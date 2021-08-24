We’re giving Employee of the Month to photographer Jiří Šimeček

In 1951 Czechoslovakia was on the brink of having its very own

challenger. It was obvious to anyone who saw the Tatra 607 race that this was a car that could run with the fastest in the world. However, it would take 70 years until the Tatra machine was tested against a Formula One car, the legendary RB7. The same RB7 that started on pole 18 times in the 2011 season and helped Sebastian Vettel win his second F1 title.