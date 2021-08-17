Enjoy Tim Débauché's Opus 1 rough cut from the streets of Paris
Can you tell us where you live, how you got into skating and all that jazz?
I live in Biarritz in the south-west of France and I started skating because of my older brother, Matt. He got into it thanks to our father, who was a skater himself.
It seems like your part was mostly filmed deep in the Paris suburbs. How did that go?
Yeah, the whole video part was filmed on a two-week mission throughout Paris back in July last year. We had a van so we were able to drive a little bit further away from Paris: Guillaume knows plenty of spots. It was amazing to be able to drive around and not only stay inside Paris. On top of that, we were a solid crew and the vibes were high. Thankfully, Guillaume handled the biz: every night he'd send me loads of spot ideas for the next day, so I just had to pick what I wanted to skate. It made my life easier!
There are a few guest skaters in there, too. Who was in the mix and why?
Yeah, we were quite a crew! There was Noah Mahieu, who was in Paris at the time so he came along, and Tom Belot who lives in Fontainebleau, near Paris. Those two spent the fortnight crashing with me in my hotel room. That was good fun. My brother was also in Paris filming for his part with Lucci Mazières and Leo Cholet, so we were all together on a daily basis. Gaëtan Ducellier was there, too. He drove and helped out every day. Clément Chouleur was also there; he shot all the photos and Guillaume was filming. So, yeah, it was a crazy team. The atmosphere was insane, we had so much fun. I’d like to thank all of them, by the way.
Which trick was the biggest struggle?
If I had to pick one, I'd go with the double tre flip at Gare de Lyon: it was at the end of the trip so I was exhausted, legs gone, very little motivation and on top of that, the spot is really tricky to skate. Thankfully, there was a solid crew of friends to fire me up. They were so hyped!
You used to be quite down with contests when you were younger, what's your take on them today?
I'm a little less interested in contests these days, I'd rather go on trips and film. That's more what I aim to do, even though I'll still enter a comp here and there. There are some cool ones.
I know you were about to start a shared part with your brother, Matt, is a family part still in the pipeline?
Yeah, we're so keen to make a part together and we'll do it but it won't be too soon, unfortunately. Matt recently had ACL surgery so he won't be able to skate before the end of the year and I'm still struggling with ankle problems, so we’ll try to heal up properly and get on that next year.
Finally, do you have any upcoming plans?
Well, for now, I’m just going to take good care of my ankle so that I’ll be able to skate again soon, then get back on the filming program. I'd like to make another project with Guillaume and also film around here with my buddy Ruben. Go on tours, all of that!