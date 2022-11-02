Tegan Quin: Twice upon a time
Were you nervous about allowing your life story to be fictionalised?
We clearly feel compelled to share stories about ourselves. I think the discomfort we sometimes feel in revealing our personal lives is worth it. There are so few stories like ours, so few queer stories that get told, especially when you really look at the intersection of being queer women and creatives and songwriters. We so rarely see stories about women being creatives. It felt important and worth the risk.
Was representing a queer female story one of the driving forces?
Yeah. I love a lot of the queer TV coming out, but some of it – especially what’s aimed at adolescents and teens – feels a little neutered. I feel like this show is more real. It’s like a group of friends hanging out in the ’90s, figuring out who they are.
You went back to your old high school in Calgary to shoot the series. What was that like?
Surreal. It was so weird to watch the monitors and to see our story play out in front of us. The biggest mindfuck, though, was thinking about what dirtbags we’d been at school. I don’t think anyone expected much of us, but now we’ve had a very successful career and we’re back in Calgary filming this show based on our lives.
You found Seazynn and Railey on TikTok. Were you nervous to cast sisters with no acting experience?
I think people thought we were crazy for suggesting it. We saw the twins on the app, and it just felt right. They worked so hard with an acting coach and trained in music, and they’ve amazed everyone with their performances.
Do you recognise yourselves in the characters they’ve created?
Sara and I were very verbose and hyperactive, quite extroverted and outgoing in high school. I feel like Railey and Seazynn’s performance shows more of our internal world. I see so much of how I felt on the inside, how I was privately struggling. Railey and Seazynn brought so much of themselves into their roles, and Clea [DuVall] and Laura [Kittrell, scriptwriter] put parts of themselves in there, too. Because of that, I never felt like I was watching myself. It was easy for me to disconnect and just watch it as a beautiful story about girlhood and adolescence.
The show confronts misconceptions not only of the teenage queer experience but also of what it means to be a twin. How have such assumptions affected you?
We’ve spent our entire career correcting myths and misconceptions about what it’s like to be twins. There’s the stupid stuff that people ask, like, “Can you read each other’s minds? Can you feel each other’s pain?” And there’s the fact that everybody thinks we’re best friends and we get along all the time.
What was it like to work with another set of identical twins?
Meeting Railey and Seazynn was so good because I’d never been friends with other identical twins before. So much of what they said was just like me and Sara. They love each other, they do everything together, and yet they still struggle with that pull to be their own person. High School is a beautiful, nuanced portrait of what it’s like to be a twin, and I think it’ll resonate with people. You don’t have to be a twin to know what it’s like to feel lost in a crowd or next to those you’re closest to. Everyone knows what it’s like to feel overshadowed.