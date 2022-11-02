Get the Mag
Twin sisters Tegan and Sara Quin have been making music since their teens
Tegan Quin: Twice upon a time

The 42-year-old singer-songwriter on the strangeness of heading back to high school to see her life story turned into TV fiction
Written by Lou Boyd
Tegan Quin is used to sharing her life with the public. The singer-songwriter is one half of successful Canadian pop act Tegan and Sara, which she started with her identical twin sister in 1995, writing about small-town life in Calgary, Alberta. The duo won international success by the age of 15; they had a record deal before their 18th birthday.
From their very first song, Tegan Didn’t Go To School Today, Tegan and Sara’s songs have been intensely autobiographical, sharing their most private thoughts and feelings, so it made sense when, in 2019, they published a successful memoir of growing up in the ’90s. “It feels like you know everything about me, and that’s my job,” says Quin. “Because Sara and I have shared so much about what it was like to grow up together, people feel really close to us.”
We’ve spent our entire career correcting myths and misconceptions about what it’s like to be twins
Now, Quin is sharing her life once again in the Amazon Freevee TV series High School, a fictionalised coming-of-age comedy written in collaboration with actress/director Clea DuVall. The series, which stars real-life twins Seazynn and Railey Gilliland, follows a year of the Quin sisters’ adolescence as they discover music and explore their identities and sexuality (both Tegan and Sara have openly identified as queer since the start of their careers).
Here, Quin (pictured opposite, left, with Sara) speaks to The Red Bulletin about fictionalising her own life, the importance of centring queer narratives, and how she hopes the show will correct people’s assumptions of what it means to be a twin.

Were you nervous about allowing your life story to be fictionalised?

We clearly feel compelled to share stories about ourselves. I think the discomfort we sometimes feel in revealing our personal lives is worth it. There are so few stories like ours, so few queer stories that get told, especially when you really look at the intersection of being queer women and creatives and songwriters. We so rarely see stories about women being creatives. It felt important and worth the risk.

Was representing a queer female story one of the driving forces?

Yeah. I love a lot of the queer TV coming out, but some of it – especially what’s aimed at adolescents and teens – feels a little neutered. I feel like this show is more real. It’s like a group of friends hanging out in the ’90s, figuring out who they are.

You went back to your old high school in Calgary to shoot the series. What was that like?

Surreal. It was so weird to watch the monitors and to see our story play out in front of us. The biggest mindfuck, though, was thinking about what dirtbags we’d been at school. I don’t think anyone expected much of us, but now we’ve had a very successful career and we’re back in Calgary filming this show based on our lives.

You found Seazynn and Railey on TikTok. Were you nervous to cast sisters with no acting experience?

I think people thought we were crazy for suggesting it. We saw the twins on the app, and it just felt right. They worked so hard with an acting coach and trained in music, and they’ve amazed everyone with their performances.

Do you recognise yourselves in the characters they’ve created?

Sara and I were very verbose and hyperactive, quite extroverted and outgoing in high school. I feel like Railey and Seazynn’s performance shows more of our internal world. I see so much of how I felt on the inside, how I was privately struggling. Railey and Seazynn brought so much of themselves into their roles, and Clea [DuVall] and Laura [Kittrell, scriptwriter] put parts of themselves in there, too. Because of that, I never felt like I was watching myself. It was easy for me to disconnect and just watch it as a beautiful story about girlhood and adolescence.

The show confronts misconceptions not only of the teenage queer experience but also of what it means to be a twin. How have such assumptions affected you?

We’ve spent our entire career correcting myths and misconceptions about what it’s like to be twins. There’s the stupid stuff that people ask, like, “Can you read each other’s minds? Can you feel each other’s pain?” And there’s the fact that everybody thinks we’re best friends and we get along all the time.

What was it like to work with another set of identical twins?

Meeting Railey and Seazynn was so good because I’d never been friends with other identical twins before. So much of what they said was just like me and Sara. They love each other, they do everything together, and yet they still struggle with that pull to be their own person. High School is a beautiful, nuanced portrait of what it’s like to be a twin, and I think it’ll resonate with people. You don’t have to be a twin to know what it’s like to feel lost in a crowd or next to those you’re closest to. Everyone knows what it’s like to feel overshadowed.

Part of this year’s BFI Film Festival, High School is available to watch on Amazon Freevee (via Amazon Prime) now
