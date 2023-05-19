Stéfanos Tsitsipás: Lifelines
Whatever the purpose of your trip, what do you always do when you're on the move?
I stick to my routine because it makes me feel closer to home. There are things I do religiously. Also, I always make sure I have signed photos with me, which is something new in my life...
Why?
I had the idea of having pre-signed photos during the pandemic. I know I'm going to meet fans and a lot of people who watch tennis, so I make sure I always have autographed photos to give them. It saves time and means I can give more to people, especially to kids.
What do you do with the time you save?
Time is very important for me and for tennis in general. The more you can give to tennis, the happier the players, the better the tennis and the better our working environment. Another thing I always take with me when I travel is a bag with my essentials, like my laptop and a notebook, my Idea Book. It's got everything that goes through my mind and my most important goals, what I want to achieve. I always make sure to take it with me and write down ideas when they come to me.
Do you have it to hand?
Yes, I can get it... (laughter)
How do you use it?
It allows me to be creative. There are no limits and I can write whatever I want. I'm pretty ambitious and I like making new discoveries and getting out of my comfort zone. So if I write something in it, I know I'll accomplish it in a few years or when I retire from tennis, when I'll have all the time in the world to do all that. But I want to be realistic, I don't want to write down ideas that I can never see through.
Would you read us what you last wrote in your notebook?
(Laughs) Let's see... here’s an idea here. It says – and this really is the last one I wrote down – about a week ago: 'Give €1 million, or more, to develop Greek tennis.'
What's the intention behind these words?
I want to contribute something to Greek tennis. I know that the Greek Federation or associations won't be able to do it, so I want to do it myself. It will give me a sense of satisfaction and motivate me to give even more on the tennis circuit, on tour. If I do better, I earn more from tennis and, in turn, I can give more money back for the development of tennis in Greece.
Being a tennis player will only last a few years, but it's going to be an exciting ride
At what point did you realise that travelling on tour could be beneficial for your personal life, for something other than just playing in tournaments?
In 2017, when I went up the rankings. I was still a newbie at the time, but something clicked in my head, a voice saying, 'Okay, you're going to be doing this for years, so you should find something on the side that keeps you balanced and mentally healthy'. At heart, I'd always been an explorer and an adventurer. I wanted to visit and explore new places, but I was young, totally inexperienced and still under my parents' supervision. As I grew up and had more freedom, I had more opportunities to be independent and make decisions about my life.
You've a reputation as someone who's very active, always on the go.
If I've time between tournaments, I might jump on a plane and go somewhere, rather than staying at home on the couch watching TV – that's not my thing. I like heading off on trips spontaneously and being in contact with new cultures, new ideas and new people.
Do you manage to travel when you should be resting at home between tournaments?
I have to be smart and not do stupid things between tournaments, especially when time is short. Of course, I'll try and listen to my body and what it needs, so I can prioritise my fitness when I need to, backed by a team of people who are there day-after-day to help me to realise my dreams, to be flexible, strong, powerful. All those things. So, I have to play it smart and stay at home sometimes, despite the irresistible urge to go travelling. I have to focus on my tennis, because it's not going to last long.
What do you mean?
Being a tennis player will only last a few years, but it's going to be an exciting ride and I want to give it my all to make it as thrilling as possible. For that you have to be smart and plan wisely.
Going by your vlog on YouTube, you've been to Oman, Iceland, Shanghai and more places
That's true. I've been to Iceland twice and I loved it. It's so great. The people, the strong Viking culture. Sure, it's cold and the distances are long, but there's a sense of adventure in this country that I haven't experienced elsewhere. It's a kind of Arctic utopia.
In what spirit do you travel?
What spirit? That's a very good question. It starts with a list of countries I want to visit, with a vibe I want in my life, countries like Brazil or Peru, whose food I love – Peruvian food is the best in the world in my opinion. There's also Namibia, to explore the dunes and see how the desert tilts towards the ocean, which gives these beautiful changes of colour. South Korea is also on my list. I don't have the opportunity to go to those kinds of countries on the ATP tour, because it''s very specific and at my level we usually visit the same countries.
What will you do when you get to visit some of the destinations on your list?
I want to get lost in that kind of country, with other people, friends, family. I’d get great satisfaction and feel like I was living my life to the full. A life with no regrets, with constant interaction and adventure. Travelling is much better than any book or any film. You’re the film.
You document your travels with your camera. When did you start?
In 2016, when I could afford to buy my first camera, and I've been hooked ever since. It helps give me balance. I started to master new things in photography at the same time as new things in tennis. It was a phase of my life when I was constantly improving my game and also my photography in this parallel part of my life where I was learning non-stop. I was absorbing all this information by watching videos online to get better. It was a very good balance that helped me in my tennis. It gave me peace of mind and opened me up to a plan B.
Has your photographer's eye changed or improved your tennis eye?
I was just thinking about that. Yes, it gives me a fresh eye, a different eye.
How so?
Composition is key in photography and this really takes on meaning when you think of the very geometric look of a tennis court. With all those angles and lines on a tennis court, you have a great composition. That's how I'd describe it. Framing the shot, the composition, those lines, crossing each other, all that. The tennis court is a very good example of my approach to photography.
I came and did the job, which is what I was expected to do
Photography is also synonymous with memories. What's your most memorable moment, both as a tennis player and in your personal life?
In tennis, it was when I won the ATP Finals in London in 2019. It was amazing, because I was finishing the year in the best way possible, winning a title and ending on a positive note. Nothing better has happened to me since. Sure, there were other titles that made me feel ecstatic, like I was on another planet, but that Masters title in London was worth a Grand Slam title.
Why?
Because I beat the best in the game, the top eight players in the world, and because I played some of my best tennis. I was extremely focused on court. Nothing could stop me and that joy at the end was huge. It’ll stay with me for the rest of my life. It was an incredible achievement, especially for a tennis player like me. Tennis was little known in Greece and seen as a sport for the rich. People compared it to golf, something you play at the country club – for those who have the money and the time. Not many people in Greece thought they could play it. I think that me winning the title sent a powerful message.
What message?
I think that it united people in Greece and gave them a clear understanding of what I think tennis is. The Greek Prime Minister was in the stands and there was a big celebration. It was intense, with a lot of friends. I thoroughly enjoyed that week in London and my whole team was there, my family, my cousins. To win in front of them, to have been so strong and so ferocious on the court. I did it, that was the best. I came and I finished the job, which was what was expected of me.
And in your personal life, what is your most lasting memory?
If I'm playing tennis today, it's thanks to one person in particular who supported me and sponsored me when I was young. I won't mention his name, but when I started touring as a junior, there was a major economic crisis in Greece. It was very hard for the country and to live in Greece at the time. My father took charge and we moved so I could play tennis. We didn't go back home very often. We travelled a lot for tournaments, and when I did come back to Greece, it was very depressing.
People were suffering, it was almost a disaster, and it wasn’t easy for my family to support me and my travels, but my father saw potential in me, talent, and he really wanted me to be able to do this. This gentleman came along, through my mother, and offered his support. I think he saved me. He gave me the chance to prove what I was worth, to prove what I could do in tennis. If it weren't for him, I don't know where I'd be now.
Traveling is better than a movie. You are the movie.
What do you mean?
He gave me the opportunity to dream, to go on and show who Stéfanos Tsitsipás is on the tennis court. It's a period that I'm grateful for now, because I feel like I'm building an empire day by day – thanks to him. This is my story. I would like to add that this man gave without ever asking for anything in return and I don't think many people would have done that. He was generous to the point of giving just for the sake of it.
These memories bring us back to your past, but what about your future? What are your goals, your dreams?
(Stefanos flips through his Idea Book). I really want to go to university and study for a Masters in a specific field. I want to excel at something else, become an expert in something else. That's my idea.
I think I'd specialise in communication or geopolitics. I'm really interested in relations between countries, geopolitics and geography. And watching videos online has only sharpened my interest. How the world works, the relationships between countries and states. If I have time in the future, I'd love to learn more about this field.
You set yourself challenges in tennis and in your personal life. Is tennis still your priority?
Family comes first. Always. That's my number one principle in life. It comes before my tennis. Tennis is second, but it's my life. It's what I live and breathe every day. Everything else comes after, because this career will last what? 20, 25 years? I hope so, that would be fantastic. Maybe less, we'll see. If I don't reinvent myself every week, there's a risk I'll slip backwards instead of going forward. That's the most crucial thing about my job. It's a constant discussion with my entourage and my team as to how I can improve my game?
It can't be easy to stay in the ATP Top 3…
Sometimes it can be very tough, disappointing and sad. My job is an emotional rollercoaster. That's what makes it hard. There are days when I might lose or not play well, when it's hard to sleep and I ask myself, 'Can I just have an ordinary life and feel normal?' Not having to be super-excited and super-happy, or super-sad and super-disappointed. Just a healthy balance.
I'm working on that at the moment. To have confidence in myself, believe in what I'm capable of to achieve that balance. Of course, I do that by showing up on a court every day, not by plonking myself on the couch. Results come from being in an uncomfortable place to find what works best for you. And the most important thing is to keep an open mind.
In one of your recent videos, you said you wanted to be remembered for more than just tennis. What do you want to achieve off the courts?
I want to turn good ideas into a business. For example, a foundation that I can support, maybe for children or for my country in terms of development and sustainability. I'm very interested in that. Anything that can make the Earth a better, more hospitable place. My place is in a wider world way beyond tennis. That's where I want to be and where I want to be seen through my achievements. This will give me the opportunity to connect with more people. I have so many ideas.
In what areas?
I love technology and I want to be more involved in that kind of thing, although I don't really know what impact I could have. Anything that involves innovation, sustainability and a cleaner, healthier planet. I'd like to make an impact, maybe through a company I start one day, where people who share the same ideology as me – the same creative and innovative approach to life – could contribute as much as I do.
You talk about technology, but you also follow another athlete and globetrotter, the French pro BMX rider Matthias Dandois. It looks like you have a lot in common.
Yes, we do share a lot. His is an inspiring talent. I love his authenticity and how easy it is to talk to him. We've a really great connection. He's a guy with heart. I think we can both learn from each other. I know he loves to play tennis and I respect what he does because his sport, BMX Flatland, is so difficult. People don't realise how much work goes into it. He's really talented, a nine-time world champion. It's incredible. People talk about Rafael Nadal, who won Roland Garros a dozen times, I think...
Fourteen times…
I've stopped counting! (Laughs) They should pay more attention to Matthias and what he's achieved so far. He motivates young people to follow in his footsteps and that's what sport should be about: inspiring and attracting new people, letting them see what they could achieve. Having an example to follow is so important in life, someone you can look up to that you can copy and transform and improve their sport by getting involved yourself.
Les résultats arrivent en étant dans une position inconfortable.
You also follow the basketball player Tony Parker, who's about to be inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame. If you could name someone to be in your Hall of Fame, who would it be?
You might expect me to say my father or my mother, because they're the first people that come to mind, or my brothers and sisters. Tennis is my life. If I'm here today, it’s because of tennis; if I live in Monaco today, it’s because of tennis; if I know the people I know today, it’s because of tennis. For me, tennis is literally everything. So I want to give this honour to my very first coach, the one who taught me how to play.
His name is Giorgos Spiliopoulos. I very clearly remember how he used to get down on his knees to our level to talk to us when we were kids. He spoke to us like we were adults, even though we were only six-years-old. There was lots of discipline with him, but he was also really nice. I still carry that discipline in me, to be tough and not let the bullshit in, but always polite, caring and respectful.
What did he give you?
He developed the spiritual dimension to my personality that helped me to develop into who I am today. Although I only spent three or four years with him, it was enough for me to become who I am. I see myself as a kind person – which is not necessarily an advantage on the court – but I'm also like that off the court. I also think I'm a generous, polite and genuine: that's also thanks to him. I know he'll cry if he reads this. I want to give him this honour, a big trophy to the most empathetic, generous and caring coach in the world. I don’t care who the best coach is. This is what matters.