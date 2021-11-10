Sophie Bolzer: the experience of developing a million-euro start-up

Sophie Bolzer (29), the founder of Audvice , an app for audio dissemination of knowledge, has been a start-up entrepreneur since 2018 and has been through plenty in those few short years since. When her original business idea, targeted at students and higher education establishments, got somewhat stuck, the Salzburg native had to learn to reposition herself . Which she did with aplomb. The change in course towards a solution for businesses didn’t just secure her top clients; it also brought her a seven-figure investment. The past winner of the Red Bull Basement global ideas competition summarises her most important experiences of the last few years.

1. Perfect isn’t good

A lot of people think they can only present an idea when they have a ready-made product. They work away silently in their little rooms… and often completely forget the target group’s needs. Presenting the basic idea is enough in most cases. What can we use it for? What will it look like, more or less? Nobody is expecting to be able to press all the buttons or try out all the features.

This is how we always proceed with new features on Audvice: 1. We clarify with clients: what do you get from this? What should the feature look like for it to meet your needs? 2. We design a screen mock-up. There are plenty of easy-to-use tools for it too by this stage. 3. We get client feedback again. We only start on development after all these stages.

2. You are better than you think

Don’t dwell on thoughts like, “What will people think if I show them this half-baked idea?” Think instead of all the things you can do and have already achieved. When I had my Audvice idea, I drew 30 sketches by hand and took them to a developer. I was nervous about showing someone my designs because I didn’t think they were professional enough but he was impressed at how much thought I’d already given to the process. That showed me that you’ve always achieved more than you think.

And of course it’s also a motivation to think of how all the people who laughed at you at first – be they bosses, friends, colleagues, potential investors – will react to your success. If someone doesn’t believe in your idea, you mustn’t let that discourage you. On the contrary, I’ve learnt to take it as an incentive.

3. The right questions on important days

The most important thing to know when putting a team together is: are people there for the right reasons? Is the intrinsic motivation right? Do they really enjoy what they’re doing? As an entrepreneur you’re not just looking for extremely talented people. You want to hang on to that talent long-term too. The latter depends on what that person wants for themselves.

That’s why I don’t just rely on the classic questions during the recruitment process. I try to find stuff out in the interview… What was the applicant doing last year and why were they not 100% satisfied with their old position? Does a person define career chiefly as being able to have X salary in the years to come? In that case, maybe they’d be better off at a larger firm. Or is their main goal bringing an idea to fruition and being able to take on responsibility, and right away, not just after 20 years in the role? Then that will work for a/your start-up.

4. The important thing is not to make all the decisions yourself

You can’t predict everything. I make my best decisions after getting my team involved and asking them for their opinions. The most recent example of that was the upcoming re-launch of Audvice. We had two working designs – options A and B. I liked A more but my colleagues preferred B. We then also asked people to vote on Instagram and B came out on top again, presumably because the design was easier to understand.

So what I’m saying is a multiplicity of thoughts and views gives you a better picture of the situation. And another plus: this grass-roots democratic process automatically brings with it greater commitment. People feel listened to and sense they are a part of the bigger picture.