Watch Video8 min
Skateboarding

Enjoy Tim Débauché's Opus 1 rough cut from the streets of Paris

Two weeks of logging hammers for the lens of Guillaume Perimony produced this raw edit from the young Biarritz ripper. Get to know Tim Débauché below.
Written by Greg Poissonnier
Published on
Part of this story

Red Bull Paris Conquest

France

Tim Débauché

FranceFrance
Tim Débauché is a skateboarder, son-of and brother-to skateboarders; he eats, sleeps and breathes skateboarding. Even if he occasionally diverts his attention toward manga comics, skateboarding is what drives his life.
As with every skateboarder, Débauché has had his fair share of physical issues. Growth spurts led to a year off through endless knee pain, graduating to the curse of the flip-trick generation: ankle problems.
Notwithstanding those costs of doing business, Débauché has depth to his skating game and proved it with his recently-released Opus 1 part, from which you can enjoy the rough cut in the player at the top of the page. You can also see him in action on home soil at Red Bull Paris Conquest on August 18.
This is Débauché’s first full video part, no doubt foreshadowing many more to come. Steady video output from him would be a major win as you really don’t see his level of style and touch every day.
So let’s allow Débauché to introduce himself in his own words and via this Parisian debut section – from the lens of Guillaume Perimony – above.
Enjoy!
Tim Débauché sets up a new board during the filming for his Opus 1 video part.
Tim Débauché relaxes in Paris
© Clément Chouleur
Tim Débauché jams into a frontside feeblegrind with a doubly-treacherous exit on a bar which was designed as a skatestopper back in 1997.
Tim Débauché locks into a Front Feeble
© Clément Chouleur
Tim Débauché heelflips a long double set in Paris during filming for his Opus 1 video part.
Débauché lands a Heelflip
© Clément Chouleur
Tim Débauché leans into a travelling 270 frontside ollie from bank to offset bank in suburban Paris.
Leaning into a Frontside Ollie
© Clément Chouleur
Lipslide on a high horizontal out-ledge
© Tim Débauché
Kickflip into a planter
© Clément Chouleur

Can you tell us where you live, how you got into skating and all that jazz?

I live in Biarritz in the south-west of France and I started skating because of my older brother, Matt. He got into it thanks to our father, who was a skater himself.

It seems like your part was mostly filmed deep in the Paris suburbs. How did that go?

Yeah, the whole video part was filmed on a two-week mission throughout Paris back in July last year. We had a van so we were able to drive a little bit further away from Paris: Guillaume knows plenty of spots. It was amazing to be able to drive around and not only stay inside Paris. On top of that, we were a solid crew and the vibes were high. Thankfully, Guillaume handled the biz: every night he'd send me loads of spot ideas for the next day, so I just had to pick what I wanted to skate. It made my life easier!

There are a few guest skaters in there, too. Who was in the mix and why?

Yeah, we were quite a crew! There was Noah Mahieu, who was in Paris at the time so he came along, and Tom Belot who lives in Fontainebleau, near Paris. Those two spent the fortnight crashing with me in my hotel room. That was good fun. My brother was also in Paris filming for his part with Lucci Mazières and Leo Cholet, so we were all together on a daily basis. Gaëtan Ducellier was there, too. He drove and helped out every day. Clément Chouleur was also there; he shot all the photos and Guillaume was filming. So, yeah, it was a crazy team. The atmosphere was insane, we had so much fun. I’d like to thank all of them, by the way.

Which trick was the biggest struggle?

If I had to pick one, I'd go with the double tre flip at Gare de Lyon: it was at the end of the trip so I was exhausted, legs gone, very little motivation and on top of that, the spot is really tricky to skate. Thankfully, there was a solid crew of friends to fire me up. They were so hyped!

You used to be quite down with contests when you were younger, what's your take on them today?

I'm a little less interested in contests these days, I'd rather go on trips and film. That's more what I aim to do, even though I'll still enter a comp here and there. There are some cool ones.

I know you were about to start a shared part with your brother, Matt, is a family part still in the pipeline?

Yeah, we're so keen to make a part together and we'll do it but it won't be too soon, unfortunately. Matt recently had ACL surgery so he won't be able to skate before the end of the year and I'm still struggling with ankle problems, so we’ll try to heal up properly and get on that next year.

Finally, do you have any upcoming plans?

Well, for now, I’m just going to take good care of my ankle so that I’ll be able to skate again soon, then get back on the filming program. I'd like to make another project with Guillaume and also film around here with my buddy Ruben. Go on tours, all of that!

Catch Tim Débauché in action live at Red Bull Paris Conquest on August 18.
Part of this story

Red Bull Paris Conquest

France

Tim Débauché

FranceFrance
Skateboarding
skateboarding
Skateboarding