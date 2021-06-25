Dear Formula 1 fans, welcome to Spielberg

Last year it was a brand new idea; this year we’re more laid back about it. In addition to the Austrian Grand Prix, the Red Bull Ring will once more also host a Styrian Grand Prix in 2021.

We’ve proved the concept works: two races, two weekends, one rollercoaster ride of a track and nobody was bored for a single second. And once again the Red Bulletin is part of the pattern, bringing a slightly different perspective on Formula 1 from beyond the ordinary racing line, with wit, razor-sharp views and an international team.

2021 also marks the tenth anniversary of the Red Bull Ring. And what amazing races we’ve already witnessed here. We’ve had title contenders colliding in pursuit of victory. We’ve had Max Verstappen’s brace of wins, in 2018 and 2019, much to the delight of the tens of thousands of Dutch fans who turned the stands orange.

And we’ve had races decided on the very last turn of the last lap. That’s already something of a tradition here for some forms of motorsport. MotoGP will also enjoy both a Styrian and an Austrian Grand Prix so mark August 8 and 15 in your diaries. One thing we do know for sure...

The 2021 races will be just as fast and furious as the other races have been.