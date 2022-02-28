01 “Treat the earth and everything that lives on it with respect."

That means animals and people but also nature, trees, plants. For me, they have a spirit and we should respect that. If you go to the forest, say, you should greet it and the trees. That is their home. I ask them if I can come in. That way you develop a bond and a relationship.

02 "Be honest and truth-loving at all times."

Sometimes honesty is unpleasant. But I hope that when I’m no longer around, people will say of me, “I asked Patrick something and I got an honest answer.” A person grows when they're honest. Of course it’s not what you say, it’s how you say it. But if someone asks me what something was like and I dishonestly say it was all fine, I feel bad for not being honest. And it’s no good for the other party either. So, let’s have the courage to be honest.

At one with nature: Patrick Fischer frequently returns to spiritual sites. © Patrick Fischer

03 "Work together for the benefit of mankind as a whole."

We only have one planet, we’re all in the same boat and we need to leave self-centred thinking behind. The goal needs to be for us all and the next generation to be well so that the people who come after us find a healthy planet. So, I try to raise awareness amongst people of what it means to be in tune with yourself, with nature and the planet. One thing to aim for in the future could be the creation of a “biocracy” - a hypothetical form of government in which all life will have a say. Nature is the highest power, not us. I try to spread the word in my circles so that people are more conscious as they make their way in the world.

04 "Help and be kind wherever that is necessary."

I keep trying to internalise giving more and helping more when possible, wherever this is, on the street if someone’s in trouble or at the supermarket checkout. If you notice that someone needs support, you should be ready to intervene. The wonderful thing about this is that it will happen to you too one day. So, it is good for both parties: if you can help and also when you need help yourself.

Patrick Fischer riding in the Black Hills, South Dakota, in 2018 © Patrick Fischer

05 "Use part of your effort for the greater good."

You should invest everything you achieve towards higher goals. We run various projects behind the scenes, part of the income from which goes to a foundation focusing on the future of children and generations to come, among other things. That’s important to me; we really should think outside of the box.