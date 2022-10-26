Ticking boxes

“We’re at the stage where we are learning a lot from BoatZero to implement on BoatOne which is being designed at the moment and which will be used during the America’s Cup,” said Nils Theuninck, Power Group. “The biggest difference between our first day on the water and today is that we are now spending more hours sailing than resolving small issues.

“BoatOne will be more physical than BoatZero, so we have to train hard in the gym to have the strength needed for our next boat. But for now, with the configuration onboard our training boat, we are learning to sail the boat as well as develop our physical condition to be ready to sail BoatOne. This makes it really challenging as our days get pretty busy.”

Spending more hours on the water forces the sailors to push hard for longer. “The biggest challenge is to be efficient throughout the whole day, being able to eat well, to train well at the gym and to sail well”, added Theuninck. “. This comes with a good team: we can count on one another and that is crucial. I’m enjoying my first months here, finding my routine, and getting to know the people I’m going to spend the next few years with! It’s a brand-new adventure for me.”

With the recons out there following our every move, ( daily recap here ), there isn’t much to hide. “The learning curve of these complicated boats is so steep that every time we sail, we achieve great results,” said Yves Detrey, Driving Group.

Every day seems like it is our new best day Yves Detrey

It feels good, although the process to adjust to the systems and to the skills is very long. We’re all very aware of the fact that we’re a long way away from performance sailing. My best day so far? When we achieved our first foiling gybe and bear away in tough conditions. It was an important milestone.”

Next box to tick? A dry lap . “It would mean a lot to achieve all the manoeuvres without touching the water. For everyone, including the designers, it would be a big step. We have the foiling gybes and we’re very close to the foiling tacks. Once we have both under control, we can start thinking of dry laps. Hopefully in the upcoming sessions,” added Detrey.

