It takes Evy Leibfarth 90 seconds to paddle a slalom course. During that time, she’ll thread through gates, using her skills and fitness to navigate whatever the water throws her way.

“I paddle on whitewater six days a week,” the 17-year-old US competitive canoeist says. “I love the adrenaline I get from racing.” Her approach has paid off; in 2019, she came fourth in the ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships in Spain and won bronze in Slovenia – the youngest woman to take a medal at a World Cup event. Then, in July this year, she made history as the first US female slalom canoeist to compete at Olympic level, in the women’s event debut at the Tokyo Games.

Slalom canoeing is a mix of skill, strength and daring in which athletes must become adept at reading the water. “While we do paddle difficult whitewater sections, so much of it is technique,” Leibfarth, whose father is a former US Team kayak racer and instructor, says. As a young girl growing up in North Carolina, Leibfarth would sit on her parents’ laps as they paddled easy waters, and soon she had her own boat; she entered her first race at the age of six.

“I love the feeling, using the water to carry you places,” she says. “It’s not a sport where you just have to be fast or be strong; it takes core strength, flexibility and technique.”

Here, she reveals the training needed to develop that perfect balance…

American slalom canoeist Evy Leibfarth © Brian Hall/Red Bull Content Pool I stretch every day. I love the seal stretch, where you arch your back to stretch it out Evy Leibfarth

The acid test

“I often do two sessions on the water each day. I get one-hour time slots and enter the water about 30 minutes before a session. To warm up, I usually do four 10-second sprints and a lot of turns – just circling around and pivots. On the days I’m doing a lactic workout, I’ll do 60-second sprints, which gets the lactic acid flowing before my interval workout.”

Emulating exhaustion

“I simulate being really tired in a race. Often in competitions there'll be difficult moves at the bottom of the course that I have to paddle when I’m already tired. I do half-and full-length efforts on the practice course; also loops – just paddling down and around the course for about an hour at an aerobic heart rate, which for me is 155 to 165bpm.”

Out of the water

“I do three weight workouts a week: weighted pull-ups, leg lifts, that kind of thing. And I take two [bodyweight training] straps everywhere, so I can do ‘T’s, 'Y’s and 'I’s, creating those letters with my hands. I also do two weekly aerobic workouts: a 45-minute ride or 20-to-50-minute run, depending on whether I’m working on training or recovery.”

Crashing the foam

“I foam-roll my back and do a lot of yoga for mobility. I’m not super-great at it, but I’ll pull up and try to follow a class on YouTube. I stretch every day. I love the seal stretch, where you arch your back to stretch it out. My favourite stretch is one where I lie down and bring my knees up over my head.”