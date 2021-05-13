League of Legends superstar Faker reveals his training secrets

Like many of us, Lee Sang-hyeok, aka Faker , has spent much of the past year living and working in the same space as his housemates. He’s also played a lot of video games. The difference is, that’s his job.

The 24-year-old South Korean is considered to be the greatest-ever League of Legends player and his housemates are professional esports team SK Telecom T1 .

Faker is a three-time LoL world champion © Getty Images

League of Legends (LoL) is a multiplayer online battle arena game (MOBA) – a mix of combat, magic, skill and strategy where two teams of five move their ‘champions’ around a battlefield to destroy the opposition’s base (‘Nexus’) and defend their own.

It’s also one of the world’s biggest esports. More than 100 million fans saw the 2019 World Championships – a bigger audience than that year’s Super Bowl. Tickets to the Paris final resold for up to US$565, and, at its peak, 44 million viewers watched the livestream to see who’d win the US$1.1m prize.

Faker has been a pro since 2013, earning around almost US$1.4m in prize money on top of an estimated US$2.5m annual salary with SKT T1. He can also boast 3.1 million Twitch subscribers and is one of only two players to have won the World Championship three times (2013, 2015 and 2016). But this kind of success takes hard graft, and Faker lives and trains daily at the team’s Seoul ‘gaming house’. Here he reveals some of the secrets behind his practice time and what his extreme work-from-home lifestyle can teach the rest of us.

Manage your time

Between competitions, Faker’s day includes two three-hour gaming sessions (1pm to 4pm and 7pm to 10pm). “I train according to the schedule of the team,” he says. “Through self-management, I try to stay healthy both physically and mentally, including getting enough sleep.” He also keeps work and living spaces distinct: “The practice room is close but separate to the player house. We focus best when we work in there.”

Houseplants ease my eyes and keep my mind calm. The colour green has a calming effect Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok

Faker has been a pro since 2013 © Getty Images

Come together

In LoL, the battlefield between the rival bases consists of three lanes (top, middle and bottom) surrounded by jungle. Faker’s role is ‘mid-laner’ – a central tactical position. He’s also often the ‘shotcaller’ – the team member who decides which targets to attack. This team ethic is something he also brings to the household.

“One of my strengths is understanding not only my own play but the situation of the overall team,” Faker says, stressing the importance of keeping competitiveness out of their offline lives. “Like they say, there’s no ‘i’ in team.”

Learn to chill

LoL contests are intense and at Faker’s level, the stakes and stresses get high. “I’m used to playing under pressure and I’ve developed ways to keep calm,” he says. “I meditate before a game to clear my mind of anything going on around me. I also prepare with stretching.”

However, his ultimate well-being weapon is the humble house plant. “I put them in visible places to remind me to water them,” he explains. “They ease my eyes and keep my mind calm. And the colour green has a calming effect."

I used to go through a slump when I lost, but now I take failure as a learning process Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok

T1 has been home to some of the greatest LoL players of all time © Getty Images

Enjoy yourself

Keeping your spirits up can be tough in a high-stress job; even more so when you spend every hour with workmates.

“Being competitive can be helpful for motivation,” says Faker. “But it’s more valuable to focus on ways I can be satisfied. I used to go through a slump when I lost, but now I take failure as a learning process and concentrate on moving forward. Whether it’s a League game or just with friends, I find fun when I play.”

