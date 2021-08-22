Timmy Hansen on top as he wins his first World Rallycross on home soil

Winner of the opening round, Kevin Hansen, finished second to his brother Timmy to continue their domination of this year’s championship. Dutchman Kevin Abbring scored a maiden podium finish at the pinnacle of the discipline following a superb drive while defending world champion Johan Kristoffersson missed out, retiring from the lead of his semi-final due to a puncture.
It was a dominant display by Timmy Hansen as the 2019 world champion won his home round for the first time in the World RX. He was fastest in Q2 and, in the first semi-final, led home Abbring and Finn Juha Rytkönen. But the wheels came off compatriot Kristoffersson’s bid as a front right puncture halfway through the second semi-final ended his weekend. Kevin Hansen won that semi final ahead of Krisztián Szabó with Belgian Enzo Ide also qualifying for the final.
It was Team Hansen all the way in the final as Timmy led from start to finish with Kevin tucked in behind, both drivers taking their joker on the final lap to record another one-two and Timmy's 11th career race win.
“Our mechanics are the winners keeping our cars together," said Timmy, 29. “Sometimes we take it for granted and it is a reminder of the incredible work they are doing. I am so, so happy. One-two again.”
“Fantastic. Timmy worked so hard to get the victory. Kevin finally got it all together to get the speed and follow his brother,” said team boss and proud father Kenneth Hansen. “Kevin Abbring was so close. Tactics were 100 percent.”
Timmy now leads the 2021 World Rallycross championship on 57 points from Kevin on 51. Szabó is third on 40 with Kristoffersson and Abbring joint fourth on 37.
The World RX season continues at the Bretagne World RX of Lohéac from September 3-5.