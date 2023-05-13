Check out Tom Pidcock's new Pinarello Dogma XC race bike

Tom Pidcock is a multi-discipline cycling monster. When not winning stages at the Tour de France on the road or taking home the rainbow jersey in the UCI Cyclocross World Championships, the 23-year-old from Leeds can be found between the tapes of a cross-country mountain bike course. He's pretty good at it, too, boasting a handful of World Cup wins to his name alongside a gold medal from the Tokyo games in 2021.

Competing across three fronts requires three different bikes and while he's been able to ride models from his team Ineos Grenadiers' main sponsor, Pinarello, on the asphalt and cyclocross courses, to date he's had to settle for an unmarked model from a rival brand in cross-country races.

Pidcock rode the Dogma XC to victory in the first XCC race of 2023 © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

To mark the start of the 2023 UCI Cross-Country Mountain Bike season however, Pinarello has announced its new Dogma XC race bike – the iconic Italian manufacturer's first off-road-focused bike since its 2012 release of the same name. Developed with the help of Pidcock and fellow Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, the pair have been integral in its design to ensure that it can help them compete at the highest level.

Pidcock was heavily involved in the Dogma XC's development © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

The bike is centred around an asymmetric carbon fibre frame that's stiff in areas for maximum reactivity, while light and responsive to handle the technical terrain found on UCI MTB XC World Cup courses. Its rear suspension is based on a flex-stay suspension system and a top-tube mounted rear shock.

SR Suntour's prototype Axon fork takes care of suspension up front © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto The SR Suntour Edge shock can be swapped out to alter the bike's geometry © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

It's adaptable, too, and can be tweaked in a couple of ways depending on each course's demands. The bike’s geometry has been developed to run 100mm front/90mm rear or 120mm/100mm rear travel. In terms of the suspension setup used by Pidcock, both fork and shock are prototypes of SR Suntour's electronically control system.

Princeton CarbonWorks makes it mountain biking debut for the the first time © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

Other special touches include the Prince CarbonWorks wheelset and an integrated one-piece cockpit (handlebars and stem) developed by Pinarello's in-house component specialists, Most. Neatly, the latter features an in-built mount on the stem for Pidcock's Garmin computer. Both the brake and rear derailleur's cabling is routed through the headset, which also features a stopper. Both combine to minimise the risk of cables coming away from levers in a crash.

Most's one-piece stem and handlebar keeps the cockpit clean © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Vertical claims that its Helium dropper post is the lightest around © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

Shimano's XTR groupset is used for the drivetrain, braking set-up and pedals, while Vertical's Helium dropper post combines a lightweight build with 90mm travel.

A custom paint job fit for an Olympic and multi-discipline world champion © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

Finished with a custom paint job complete with gold flourishes to reflect his Olympic win and a reminder on the toptube to 'play your cards right', it's a bike fit for a tilt at more cross-country glory.

Tom Pidcock's Pinarello Dogma XC: The specs

Frame: Pinarello Dogma XC

Fork: SR Suntour Axon prototype

Rear suspension: SR Suntour Edge prototype

Crankset: Shimano XTR 34T

Powermeter: SRM

Cassette: Shimano XTR

Rear derailleur: Shimano XTR

Shifter: Shimano XTR

Tyres: Continental CrossKing, 29"x2.2"

Brakes: Shimano XTR levers and Shimano Dura-Ace 160mm rotors

Cockpit: Most prototype

Saddle: Fizik Antares R1

Seatpost: Vertical Helium

Grips: ESI Racer’s Edge

Pedals: Shimano XTR M9100 XC