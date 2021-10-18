Close to the Wind: Sailor Santiago Lange

A year before his last gold medal he had just beaten cancer too

The most impressive thing isn’t the crazy speed at which Santiago Lange and his sailing partner, Cecilia Carranza, tear through the sea off Barcelona. They reach a good 20 knots, almost 40kph, and you only understand how fast that is when you’re hurtling after them in a motorboat. Nor is the most impressive thing the noise that arises – the fluttering, whipping, thwacking sounds – when their catamaran, more stallion than boat, picks up speed and tears through the waves and surf.

The most impressive thing isn’t even the fact that Santiago, hanging above the water in a harness sorting a thousand things at once, is also reading the wind at the same time. The most impressive thing is that Santiago looks placid in it all. It is as if he is totally at one with himself and completely absorbed in what he is doing. This must be what psychologists call flow.

Living your passion: Sailor Santiago Lange

Which makes sense. After seven Olympics and three medals, after any number of World Championships and four wins, after extreme experiences at the America’s Cup and Ocean Race and more than five decades out on the water, it is no surprise that he should feel the flow on a speeding catamaran. The thing is, though, with Santiago Lange things happened the other way round. First came the flow and only then experience and success.

That’s exactly what happens when I step onto a boat. Everything melts away. I live entirely in the moment. Always have done.” For Santiago Lange, the sea has always been a special place.

A couple of hours before going to train out at sea, Santiago – in jeans, trainers and a baseball cap – had been sitting in a café in the small marina next to the Barcelona International Sailing Center. The only sign that he is 60 (he is now 60) are a couple of wrinkles on his face. His body tension and energy make him seem much younger.

Things were strict at home. On the water Santiago was free

Fishermen at the table next to us have knocked off and are having a beer. Santiago orders a cappuccino and starts talking. About a life full of highs, like winning gold in Rio in 2016, and lows, like getting cancer the year before, and about experiences that have taught him a lot. You need freedom more than anything else to learn, for example. That it is extreme good luck to have a passion. And that a table doesn’t always need four legs.

FLYING LOW: The view of Santi and Cecilia’s catamaran from behind. © Gianfranco Tripodo

For years now Santiago has spent the summery half of the year in Cabrera, a village near Barcelona. But he grew up in San Isidro, an idyllic suburb of Buenos Aires , on the huge estuary somewhat confusingly called the Río de la Plata [River Plate]. It would be Santiago’s adventure playground. Things were strict at home. On the water Santiago was free. “I would go to the sailing club on Friday after school and come home on Sunday evening,” he explains. “I always loved being out at sea. Now people often say how important it is to live in the here and now. That’s exactly what happens when I step onto a boat. Everything melts away. I live entirely in the moment. Always have done.”

He and his friend Martin spent every free moment exploring the Río de la Plata by boat. They were still kids, made mistakes, got into trouble, but couldn’t imagine any better way to pass the time. They felt like explorers and learnt more with every new adventure. “We had the privilege of being left alone. And I think that’s the best way to learn; just start. Gain your own experience. Make your own mistakes. You can still learn from what others know further down the line. That doesn’t just apply to sailing either.”

In Martin he had a friend who was more talented than he was. Another huge stroke of luck. Martin would be a companion and competitor all in one. From him he learnt to sail better and to work harder. At the 1976 Youth Championships Santiago won his first Argentinian national title, sailing the Optimist, a one-man sailboat. To this day it remains one of his greatest triumphs; Santiago was 15 at the time and it taught him two things: will and savvy can get you a long way and the satisfaction you get from achieving a goal feels fantastic.

Wild years in England

Santiago knew early what his passion was: sailing, competing, improving. But the question forever on his mind was: how consistent am I being in pursuing that passion? To start with, there was compromise. As his father was constantly banging on about him getting a degree, he moved to England in the early 1980s to study shipbuilding in Southampton. It was an exciting time. He lived in a squat, travelled to various sailing competitions around Europe in the summer, even though he was virtually broke, and locked himself up in the winter to study. It was a balancing act he would continue after graduating.

OH, CAPTAIN! Santiago is a visionary when on board. © Gianfranco Tripodo

By day he worked in a shipbuilding workshop in Buenos Aires, by night he trained for the 1985 Snipe class World Championships being held in Argentina, where he promptly won his first title. Soon there was a third prong to add to elite sport and work: family. Santiago married, had kids and lived a life of three roles, trying to reconcile career, family life with four children and making it to the Olympics in Seoul in 1988 (“After that I knew I had the potential to win a medal.”) and Atlanta in 1996 (where he went home disappointed after finishing ninth in Laser). It was too many roles.

After divorcing he swore to pursue his calling

He gave up sailing for his wife and family, got a job selling frozen goods and sat in an office all day instead of on a boat. He didn’t last long. His marriage failed and being separated from his kids broke his heart. But it also heralded a new start. He promised that in the next chapter of his life nothing would get in the way of his sailing career.

If I had given up my dreams for a “normal” life, I wouldn’t have been happy. According to Santiago Lange, following your passions won't result a perfectly balanced life

“Back then I realised something,” Santiago explains in the port of Barcelona. “If I had given up my dreams for a “normal” life, I wouldn’t have been happy and neither would the people around me. Now I think that’s the most important lesson I can impart to my sons: be free, find your passion and pursue it. But there’s one thing you should be aware of: if you pursue your passion, your life is like a table which only has three legs. It will never be perfectly steady. That’s the price you pay. You have to accept it.”

The highpoint of his career… And off on adventures new!

Santiago Lange entered the faster Tornado class for the 2000 Olympics in Sydney. He and his partner missed out on a medal in the catamaran but he was sure he had now found the right boat for him. And, sure enough, at Athens in 2004 he went on to take the bronze, his first Olympic medal. Four years later he repeated the feat at the Beijing Olympics. He was now 46, thought he had reached the pinnacle of his Olympic career, and decided to retire from the Games. There were enough other exciting challenges in the world of sailing, after all.

In 2005 he worked with a team participating in the prestigious America’s Cup - the Formula 1 race of professional sailing - for the first time. In 2008, shortly after the Beijing Olympics, he competed, for the second time since 2001, in sailing’s third biggest race: the Ocean Race, a round-the-world extravaganza lasting months. You get almost no sleep, there are storms to contend with and your life is in constant danger. “The Ocean Race is first and foremost about the adventurous side of sport,” says Santiago. “It’s a wonderful challenge, like with the America’s Cup, where it’s mostly about technology and management. But the Olympic Games are the essence of sport for me.” But he wasn’t expecting ever to return. Until, that is, he got an e-mail in 2012.

Santiago and Cecilia drag their catamaran onshore after hours of training © Gianfranco Tripodo

“Hello Santi. I hope you’re well. Are you going to be in Buenos Aires in the coming months?” wrote Cecilia Carranza, an Argentinian sailor aged 25 at the time. For the first time, the 2016 Rio Olympics would have a race for the Nacra 17, a fast catamaran, and the teams would be one man, one woman. Cecilia wanted to compete in the class and was hoping to receive Santiago’s advice. She was surprised when he asked her soon after in person, “How would be if we entered together?”

At first, Santiago couldn’t believe the lung cancer diagnosis

Santiago knew that at his age he had a huge challenge ahead of him. But he had no idea how huge it would actually become.

He was already training with Cecilia for the Olympics when doctors found a lump in his lung in 2015. He could hardly believe it and for a long time was in denial. He had done sport all his life, lived on fresh sea air and now he had lung cancer? But the doctors’ advice was clear. He needed surgery. In September 2015 they removed 80% of his left lung in a seven-hour operation. The doctors promised he would regain full lung capacity. But Santiago was sceptical. There he was in a hospital bed, blowing into a device to train his lungs – he was meant be able to hold three little balls in the air with the strength of his breath – thinking of the Olympics which were due to start in under a year.

“Being a sportsman and a sailor helped me enormously at that time,” says Santiago. “Firstly, as a sportsman, you train your whole life to overcome obstacles. Secondly, as a sailor, you learn to accept nature. You know things happen that are beyond your control. And, thirdly, my desire to make it to Rio was a huge motivation.” Nine months after that operation, Santiago and Cecilia won gold in Rio. It was the biggest success in his sporting career.

HAVE A WORD: Santiago, Cecilia and their coach Juan de la Fuente © Gianfranco Tripodo

“I’ve often wondered why we got that gold in Rio. The answer I’ve come up with is we had a special will and belief. We went through really hard times as a team. That gave us strength and made us into a unit. We knew we could climb every mountain.”

He says only finishing seventh in this year’s summer Olympics in Tokyo was “painful”, though he finds some consolation in Cecilia and his winning the final medal race. Even if the win didn’t improve their overall standing enough to get them onto the podium, as they had hoped, it was still “no small thing”.

An eighth Olympic appearance? He isn’t ruling it out…

And what does the future hold? Santiago doesn’t know. Now, at 60, there is a lot he can picture himself doing. Stabilising his life more, “getting the table back more on four legs,” as he puts it. But also competing at one more Olympics. The motivation is still there. “I love competing,” he says. “And I enjoy working at something to get better at it. It also gives me a shot at being even happier if I succeed. And the huge emotions I experience thanks to sport – the joy, the adrenaline, the frustration too – are a vital part of what spurs me on.” And then, of course, there is that other thing. “When I’m out on the water, I still feel today the same way I felt as a kid,” says Santiago. “The feeling of being at one with myself, enjoying the moment.”

Santiago Lange: "Wind: My triumphs, my thoughts, my life" © Pantauro „Wind: The Journey of my Life”: Santiago Lange tells his inspiring life story.