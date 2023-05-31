Discover some of Tom de Dorlodot's favourite places to paraglide

With more than 60 stamps in his passport, paraglider Tom de Dorlodot knows better than anyone what beautiful places the world has to offer. The Belgian has a fascination for all things airborne and a hunger for adventure that's seen him travel to the remotest of spots and compete in the toughest events.

A regular competitor at Red Bull X Alps – which this year will see athletes have 12 days to cover the 1,223km route by hiking, flying and climbing – de Dorlodot loves to take a camera along to document his adventures.

Listen to the podcast below to hear how Tom de Dorlodot battled weather, fatigue and demoralising setbacks at Red Bull X-Alps in 2021.

Having spent years travelling the world, just where are his favourite destinations? Read on to find out.

01 Karakoram, Pakistan

"There's nothing better than a flight at an altitude of over 7,000 metres. The view from up there is breathtaking! Like Hawaii for surfers or Alaska for skiers, Pakistan is the perfect place for aerial athletes."

Watch the video below to see the time de Dorlodot flew past four of Pakistan's tallest peaks in just one day.

33 min Flying Between Giants Paraglider pilots Tom de Dorlodot and Horacio Llorens flew past four of Pakistan's peaks in just one day.

02 Victoria Falls, Zambia

"The flight through Victoria Falls in southern Zambia was probably one of the most beautiful flights I've done on a paramotor. I relied entirely on my motor, as there weren't a lot of landing possibilities. It was exciting because landing in the water would have meant serious problems. To see this enormous waterfall - the largest in the world - from the air was phenomenal."

Tom de Dorlodot high above Victoria Falls © Tom de Dorlodot

03 Marquesas and Tuamotus, French Polynesia

"Nature at its best, pure and untouched. There's still so much to see in this world, so discovering a new place and flying where no one has ever flown before is truly special. And reaching those places on a sailboat is what made this experience even more unique."

Exploring the beauty of French Polynesia © Tom de Dorlodot

04 Himalayas, India

"India was a wonderful exploration and we found what we were looking for, flights that had never been made before. The feeling of opening a door to go somewhere no one has ever gone before, even locals, is incredible. The views were just mind-blowing."

Watch the documentary below to see de Dorlodot journey across the Himalayan mountains.

16 min Higher Ground Thomas de Dorlodot and Horacio Llorens journeyed for a personal adventure across the Himalayan mountains.

05 Annecy, France

"Annecy is a classic. It's the Mecca of aviation and since it's not too far from my home, it's one of my favourite training grounds. I have a lot of good friends in the area and the flight itself is second to none. It's great to take off right over the lake and get lost in the mountains. I usually grab a tent and sleeping bag and explore the area for a few days."

Soaring above the mountains in Annecy © Tom de Dorlodot

06 Madagascar

"I have a world map that I love to look at and for a long time I'd always looked at Madagascar. When we went it was complicated in terms of access, but being able to immerse ourselves in the local lifestyle was incredible. You really get deep into it and learn how the people live. It's very interesting. Paragliding is great for that, it's a great way to break the ice."

Check out the video below as de Dorlodot discovers some stunning locations in Madagascar .

9 min The Search in Madagascar Tom de Dorlodot and crew search the most incredible spots to paraglide on the beautiful island of Madagascar.

07 Spitzkoppe, Namibia

"The huge peaks contrast dramatically with the vast surrounding plains. The climb to the top can be quite difficult, but the flight afterwards is worth it. If the wind picks up, you can fly there for hours, even up to sunset."

Exploring the stunning surroundings in Namibia © Tom de Dorlodot