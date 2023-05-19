Stéfanos Tsitsipás: Lifelines

If I'm playing tennis today, it's thanks to one person in particular who supported me and sponsored me when I was young. I won't mention his name, but when I started touring as a junior, there was a major economic crisis in Greece. It was very hard for the country and to live in Greece at the time. My father took charge and we moved so I could play tennis. We didn't go back home very often. We travelled a lot for tournaments, and when I did come back to Greece, it was very depressing.

People were suffering, it was almost a disaster, and it wasn’t easy for my family to support me and my travels, but my father saw potential in me, talent, and he really wanted me to be able to do this. This gentleman came along, through my mother, and offered his support. I think he saved me. He gave me the chance to prove what I was worth, to prove what I could do in tennis. If it weren't for him, I don't know where I'd be now.