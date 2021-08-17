Enjoy Tim Débauché's Opus 1 rough cut from the streets of Paris

Yeah, we were quite a crew! There was Noah Mahieu, who was in Paris at the time so he came along, and Tom Belot who lives in Fontainebleau, near Paris. Those two spent the fortnight crashing with me in my hotel room. That was good fun. My brother was also in Paris filming for his part with Lucci Mazières and Leo Cholet, so we were all together on a daily basis. Gaëtan Ducellier was there, too. He drove and helped out every day. Clément Chouleur was also there; he shot all the photos and Guillaume was filming. So, yeah, it was a crazy team. The atmosphere was insane, we had so much fun. I’d like to thank all of them, by the way.