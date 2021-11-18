Youth, talent, vision – the keys to the future for Red Bull Bragantino
Why did you choose Maurício Barbieri as your coach?
I've known him for nearly 20 years and I'm very sure about his level of knowledge, his work, his character and his qualities as a person and professional.
We had conversations where we explained our wish to play with an aggressive style, with young players looking to improve. His ability to implement this style was a factor, as it’s not easy to find in Brazilian football. Brazilian football is usually a more conservative style of play, with a deep line, more concerned about defending than attacking.
We're the most intense team in the Serie A and those are numbers, not an opinion. We're the team who win the most balls in the final third of the pitch, so we've managed to construct this idea of playing and working in a more compact way. Brazilian football is evolving in this sense – especially ourselves with Barbieri's work, we're helping to create this (new) culture.
What are your current priorities at the club?
We drew up a plan in 2019 with the aim of transforming the club on every level by 2025. We had to invest in players, technical staff, technology and equipment to improve the football operation. We're now starting the second phase, which is to invest in infrastructure, to have a training centre that offers the conditions you need to play football at a high level.
We also hope shortly to present a plan to transform the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium into a 16,000-seater arena for the city and region. Alongside this, for 2022, we have an ambitious plan to turn Red Bull Bragantino into one of the best youth categories in South America. We'll invest a lot in developing the youth team categories so, within a few years, we'll have great players and athletes who've been raised at the club.
Do you believe Brazil is still a top-level producer of talent?
Definitely, but we want the players to understand the demands of professionalism and ensure the players get help in developing both tactically and mentally, not just having quality with the ball, which is the natural thing in the Brazil.
We're already doing this and players who've been with us are already playing at an international standard. Claudinho is an example; thanks to our work he became the best player in Brazil and today he's standing out at Zenit St Petersburg. Léo Ortiz has been called up by the Brazilian national team, so has Artur. I think we are moving in the right direction to improve the reputation of the Brazilian player, like it was in the 1990s.
You also have players from other South American countries...
This is part of our strategy as a club and as a group. We want Red Bull Bragantino to become a talent centre for South America. Our scouts work all around South America looking for a young player with our profile. Today, we have Tomás Cuello who's Argentinian, Jan Hurtado who's Venezuelan, César Haydar who's Colombian, Leo Ralque is Ecuadorean and now Emiliano Martínez, who's Uruguayan.
How does the philosophy of the club bring out the best in young players?
I think it’s our idea of playing and having a motivational environment at the club where you can work, develop and grow. For example, Ortiz is a very intelligent defender who's quick and good with the ball. By playing a higher defensive line, where the defender takes part in building moves from the back, something not very common in Brazil, we managed to make the most of his qualities.
Is the plan to keep players at the club for longer in the future?
Regardless of the philosophy of any club there's a very strong culture of selling players in South America, especially in Brazil. The players dream of going to a big European club for several reasons, like improving financially, playing for Brazil and playing in the Champions League. Unfortunately, Brazil has sold many players at a very early age and they've failed in Europe.
Our aim is for players to stay longer in Brazil. This is something our football needs to put right. We're trying to make the players, their families and their agents aware that if they have two or three years of success here, they'll be better prepared for the challenges of European football.
Our biggest challenge though is to replace a top player when they're transferred. Today we're already thinking ahead about future transfers and replacements.