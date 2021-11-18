Youth, talent, vision – the keys to the future for Red Bull Bragantino

Thiago Scuro: I've known him for nearly 20 years and I'm very sure about his level of knowledge, his work, his character and his qualities as a person and professional.

We had conversations where we explained our wish to play with an aggressive style, with young players looking to improve. His ability to implement this style was a factor, as it’s not easy to find in Brazilian football. Brazilian football is usually a more conservative style of play, with a deep line, more concerned about defending than attacking.

We're the most intense team in the Serie A and those are numbers, not an opinion. We're the team who win the most balls in the final third of the pitch, so we've managed to construct this idea of playing and working in a more compact way. Brazilian football is evolving in this sense – especially ourselves with Barbieri's work, we're helping to create this (new) culture.