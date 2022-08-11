5 things you need to know about Manuel Lettenbichler

There are many things that are surprising about 24-year-old Manuel Lettenbichler – an athlete who isn’t afraid to be a little different and unapologetically seek out the fun in life – so read on to discover five things that you need to know about him:

01 1. His racing career started because of a single piece of rock

Being born into Andi Lettenbichler’s family, a motorcycle legend and winner of the Erzbergrodeo 2015 himself, you’d think Lettenbichler jr was destined to ride – but that’s not the case. Growing up on a farm with 13 horses, he preferred horse riding to sitting on the little motorbike his dad gave him when he was five. But that all changed when he turned six.

"There was a rock, about 30cm high," he explains. "I rode my motorbike over it and that was it – I was completely enamoured with the sport. From one day to the next it completely gripped me."

Mani Lettenbichler tests out the new Red Bull Ring enduro track © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

A life-defining passion was defined by a random rock? “Yes, only because of a rock. Simply riding over it just flashed me and I thought, 'Wow! Crazy! This is fun!' and then I did trial-motorcycling until I was 15, switching to Enduro racing in 2014.”

02 2. His dad isn’t a competitor – he’s his best friend

In fact, they even share a home. “We live together more like housemates than father and son, I’d say. I do laundry, he does something else,” he says. “He's my best friend, and that’s why our relationship is so good.”

The father and son team © Predrag Vuckovic / Red Bull Content Pool

Andi also accompanies Lettenbichler to every race, acting as an adviser and right-hand man. “He makes all the motorbike decisions, all the technical decisions, what tyres we use, so I don’t have to worry about that. And I know that he makes the right decisions, because he’s been one of the best himself and I can trust him.”

I know that he makes the right decisions, because he’s been one of the best himself and I can trust him Manuel Lettenbichler

Winning the Erzbergrodeo just seven years after his father, Lettenbichler loves seeing his dad enjoying this next stage in his son's career.

“The first time I beat him in a race, he realised for himself that he wanted to step back and be more of a support to me," Lettenbichler reveals. "He’s super-happy that he can still be part of the races and has probably more fun now because he can really enjoy it and go crazy. I’m so grateful to have him. He’s an amazing dad"

Manuel and Andreas Lettenbichler © Future7Media I’m so grateful to have him. He’s an amazing dad Manuel Lettenbichler

03 3. He spent New Year's Eve 2021/22 in hospital

Lettenbichler tore his meniscus five years ago, but it partly healed and he decided against having it operated. “The inner strip got partly ripped and the meniscus got slightly torn," he explains. "The inner strip healed on its own, but not the meniscus. So, sometimes, the meniscus would get stuck and I had to press against it until it got back in.”

That’s one way to do it! Until New Year’s Eve, when: "It wouldn’t go back in.”

“We were cycling in Italy – 20 guys, me and my friends – and we decided to jump into the sea and as we started running towards the sea I kind of tripped and went, “Oh shit!” We tried bending and squeezing the meniscus, but it wouldn’t budge and so I had the operation on January 4. It was a long night!”

The long night was followed by a long recovery – he was out for five months and missed the first race of the season – but a spectacular comeback ensued.

Back on form with a bang for Mani Lettenbichler in Serbia © Predrag Vuckovic/Red Bull Content Pool

04 4. He won the Erzbergrodeo because of a change in mindset

Lettenbichler came close to winning the Erzbergrodeo multiple times, but didn’t quite make it. This year, something was different – his mindset.

Manuel Lettenbichler battling it out at Erzbergrodeo © Future7Media/Red Bull Content Pool

It all changed in a conversation with mental coach Veronika Mayerhofer, who asked, “What do you do differently in races other than at Erzberg?”

Admitting that he felt more under pressure riding that specific race helped him realise he was overthinking it and losing focus. What Mayerhofer told him completely changed his mindset going into this year’s edition.

“When you’re thinking about results, or what could happen or go wrong, you’re living in the future," Mayerhofer said. "But when you're in the present, you’re so much more connected to yourself.”

Mani Lettenbichler on the road to the top at the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo © Philipp Carl Riedl / Red Bull Content Pool

05 5. The key to his success? Taking breaks and having fun

His number one priority is to be passionate about what he does and have fun doing it. He’s confident he’d immediately switch paths if racing didn’t make him happy anymore. But how exactly does he keep the passion alive?

“I have a break, because otherwise, I’d lose my passion for motorsports and then it gets dangerous for me. I’ll go cycling or hiking, anything to get back my motivation for riding."

Injury meant Mani Lettenbichler was just a spectator at Minus 400 © Future 7 Media/Red Bull Content Pool

He even changed his training program to accommodate his need for a more diverse routine. “I had a trainer, which was cool and very beneficial for me in terms of how to make the most out of endurance training and weight training. But I often felt that it was too much.”

It’s way too much for me to be only riding my bike and that’s it Manuel Lettenbichler

So he told his trainer he wanted to try on his own. “Since then, I only do stuff I like, such as mountain biking or ski touring, or hiking. I love doing other stuff. It’s way too much for me to be only riding my bike and that’s it. I’m also so much better at motorcycling when I have fun.”

"Relax and enjoy it," says Mani Lettenbichler © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool

Looking at his results this season, it certainly looks like Lettenbichler’s hard work, unique approach and mindset change are paying off. With XCross Hard Enduro Rally, Erzbergrodeo and Red Bull Abestone he won three races in a row earlier this season.

At Red Bull Romaniacs, Mani struggled with a broken clutch on Opening Day and finished that day with a two-hour penalty, but he fought his way back and won Day Two as well as Day Four and ended up taking sixth place in the overall race.

He's currently second in the Hard Enduro World Championship standings, trailing only three points behind Mario Roman. Nothing is set in stone and a lot can still go down at the Red Bull Tennessee Knock Out. Will Mani be able to make his World Championship dreams come true?

Follow Lettenbichler's enduro journey and discover more about the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship here .