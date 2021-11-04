TJ Rogers shines a light on Canada's skate scene in Steady Pushing

Skateboarding
From the streets of his hometown of Whitby, to secret skateboard compounds deep in the forests of Quebec and British Columbia, the wind-swept prairie plains and beyond, Steady Pushing invites the viewer to join TJ Rogers on an epic cross-country journey packed full of the larger-than-life characters that make Canadian skate culture so special.
Steady Pushing with TJ Rogers
Stacking clips
Of course, with Rogers at the helm the series is more than just an anthropological study of an always-evolving subculture. The amount of top-tier footage that he logs over the course of the 30-day trip is nothing short of astounding, with multiple hammers expertly captured through the lenses of Erick Valentic, Jordan Moss and Dan Mathieu, and dropped daily.
I put myself on the line and went for it every day
"When you're skating all these spots that you rarely get to visit, you want to make the most of the situation," Rogers says. Huge double-sets, hubbas, rails and even a healthy amount of transition are methodically destroyed by him and his homies as they make their way west across the country, with plenty of clips from Canadian legends like Jon Cosentino, Alexis Lacroix and others.
DIY or die
In Quebec, the crew drives deep into the boonies to visit Sebastien Petite on his 108-acre Skateboard Ranch, where we're treated to a session on the perfect concrete miniramp. The camp vibes run strong, with Rogers manning the grill and Lacroix at the helm of a fireside jam session, providing the perfect soundtrack for a night of woodland stoke. Petite is one of many skaters in Canada and around the world that are creating private skateboard paradises on secluded properties, transferring skills honed during the construction of DIY skateparks to their own projects.
On the other side of the country, amidst the pine-covered mountains of the Kootenay region of British Columbia, we get a glimpse of Daniel 'Alien' Nelson's own version of skateboard heaven. His property, lovingly referred to as Drifttopia, is a sprawling compound of bowls, quarterpipes, banks and rails, which he's financed through the success of his woodworking business.
With Seb and Alien, they're a little older, but they still want to be involved in skateboarding. I think that's amazing
A place for everyone
While on the road, Rogers made a point to connect with marginalised communities within skating, including a session with the Girls, Gays and They's crew in Montreal. While the LGBTQ+ community has become significantly more visible in skateboarding in recent years, there's still work to be done.
"I feel like it's definitely a little behind in certain aspects," Rogers says in regards to skateboard culture. That's why groups like Girls, Gays and They's are stepping up to create inclusive spaces for people who feel like they might not have a place within the traditional parameters of the skate scene.
Some other people may try to judge and criticise, but I think they're just one-sided. You have to see the world as a full 360
Joe and Mitch
In Winnipeg, the crew was joined by legendary Canadian rippers Joe Buffalo and Mitch Barrette. While both Jare thriving in the present day, exploring their life stories carries the viewer into some heavy emotional territory.
Mitch Barrette's story is less known, but is also one of redemption through skateboarding. Steady Pushing is the first time that the Ottawa native has shared his experiences publicly.
While Barrette has been a well-known Canadian skater for years, he never made the jump to the pro ranks that skaters like Rogers have. "It was heavy," Rogers says about listening to Mitch retell his story on camera. "When I was doing the interview, myself and the whole crew started to cry."
And while there's undeniable weight to this portion of the series, seeing both Barrette and Buffalo skating at such a high level and as excited about skateboarding as they ever have been is enough to put a smile on anyone's face.
Steady Pushing in partnership with 7 Eleven Canada is available now on Red Bull TV. Watch it in the player above or check it out here.