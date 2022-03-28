Get in the zone with tips from 5 creative minds

Anyone who’s ever wandered aimlessly around a supermarket not knowing what to buy only to go home and make a mildly enjoyable dinner out of whatever was left in the fridge knows that creativity doesn’t just come in the form of a beautiful painting on a wall or a catchy advertising slogan.

Cooking is creative work, too. Why does that piece of jewellery we are wearing look the way it does? How is it that the player character in our favourite game can fly? The answer lies in the fact that somewhere along the line creative people have racked their brains. But how did they generate these ideas? Five great minds from very different creative professions tell us how they go about their work.

The Computer Game Designer

Arelíus Arelíusarson works at Gameforge. © Kathrin Frank/carolineseidler.com I don’t need to reinvent the wheel. Arelíus Arelíusarson, a 46-year-old computer game designer

“Computer games are half science, half art. The first thing I do when developing a new game [at Gameforge based in Karlsruhe, Germany] is research. I get a whole load of games from the same genre and play both the most successful ones and the ones that weren’t so successful, because they can contain little nuggets of gold, too. Sometimes you discover an idea in there that the developers had and that can then inspire another idea in me.

Creativity doesn’t mean you have to reinvent the wheel, as putting new studs on the wheel counts, too. Then there’s the actual creative process. It’s important to consult with others and a lot of people are afraid to tell others their ideas because they’re scared someone will steal them. But you need a sparring partner to help you keep developing them. People often have similar ideas and another person might have thought of things that haven’t come to you at all until that point. Those are the moments when the creative sparks fly.”

The Jewelry Maker

Josefine Dietz is the CEO at Goldschmiede Josefine. © Kathrin Frank/carolineseidler.com It doesn’t always have to be perfect straight away. Josefine Dietz, a 33 year-old jewelry designer

“When a customer comes into my store [Goldschmiede Josefine in Berlin, Germany] and wants me to design a bracelet for them, the first thing I do is look at the person. Are they a sporty or elegant type? Young or old? Then I do a sketch of the piece. I never do that type of creative work in my workshop; I do it at home on a Sunday evening when it’s quiet. That dazzling idea doesn’t always hit you straight away.

When that happens, I put the work to one side for a couple of weeks and focus on other commissions to put some distance between me and the project and clear my head. Once the design is done, I present it to the client. Sometimes it’s right straight away, sometimes I have to tinker with it a bit. Then I work away, little by little, until I have the perfect item of jewelry down on paper. Hence my tip: just get started!”

The Chef

Rolf Caviezel works at freestylecooking. © Kathrin Frank/carolineseidler.com Ideas take curiosity. Rolf Caviezel, a 49-year-old chef

“The most important thing is to keep your eyes open. You have to question everything. When I drive past a field of sugar beet or drink an espresso over breakfast, the engine in my head immediately judders into action and I think: what could I make out of that? When I’m brainstorming, there are always three rules I use that are like a beacon for me. Regardless of the ingredients I’m starting with, in the end I want a meal that is a) seasonal, b) special and c) provocative. Let’s say I make a sugar beet soup, for example. Have you ever eaten a sweet soup?”

The Filmmaker

David Djité is a Snowboarder and filmmaker. © Kathrin Frank/carolineseidler.com Different perspectives help me. David Djité, a 29-year-old snowboarder and filmmaker

“In the past I travelled halfway around the world doing tricks in a half-pipe that were then judged by a panel of judges. Then at some point I didn’t feel like doing that any more. Snowboarding is a form of art as far as I’m concerned, like a painting. You can’t objectively evaluate art, and that’s why I decided I’d rather make snowboarding films. But I don’t just want to make another film with an amazing backdrop and a boarder showing off his best tricks – there are enough of those as it is. I’d like to do something a little different and combine snowboarding with unrelated things.

My psychology studies gave me the idea of making a film about the flow state, that state of mind when you get completely lost in what you’re doing. I also worked with Miles Singleton on the music for the film. I find it helpful for projects like these to work with people who aren’t from the snowboarding world who have a different perspective on things. We ended up making our latest film, Eudemonia, with The North Face and K2.”

The Illustrator

Martin Fengel is a photgrapher and illustrator. © Kathrin Frank/carolineseidler.com Creativity should be fun. Martin Fengel, 57, a photographer and illustrator

“When I go to Bolzano in South Tyrol [Austria] once a week to give photography classes at the free university there, I try to teach the young students that creativity isn’t something to be afraid of. It should be fun. You can’t be too uptight. I make myself comfortable when I’m working on a drawing. I usually sit at the kitchen table and switch the radio on. That doesn’t work with photography – I have to leave the house for that.

I find subject matter wherever I look. A simple chair can be much more interesting than a work of art. I find things that people haven’t quite made right exciting, where people have got it a bit wrong. To see what I can add is much more appealing to me than just depicting something that’s already perfect. Curiosity is an important quality for finding that kind of subject matter.”