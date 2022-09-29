A mountain bike playground in an old mine brings it home for Thomas Genon

Thomas Genon has established a reputation as one of the best mountain bike slopestyle and freeriders in the world. The Belgian athlete is equally adept at throwing tricks off man-made features at contests like Red Bull District Ride and Red Bull Joyride as he is riding big gnarly mountain lines in barren landscapes.

At 29 years old, Genon continues to seek new challenges. As his latest project, Mine Line, confirms, sometimes, to find a new direction, you have to look to the past.

Mine Line sees Genon take his gnarly riding abilities to an abandoned coal mine on the outskirts of his hometown of Liège, Belgium – the very coal mine where his great-grandfather once worked. Mine Line continues his ancestor's story, with Genon digging, carving and shaping epic lines across a vast site to create a riding video that's full of heritage and meaning for himself and his family.

Watch the full edit in the player above and see behind-the-scenes of the Mine Line shoot below.

Genon was happy to be in familiar surroundings © JB Liautard

Genon never met his great-grandfather, but his grandparents are still alive, and they both worked in a factory that used the coal from the mine. As a child, Genon would be taken to visit the spot where his great-grandfather worked, and his grandparents would explain what happened at the site, what his great-grandfather was digging for when he was in the ground below, and what coal was used for.

“I would visit my grandparents and talk to them about where I was filming,” he says. “They almost couldn’t believe I was in that mine with my helmet and my bike.

"When we were building the lines, we were digging from early morning to late at night. It was hard labour, and it made me appreciate what my great-grandfather went through. It was insane to know that some of my family members worked in there, and I was there with my bike, filming a movie.”

Going big for Mine Line © JB Liautard This experience was one of the highlights of the last few years, for sure Thomas Genon

Going deep underground into a preserved area of the mine itself for some intro shots for the edit was an emotional experience. At that point, Genon felt more connected than ever to his great-grandfather.

“I would say this experience was one of the highlights of the last few years, for sure,” says Genon. "It was awesome to learn more about my family."

Being in the mine was surreal for Genon given his family history with it © JB Liautard

The intention was always to explore the landscape the mining at the site created rather than riding inside the mine itself. Even before that exploration could begin, Genon needed to get official access to the mine and let the authorities know what he was planning. Through Red Bull, contacts were made, and permission was granted.

"There was this excavation of gravel, this massive hill of piled up material from the mine," he says. "That's where we would ride. It was super fun to ride because that dirt almost has a Utah-like feel to it. Some stuff that is super hard to pack, and it’s loose when you ride on it.”

The scale of the site and build work needed on it was enormous © JB Liautard

Having scoped the site and knowing what he wanted to build in terms of his line, Genon needed help to bring it to reality. With that in mind, he brought in a few friends to help him dig, build and finesse his line.

The Belgian climate didn’t help. Heavy rain undid three days’ worth of work at one point. Still, Genon and his dig crew put their heads down and got the line completed in the time they had scheduled.

“We tried our best to put as many things in the line as possible," he says. "It was such a mission.”

Work done, it was time to play. To shoot the edit, two renowned bike filmographers in, Rupert Walker and Clay Porter, got behind the lens to produce a super-tight clip that knits the whole line together.

Genon and his team had 10 days to build, test, and be ready to shoot © JB Liautard There was some stress but Genon was stoked on how the line turned out © JB Liautard

After 10 days of discussion about how certain sections would be used and how these certain tricks would be landed, Genon says being able to actually get on the bike, and land tricks straight away let them know they’d nailed the building and that everything worked as it should.

“It was really cool to ride that box transfer because you were coming so fast into it, and you had no way back. You really had to double down on it,” Genon says with a laugh. “The first few tries felt like we were just losing the speed in the landing and into the step-down, which was big and wouldn’t be amazing to crash on. It was a really fun part to try out, and I really loved riding it.”

His favourite part was the aerial transfer. “That is more of my kind of riding. It’s a weird transfer that you have to find out how to spin on – and I’ve never really spun something this big. It was a good feeling to land that perfectly.”

Some of the line was in a clearing as it allowed for a more creative build © JB Liautard Genon used his Canyon Torque, a bike that suits big freeride-type lines © JB Liautard The money shot © JB Liautard

Which isn’t to say there weren’t some sketchy moments. “The first try on the straight air, I just barely squeezed the front wheel in,” he says. “The gap was way bigger than I expected. I was going to have to spin it because I didn’t have lots of places to spin in the video. In the end, it all worked out.”

The result is a beautiful and exciting homage to Genon’s great grandfather and an amazing video project. Best of all, Tommy got the opportunity to take this historic environment and push it – and himself – in entirely new directions.

“I was given the chance to do whatever I wanted on a freeride bike, to do something more in line with my vision of riding nowadays," he says. "Even though I’m still more known for my slopestyle runs, I was stoked to try something new, something exciting. I wanted to try my best in something I’m maybe not known for.”

His great-grandfather would be proud.