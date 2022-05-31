Tomáš Slavík is streets ahead when it comes to urban downhill
Drone follow cam with Tomáš Slavík
The talented FPV drone pilots chase Tomáš Slavík down the iconic Red Bull Valparaíso track.
Your MTB Raw video looked a whole lot of fun. How did the shoot go?
Really well. When I imagine the track in Valparaíso, I know how difficult it is, how many obstacles there are and how many narrow sections. There are cables above your head, you’re riding downhill, so it’s really sketchy and tricky. Plus, there’s a drone following you, so one wrong move and you or the drone is going to hit the cables! It’s very difficult for the rider and the pilot! It was really stressful but fun. We made it work. The risk was there, but we got some great shots which were really worth it.
It’s difficult to think about my dream track because before going to Valparaíso, that’s exactly what I would have described!
You love the city of Valparaíso and the Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo event. Why is it so special to you?
I love it. There aren’t any other places or events like it. It’s full of uncontrolled chaos, street art and sometimes really sketchy people. But at the same time really awesome people. If you go to New York or Dubai, a fancy city, they’re nice but they don’t have the atmosphere of Valparaíso. When the downhill race is happening, the whole city is cheering for it and looking forward to it. The vibe is really special.
You have a long history with Chile and South America, even learning Spanish because you spend so much time there. How did that come about?
Europe in winter is so cold that we cannot ride bikes, so in 2013 I started going to South America in winter to train and also take part in events for a month or two. The riding scene in South America is getting bigger and bigger, especially the mountain biking scene in Chile. There are so many cool tracks, bike parks and trail centres. It’s good to be there because there's such good quality training. It’s the best option for me in terms of winter riding, and now many more riders are starting to discover it, too.
What would your dream urban downhill course be made up of?
It’s difficult to think about my dream track because before going to Valparaíso, that’s exactly what I would have described! It’s such a special place, the features of the track are amazing. Every corner is photogenic. It’s so cool, with the sea in the background and the sun. That’s my dream track, Valparaíso!
Why do you think you’ve had so much success in urban downhill?
I started racing urban downhill in 2013, so I’ve been on the rollercoaster for a long time. A lot of people think that if they're really good 4X racers, then they'll immediately be ready to go in downhill, but it’s not the case. It’s a completely different thing involving suspension, the set-up of your bike and your skills. You need to have some experience. You’re not ready just because you’re good at 4X or you’ve ridden in the city. You need to ride in the city on a daily basis. And in South America, they do that.
How do you adjust your technique between racing disciplines?
4X and urban downhill are completely different sports. In the beginning, it was pretty easy for me to jump from one to another. But the older I get, it gets harder and harder. The level of riding in bike sports, in general, is getting much more professional. Before jumping from an urban bike to a smaller 4X bike I need a few days to get used to it again! For 4X you need more explosive power and to be more precise on the jumps. In urban racing, you need less power but more endurance and knowledge of how to be precise with such a big bike.
You’ve mentored Chilean and South American mountain riders before. Why is that important to you?
The last four years, I got together with Red Bull Chile to run training camps, sort of like a qualifying school for the Valparaíso competition. We choose the 20 fastest Chilean riders – outside of those who are already pre-qualified – and we take them to the bike park for five days, training with them and focusing on new skills. Then we choose three riders to take to the main race. The mentality in South America is that they’re really grateful and take everything on board, so it’s really nice for me to work with them.
You have your own 4X course in the north of the Czech Republic, where you live, which has been part of the 4X Pro Tour world series. Talk us through how the track came about?
I wanted to create my dream track (outside of Valparaíso) near my home, and the idea came about to do an event there as well. I brought my years of experience and my friends, and we rented diggers and we made this awesome track. It has a huge 20-metre starting ramp and a 12-metre bowl, which are really awesome. It’s close to my house and every spring I go ride there. I always think ‘Holy shit, it’s so difficult!’ It definitely pushes my boundaries and it makes me feel more and more comfortable on my bike. Every year we try to make it wilder and wilder. I’m really pleased it’s been part of the Pro Tour.
Finally, you were the King of Crankworx back in 2016. What’s your plan this year?
2016 was my first year, and I was able to win, which was absolutely unreal. Since then, the event has changed a little bit and become a bit more friendly for freestyle riders. This year I’ll do the whole tour, and my main goal is to win. But it’s not always about me, it's how the other riders do as well.