race I’ll just walk around and soak up the atmosphere first before I even take out my camera.” Russ Ellis

Je ne sais quoi — Tour de France, 2020

Cyclists compete in Tour de France, 2020 © Russ Ellis

“I saw this wonderful old car on the side of the road and asked the owner if I could take a photo from inside it,” says Russ Ellis. And voilà: a new view of the world’s most famous bike race.

Hard yards — Paris-Roubaix, 2019

Spectators cheer on cyclists in Paris, 2019 © Russ Ellis

This race, held on an April Sunday in northern France since 1896, is Ellis’ “favourite event of the whole season. The brutal route – partly on cobblestones, partly on dirt roads – is always a source of great photos”.

Muddy faces win races — Cyclocross, Zeven, Germany, 2017

World cyclocross champion Michael Vanthourenhout. © Russ Ellis

“Cyclocross means small, fast circuits with mud, gravel and tarmac for exciting races with an unpredictable outcome.” Pictured above: Belgian U23 World Champion Michael Vanthourenhout.

Framing the action — Tour Down Under, Australia, 2020

A new perspective: Cyclists race in Adelaide, Australia © Russ Ellis “The spot near Adelaide where we stopped to take photos kind of looked like anywhere else. So I hunted for an interesting angle and found this old tyre at the side of the road.” Russ Ellis

No time to die — Giro d’Italia, 2020

Cyclists flood the streets of Matera, Naples. © Russ Ellis

The city of Matera, 200km east of Naples, is known for its cave settlements – the Sassi – which provide an excellent backdrop for the Giro d’Italia. “Also, a certain James Bond had an exciting car chase here in [the actor’s] last film as 007,” says Ellis.

Thundering through — Critérium du Dauphiné, France, 2020

Cyclists fight the bad weather in France, 2020 © Russ Ellis

Not all photographers hope for good weather: “A thunderstorm caught the field completely by surprise during the last two kilometres of the second stage. In bad weather, mud, rain and drama galore do half the work for you.”

Come together — Giro d’Italia, 2018

A crosswalk moment in Giro d'Italia © Russ Ellis

“I came across these three fans in almost identical get-up on the 18th stage of the Giro. Walking on the zebra crossing, they reminded me of the famous cover of The Beatles’ Abbey Road album. A great snap.”

Blurred lines — Tour de France, 2018

Cyclists rip past spectators at Tour de France, 2018 © Russ Ellis

Who says the cyclists are the most important thing in a bike race? For Ellis, the spectators have almost more appeal. The race is reflected in their faces, and their static poses provide a great counterpoint to the furious pace of the cyclists.